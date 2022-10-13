Former partners Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have issued a joint statement after their former nanny gave a bombshell interview about their breakup.In a statement, the pair alleged that the former nanny, who was not named in the interview, had been on an “18-month-long campaign” of harassment.“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the former couple wrote in their statement to People. “Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and...

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 MINUTES AGO