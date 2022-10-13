ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis claim former nanny is on ‘campaign of harassment’ after bombshell interview

Former partners Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have issued a joint statement after their former nanny gave a bombshell interview about their breakup.In a statement, the pair alleged that the former nanny, who was not named in the interview, had been on an “18-month-long campaign” of harassment.“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the former couple wrote in their statement to People. “Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and...
WUSA

'Halloween Ends': Jamie Lee Curtis Breaks Down Laurie’s Final Battle With Michael (Exclusive)

After resurrecting the Halloween franchise in 2018 with a direct sequel to the 1978 film, the ongoing saga between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers comes to a close two movies later, in Halloween Ends, which is now in theaters and streaming on Peacock. Both Curtis, who has portrayed the former babysitter stalked by the masked killer for over 40 years, and director David Gordon Green break down the climax of the 2022 film that marks Laurie and Michael’s final (and bloody) battle.
