Read full article on original website
Related
waovam.com
All Knox County school get grant money
All four Knox County school corporations have received funding through the state’s Secured Schools Grant program. Both North Knox and Vincennes Community Schools got $50,000 dollars each, while South Knox received 36-thousand dollars. Vincennes Catholic Schools got $47, 500 dollars, for use at Flaget Elementary School. The funding can...
waovam.com
Preparations Continue for One-Day Christkindlmarkt in Downtown Vincennes
A Vincennes event returns for its second year this year, as the annual Christkindlmarkt will set up Friday, December ninth, in downtown Vincennes. Ellen Harper and Anne Pratt are organizing the event this year. Harper says Pratt has already cleared the location for the one-day market at Sixth and Main Streets. Harper also knows some spots are already filled for the December market day downtown.
waovam.com
January 9th Repair Closure Date Set for Memorial Bridge in Vincennes
The Indiana Department of Transportation says the Lincoln Memorial Bridge crossing the Wabash River in Vincennes is scheduled to be closed Monday, January 9th. The National Parks Service will be removing large concrete stones from the exterior of the bridge. The project is expected to last through April, depending on the weather.
waovam.com
Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Day Today
The Indiana Military Museum in Vincennes will host a Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Day today at the museum located at 715 South Sixth Street Road. The gate opens at 9:00 a.m and the events start at 10:00. Meet and greet Indiana’s very own Medal of Honor Recipient Sergeant Sammy L. Davis....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
waovam.com
Nick Phillips, 44, Charlotte, NC
Nicholas Paul Phillips, 44, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Nick was born in Vincennes, IN on October 10, 1978. He was a 1997 graduate of Lincoln High School and attended Johnson Bible College in Knoxville, TN. Nick is survived by his son, Colin Phillips,...
waovam.com
Large Item Collection Set for Tomorrow in Vincennes
The City of Vincennes and Republic Services will hold the first of two large item collections starting tomorrow. It will be held at Republic Services Second Street facility from 8:00 until 11:30 A.M. sharp. No collections will be allowed after 11:30 each Saturday. The second Large Item Collection Day will also be held a week from Saturday at the same time and location.
waovam.com
Three New Public Safety Officers Sworn In to Serve Vincennes
The Vincennes Board of Works has sworn in two new policemen and one new firefighter to the City forces. The new police officers are Evan McGuire and Trevor Hess, and fireman Cole Newlin. All have joined their respective forces at this time. Both McGuire and Newlin will prepare for further...
waovam.com
CCMG Work Starts Today in Knox County
Drivers are reminded that Knox County’s Crossings Matching Grant road work starts today. The work will involve resurfacing roadways. The first work today will happen on Anson Road. The Anson Road work will be from Old U.S. 50 to U.S. 50. Monday, Anson Road will be resurfaced from U.S. 50 to Robinson Road.
Comments / 0