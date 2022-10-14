Read full article on original website
MLB
Guardians-Yankees Game 5 lineups, FAQ (7 ET, TBS)
CLEVELAND -- The momentum has shifted back in New York’s favor, as the Yankees forced the American League Division Series to head back to the Bronx for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Monday night. • ALDS Game 5: Tonight, 7 p.m. ET on TBS. Cleveland has thrived in the...
MLB
Here are 8 possible landing spots for Trea Turner
Trea Turner has been one of the most durable, reliable shortstops in the Majors since 2018, putting the 29-year-old in position to be one of the biggest names on the free-agent market this winter. Turner leads another stacked shortstop class, one that is likely to include Dansby Swanson, Xander Bogaerts...
MLB
Cole 'in command of the moment,' steers ALDS to G5
CLEVELAND -- By the seventh inning on Sunday, as waves of fatigue began to crash in Gerrit Cole’s prized right arm and legs, the right-hander had already achieved his stated objective of cutting through noise and finding his postseason focus. He had answered the call in a critical win-or-else scenario, needing a win to keep the Yankees’ season alive.
MLB
Important decisions the Dodgers need to make this offseason
LOS ANGELES -- After a franchise-record 111 wins during the regular season, the Dodgers’ hopes of winning a second World Series title in three seasons came to a disappointing end with a 5-3 loss to the Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Saturday night.
MLB
Rock the baby! Naylor's HR trot is must-see
CLEVELAND -- Not only does Josh Naylor continue to deliver hits in the American League Division Series battle against the Yankees, he’s acting as their Guardian, pun totally intended. In the fourth inning of Cleveland's 4-2 loss in Game 4 that evened the series at two games each, Naylor...
MLB
After thrilling NLDS, what do Friars have in store?
SAN DIEGO -- How can they possibly top that? How on earth do you produce an encore to a dragon-slaying?. The Padres would sure like to find out. When the dust settled on their history-making upset of the Dodgers on Saturday night, this much was suddenly abundantly clear: The Padres have a legitimate chance to win the whole dang thing.
MLB
Civale set for winner-take-all playoff debut
CLEVELAND -- Aaron Civale endured three stints on the injured list for three different injuries to return in time to help the Guardians get to the postseason. He waited patiently in the bullpen in case manager Terry Francona needed him in their AL Division Series opener. He’s not going to complain that his introduction to playoff baseball is a winner-take-all Game 5 on Monday night at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
You Bader believe it: Yanks' late acquisition homers again
CLEVELAND -- Harrison Bader was acquired by the Yankees for moments like this. On Sunday night at Progressive Field, with New York staring down the prospect of elimination in Game 4 of the American League Division Series, Bader found the seats for the third time in this series. He hammered the first pitch he saw from Guardians starter Cal Quantrill in the second inning, launching a Statcast-projected 429-foot blast to left-center field.
MLB
A liability no more, 'pen has pushed Phils to NLCS
PHILADELPHIA -- Dramatic moments call for dramatic music. Seranthony Domínguez’s wife, Sarahi, knows this. Her husband became the Phillies’ most trusted reliever earlier this season. Phils manager Rob Thomson never named him the closer, but Domínguez appeared regularly in the game’s biggest moments. Los Dos Carnales’ “Mis Raíces” played every time Domínguez left the bullpen at Citizens Bank Park. It is a popular song from the Mexican band, but when he exited the bullpen for the ninth inning Saturday in Game 4 of the National League Division Series, the “Game of Thrones” theme played instead.
MLB
LA's historic season ends in NLDS heartbreak
SAN DIEGO -- Back in March, with a roster filled with superstars, manager Dave Roberts volunteered a prediction. He guaranteed that the Dodgers were going to win the 2022 World Series. For six months, Roberts looked as if he would be right. The Dodgers set a franchise record with 111...
MLB
Inside 'pure elation' of Cronenworth's NLDS-winning hit
SAN DIEGO -- Jake Cronenworth may never have to pay for a drink in San Diego again. Cronenworth’s game-winning, two-run single off left-hander Alex Vesia capped a stunning five-run rally in the seventh inning that propelled the Padres to a wild 5-3 win over the Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Saturday night at Petco Park, sending San Diego to its first NL Championship Series appearance in 24 years.
MLB
At long last! Padres stun Dodgers, reach NLCS
SAN DIEGO -- They've waited a long, long time for this particular moment of catharsis in San Diego:. The playoffs. The Dodgers. A packed house at Petco Park with everything on the line. The Padres sure did make it dramatic, didn't they?. • NLCS Game 1, presented by loanDepot: Tuesday,...
MLB
Guardians' 'pen streak snapped, but big arms rested for G4
CLEVELAND -- The Guardians' bullpen finally gave up a run this postseason. Cleveland's bullpen pitched with a deficit throughout its use in Game 3 of its American League Division Series against the Yankees on Saturday at Progressive Field. The Guardians' bullpen looms larger than ever. While late-inning rallies and clutch...
MLB
Garcia gives Astros relief outing of a lifetime in G3
SEATTLE -- When thinking about the performance of his bullpen in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, Astros manager Dusty Baker recalled the 2000 NLDS, when he was the manager of the Giants facing the Mets. That night, he said, the Giants eventually ran out of pitching in...
MLB
MLB Pipeline's 2022 All-Rookie Team
You could make an easy case for this being one of the most talented rookie classes in history. Rookie hitters were collectively worth 54.9 fWAR this season, the second-highest for a single class since 1900 trailing only the 2015 group (75.1) that boasted Kris Bryant, Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa among others. Rookie pitchers were worth 46.4 fWAR in 2022, the 18th-best in that 123-year time period.
MLB
Hopeful in Seattle: Mariners pitching has bright future
SEATTLE -- It took 21 years for the Mariners to bring postseason baseball back to Seattle. After George Kirby left the mound to a hero's roar at the end of the seventh inning, it took what felt like another 21 years to finish. Kirby’s brilliance was long forgotten by the...
MLB
Phils knock out reigning-champ Braves, reach 1st NLCS since '10
PHILADELPHIA -- It is happening. The Phillies will play in the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010, following Saturday’s 8-3 victory over the Braves in Game 4 of the NL Division Series at Citizens Bank Park. This whole thing seemed so improbable just a couple weeks ago, didn’t it? The Phillies were tied with the Brewers in the loss column for the third NL Wild Card on Oct. 1, following a brutal loss to the Nationals in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Nationals Park.
MLB
The 7 best moments from a wild day of baseball
Did you watch all of that? Did you watch all of that? We all thought last Saturday was crazy (the one with the first Oscar Gonzalez walk-off hit), but yesterday was perhaps even wilder. We had a walk-off. We had an inside-the-park homer. We had multiple late-inning comebacks. We had multiple eliminations. We had SpongeBob.
MLB
Mariners' postseason run ends after 18-inning duel
SEATTLE -- It was worth the agonizingly long wait. The sea of navy and teal stretched 47,690 strong, in tune with every pitch and sending roar after deafening roar throughout a venue that hasn’t experienced anything like this. Postseason baseball had been played within the walls of T-Mobile Park...
MLB
Moved from leadoff, Judge hits 1st HR of postseason
CLEVELAND -- Aaron Judge circled the bases for the 63rd time this year, enjoying his first home run of the postseason after setting a new American League single-season record with 62 deep drives. The Yankees' slugger saw results after moving out of the leadoff spot for the first time in more than a month, and now he hopes to keep his season going past Sunday.
