In Focus closes out Hispanic Heritage Month with a conversation about the intersection of culture and community in Upstate New York. Buffalo Common Council Majority Leader David Rivera joins the show to speak with JoDee Kenney about his own experience as a Hispanic politician in Buffalo, and how his experiences as an advocate for the city’s Hispanic community shaped his current role on the council. Rivera also discusses the ways he has been able to help his community in his role, creating initiatives to target areas of need — employment, housing, small business development, and more. He says it was his awareness of those needs that prompted him to run in the first place — and that since joining the council, he has been able to help encourage other members of Buffalo’s Latino community to get involved in local leadership. Rivera also shares what Hispanic Heritage Month means to him, calling it a celebration of “the beauty of diversity and inclusion.”

BUFFALO, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO