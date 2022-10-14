What We’re Reading This Fall

Fall is a perfect time to cozy up with a blanket and a book, or hibernate while binging on Netflix and pots of homemade chili. If you’re looking to get cozy and practice some self-care this season, be sure to check out some of these recent releases. First up, what we’re reading…

The Two Lives of Sara — One of the most compelling releases this season, The Two Lives of Sara is historical fiction set against the backdrop of civil rights-era Memphis. On the surface, the book presents itself as a love story, as the reader gets to enjoy watching the very pregnant Sara fall in love with Jonah, a handsome teacher. But the novel delves deeper into issues of politics, education, and segregation as the two begin working together to fight for racial equality.

Demon Copperhead — Fans of Kingsolver have anxiously awaited her latest release, and now it is here. Demon Copperhead begs the question: What if David Copperfield had been born in Appalachia? Like Dickens’ protagonist, Kingsolver’s must overcome various life hurdles to become himself. It provides an interesting take on both a classic piece of literature and an oft-ignored part of the American landscape.

By Vanessa Hutchison

