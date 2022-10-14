ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Awesome Buffalo Bills Pizzas For Sale

If you don't like going to Buffalo Bills games at Highmark Stadium--OK. But, if you don't get these pizzas for a Buffalo Bills game, you're doing it wrong. Where can you get the Buffalo Bills pizzas? Who sells the Buffalo Bills-shaped pizzas that you can buy for your home?. You...
Buffalo, New York Is Awful For Remote Workers

Remote work has become a reality for many of us since the pandemic forced us into our homes. Life has become a series of zoom meetings and laptops in front of our faces for most of the day. Although many companies are now slowly bringing their employees back into work,...
Buffalo Common Council majority leader on his own experiences as a Hispanic politician

In Focus closes out Hispanic Heritage Month with a conversation about the intersection of culture and community in Upstate New York. Buffalo Common Council Majority Leader David Rivera joins the show to speak with JoDee Kenney about his own experience as a Hispanic politician in Buffalo, and how his experiences as an advocate for the city’s Hispanic community shaped his current role on the council. Rivera also discusses the ways he has been able to help his community in his role, creating initiatives to target areas of need — employment, housing, small business development, and more. He says it was his awareness of those needs that prompted him to run in the first place — and that since joining the council, he has been able to help encourage other members of Buffalo’s Latino community to get involved in local leadership. Rivera also shares what Hispanic Heritage Month means to him, calling it a celebration of “the beauty of diversity and inclusion.”
New York dentist revises dental school proposal in wake of criticism

A New York dentist recently revised his proposal for a new dental school he plans to build in partnership with Daemen University in Amherst, N.Y., The Buffalo News reported Oct. 14. Todd Shatkin, DDS, partnered with the university in April to launch a dental school and physical rehabilitation center. It...
Jordan Poyer Drove to Kansas City For The Buffalo Bills Game

The Buffalo Bills won a game that every single player, coach, staff member and fan had circled on the calendar since the schedule came out in May. The Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening by a score of 24-20. It's a game that completely lived up to the hype and featured the league's two best quarterbacks (Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes).
Half Off Babcia’s Pierogi: We Are Buffalo Deals

Local, fresh, and homemade! Babcia's Pierogi is serving up traditional pierogi with modern flair right here in Buffalo. Every pierogi is made with only the freshest ingredients and recipes that have been handed down in their families. Their homemade pierogi include classic flavors along with Babcia's uniquely delicious signature and specialty flavors. Treat yourself to one of the traditional savory pierogi flavors likes farmer's cheese, potato and cheddar or kraut and mushroom. If you have a sweet tooth, try one of their desse.
Afternoon News Brief

A former Boy Scout leader who molested Scouts at a camp in St. Lawrence County has now been charged with violating probation. 58-year-old Ronald Rowcliffe of Elba made an initial appearance on the charge earlier this week in Genesee County Court. He was released after his appearance pending further court action. Rowcliffe pleaded guilty in September 2020 to a single count of first-degree sexual abuse in satisfaction of all charges against him. He was placed on one year of interim probation and was successful, leading to the probation sentence. Rowcliffe was then sentenced in St. Lawrence County Court in November to 10 years of probation and is on probation until Nov. 9, 2031. He also was fined $2,500.
12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of

Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
NY Landquest: Angelica home for sale, see slideshow

Country Home with Garage, Shed and Pond on 3 acres in Angelica NY. This well-maintained manufactured home sits on a block foundation and has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with central air and a whole house back-up generator. The spacious eat-in kitchen has plenty of storage and has newer stainless-steel appliances and updated lighting. The master bedroom has two closets with an attached full bath. From the living room, enter the hallway to the other two bedrooms and a full bath.
