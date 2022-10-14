PHILADELPHIA -- It is happening. The Phillies will play in the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010, following Saturday’s 8-3 victory over the Braves in Game 4 of the NL Division Series at Citizens Bank Park. This whole thing seemed so improbable just a couple weeks ago, didn’t it? The Phillies were tied with the Brewers in the loss column for the third NL Wild Card on Oct. 1, following a brutal loss to the Nationals in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Nationals Park.

