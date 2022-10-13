Read full article on original website
Marlon Wayans Revealed The One Reason Will Smith Might Not Want Him To Return For Season 2 Of "Bel-Air"
Marlon chatted with BuzzFeed about the fate of his character and the role Will Smith could play in that decision.
People Are Sharing Awkward Celebrity Encounters They've Had, And Oh Lord, I'm So Embarrassed For Them
To the person who stepped on Tina Fey's toes during a photo op after a Saturday Night Live episode: I'm so, so sorry.
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis claim former nanny is on ‘campaign of harassment’ after bombshell interview
Former partners Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have issued a joint statement after their former nanny gave a bombshell interview about their breakup.In a statement, the pair alleged that the former nanny, who was not named in the interview, had been on an “18-month-long campaign” of harassment.“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the former couple wrote in their statement to People. “Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and...
'Halloween Ends': Jamie Lee Curtis Breaks Down Laurie’s Final Battle With Michael (Exclusive)
After resurrecting the Halloween franchise in 2018 with a direct sequel to the 1978 film, the ongoing saga between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers comes to a close two movies later, in Halloween Ends, which is now in theaters and streaming on Peacock. Both Curtis, who has portrayed the former babysitter stalked by the masked killer for over 40 years, and director David Gordon Green break down the climax of the 2022 film that marks Laurie and Michael’s final (and bloody) battle.
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Zero Drama' Newlywed Life with Their Kids
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are better than ever! The couple tied the knot over the summer, nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement in 2004, and are still basking in that newlywed glow. "They feel like they are true soulmates and like everything is even better than...
