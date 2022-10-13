Read full article on original website
Marlon Wayans Revealed The One Reason Will Smith Might Not Want Him To Return For Season 2 Of "Bel-Air"
Marlon chatted with BuzzFeed about the fate of his character and the role Will Smith could play in that decision.
The Watcher: What everyone is saying about the #1 Netflix TV series
“What did I just watch? Terrible dialogue and writing.”. These are just some of the many negative responses left on Rotten Tomatoes by people who streamed The Watcher, the newly released Netflix series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan — the same team, by the way, behind Netflix’s recent smash hit Dahmer. The 7-episode new show stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, and Mia Farrow, and it’s noteworthy for at least one remarkable reason — this Netflix release, which only hit the streamer less than a week ago, has already rocketed past Dahmer to take the #1 spot on the US TV list.
People Are Sharing Awkward Celebrity Encounters They've Had, And Oh Lord, I'm So Embarrassed For Them
To the person who stepped on Tina Fey's toes during a photo op after a Saturday Night Live episode: I'm so, so sorry.
WUSA
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Zero Drama' Newlywed Life with Their Kids
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are better than ever! The couple tied the knot over the summer, nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement in 2004, and are still basking in that newlywed glow. "They feel like they are true soulmates and like everything is even better than...
WUSA
'Halloween Ends': Jamie Lee Curtis Breaks Down Laurie’s Final Battle With Michael (Exclusive)
After resurrecting the Halloween franchise in 2018 with a direct sequel to the 1978 film, the ongoing saga between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers comes to a close two movies later, in Halloween Ends, which is now in theaters and streaming on Peacock. Both Curtis, who has portrayed the former babysitter stalked by the masked killer for over 40 years, and director David Gordon Green break down the climax of the 2022 film that marks Laurie and Michael’s final (and bloody) battle.
