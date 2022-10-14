Read full article on original website
Buffalo Common Council majority leader on his own experiences as a Hispanic politician
In Focus closes out Hispanic Heritage Month with a conversation about the intersection of culture and community in Upstate New York. Buffalo Common Council Majority Leader David Rivera joins the show to speak with JoDee Kenney about his own experience as a Hispanic politician in Buffalo, and how his experiences as an advocate for the city’s Hispanic community shaped his current role on the council. Rivera also discusses the ways he has been able to help his community in his role, creating initiatives to target areas of need — employment, housing, small business development, and more. He says it was his awareness of those needs that prompted him to run in the first place — and that since joining the council, he has been able to help encourage other members of Buffalo’s Latino community to get involved in local leadership. Rivera also shares what Hispanic Heritage Month means to him, calling it a celebration of “the beauty of diversity and inclusion.”
New area code coming to the 716, expected to start in 2024
The numbers will be used in portions, or all, of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.
New York dentist revises dental school proposal in wake of criticism
A New York dentist recently revised his proposal for a new dental school he plans to build in partnership with Daemen University in Amherst, N.Y., The Buffalo News reported Oct. 14. Todd Shatkin, DDS, partnered with the university in April to launch a dental school and physical rehabilitation center. It...
Jordan Poyer Drove to Kansas City For The Buffalo Bills Game
The Buffalo Bills won a game that every single player, coach, staff member and fan had circled on the calendar since the schedule came out in May. The Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening by a score of 24-20. It's a game that completely lived up to the hype and featured the league's two best quarterbacks (Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes).
Afternoon News Brief
A former Boy Scout leader who molested Scouts at a camp in St. Lawrence County has now been charged with violating probation. 58-year-old Ronald Rowcliffe of Elba made an initial appearance on the charge earlier this week in Genesee County Court. He was released after his appearance pending further court action. Rowcliffe pleaded guilty in September 2020 to a single count of first-degree sexual abuse in satisfaction of all charges against him. He was placed on one year of interim probation and was successful, leading to the probation sentence. Rowcliffe was then sentenced in St. Lawrence County Court in November to 10 years of probation and is on probation until Nov. 9, 2031. He also was fined $2,500.
Buffalo, police union negotiating new contract after arbitrator awards $13M back pay, salary hikes
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that an arbitrator has ruled Buffalo has to pay about $13 million in retroactive pay and salary increases to Buffalo police over two years, the city and the police union are looking for a fresh start for negotiations for a new contract. The city's police...
