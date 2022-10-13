The City of Vincennes and Republic Services will hold the first of two large item collections starting tomorrow. It will be held at Republic Services Second Street facility from 8:00 until 11:30 A.M. sharp. No collections will be allowed after 11:30 each Saturday. The second Large Item Collection Day will also be held a week from Saturday at the same time and location.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO