What We’re Reading This Fall

Fall is a perfect time to cozy up with a blanket and a book, or hibernate while binging on Netflix and pots of homemade chili. If you’re looking to get cozy and practice some self-care this season, be sure to check out some of these recent releases. First up, what we’re reading…

The Two Lives of Sara — One of the most compelling releases this season, The Two Lives of Sara is historical fiction set against the backdrop of civil rights-era Memphis. On the surface, the book presents itself as a love story, as the reader gets to enjoy watching the very pregnant Sara fall in love with Jonah, a handsome teacher. But the novel delves deeper into issues of politics, education, and segregation as the two begin working together to fight for racial equality.

Demon Copperhead — Fans of Kingsolver have anxiously awaited her latest release, and now it is here. Demon Copperhead begs the question: What if David Copperfield had been born in Appalachia? Like Dickens’ protagonist, Kingsolver’s must overcome various life hurdles to become himself. It provides an interesting take on both a classic piece of literature and an oft-ignored part of the American landscape.

By Vanessa Hutchison

P.S. Looking to update your fall decor?

The Voice Of An Artist

The oldest of three siblings, Louisville native Elmer Lucille Allen was the only one in her family to complete high school, graduating from Central in 1949. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in general education with a degree in chemistry and mathematics from Nazareth College (now Spalding University). In 1966 she joined Brown-Forman as their first African American chemist. After more than 30 years as a senior analytical chemist, she retired in 1997.
LOUISVILLE, KY
What’s Trending In Fall Decor: Defined Spaces, Floral Wallpaper, And Mixing Old With New

It’s a great time to capture that autumn magic with a home decor refresh. We went shopping at Barry Wooley Designs; read on to see what we found. At 118 South 10th Street you’ll find Barry Wooley Designs, with a showroom that houses a collection of artwork, furniture, accessories, and personal accents. In their showroom and adjoining bar and lounge, you’ll find beautifully curated interior design vignettes influenced by popular and trending decor and styles. Interior designer Greg Fickle shares what’s popular, and what design elements clients are gravitating towards in their homes. Relaxed, cozy, and romantic decor styles are popular and are enhanced with the use of color, florals, textures, and natural elements, such as wood.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Dating Today: Common Myths of Online Dating

Last month, dating expert Elizabeth Lewis highlighted a few common myths of online dating and what really might be happening in these scenarios. This month she dives into two more myths and shares her expertise on how to navigate these common online dating concerns. 1. I’ve tried online dating before,...
What’s Trending In Fall Decor: Vintage Pieces and Mix and Match Styles

Unusual and rare vintage pieces are what you’ll find at No Direction Home located at 2509 Grinstead Drive. Owner Kelli Wicking travels to England where she hand picks the vintage items found in her store. She imports what she’s selected in a 40-foot container about twice a year (The latest shipment arrived mid-September.) If Kelli feels she is running low on inventory, she will sometimes source items domestically.
Let’s Hike: Cherokee Park Scenic Loop

Ever wonder why you feel better after taking time outside? Well, wonder no more because research tells us that spending time out of doors boosts your mood, lowers stress, and improves your concentration. This can include taking a short walk or simply sitting outside and listening to the sounds around you. Add to that a recent study which found that people who spent 2 hours a week in green spaces were more likely to experience good health and feelings of well-being than those who didn’t. So, how can we move from the great indoors to the great outdoors in order to feel more energized?
LOUISVILLE, KY
Keep Enjoying Life With Tech

Whether it is books, TV, music, or other hobbies, life is simply better when we can enjoy the things we love without being hindered by our eyesight, hearing, or motor skills. Thankfully, technology offers many adaptations and devices that make it easier to enjoy the things you love without worrying about physical obstacles that might get in the way. If you’ve been looking for a way to keep enjoying your favorite forms of entertainment, we might have a solution that works for you.
How One Man Got His Fitness Back in His 50s

We talked to Chuck Bent, age 69, about how he got started on his fitness journey in his 50s — and we all can learn from his approach and attitude. I had been fit and active until my early 30s when I changed careers from one that was physically demanding to one where I was sedentary, traveled every week, and lived on an expense account. I gained about 40 lbs that first year and I couldn’t stop the gain. As I grew into that lifestyle, and accepted my larger size, I added another 40 lbs, and then a bunch more. The salesmen at Men’s Warehouse were happy to continue to supply me with larger and larger pants and jackets. One day – as I tried on a new jacket – the salesman told me that my jacket size was now an “Executive Cut.” It sounded nice, but basically that meant that there was lots of extra material around the waist.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Get Outside Your Bubble: Make New Friends

Raise your hand if you find it tough to make friends. If your arm rose faster than you drink your morning coffee, know that you’re not alone. A recent survey reveals that 70% of adults find it tough to make new besties. So, when Lindsey Thompson first started the Facebook group Louisville Women Connect, she knew she wanted a space for genuine connection. “I started the week the pandemic hit,” Lindsey begins, “then I posted every day for about a year.” She had no idea the momentum the group would gain and Louisville Women Connect now boasts more than 800 members. If you’re feeling ready to “like” a new friend group but aren’t sure how to begin, why not try some online platforms and apps to find people who share your common interests?
LOUISVILLE, KY
Go With The Flow: Caregiving for someone with dementia might require a little acting.

Karen Stobbe’s dad was diagnosed with dementia more than 25 years ago and since that time, she has dedicated her life and skills as a theater professional into training others. “I went to every workshop, conference, and read every book. I wrote a performance about caregiving, then wrote a book, and then created my first training website. It began to feel like I was slowly crossing a river from theater to health care, putting down another stepping stone as I needed to move forward.”
Explore Cincinnati This October

Looking for some fall activities to enjoy around the Cincinnati area? Today’s Transitions Magazine has the scoop on where to go and what to do in the Queen City this October. Get wild at HallZOOween at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. From trick-or-treat stations to Hogwarts Express Train, this...
CINCINNATI, OH
Avoid Three Common Financial Mistakes

Sometimes we take steps to protect our assets, but they have unintended consequences. Learn how to avoid the most common financial mistakes to protect finances and what to do instead to enjoy your hard-earned savings. 1. Do Not Add a Person to Your Bank Account. Many aging adults add an...
Let’s Hike: Jefferson Memorial Forest

LOUISVILLE, KY
LOUISVILLE, KY
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s best animated shows won’t get a season 2

Video game adaptations miss far more often than they hit, but Netflix has had a shockingly solid track record. Castlevania, Arcane, and, most recently, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners were each able to satisfy fans of the games they were based on while finding more fans along the way. Unfortunately, despite stellar reviews and viewership numbers, CD Projekt Red announced that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners won’t be returning for season 2.
A Caregiver’s Story: Finding A Better Way

Mom and Dad were both healthy and active into their eighties. Life was good. Then a series of strokes left my dad in need of more care than my mom could manage; their transition began in earnest. My two siblings and I went through it along with our parents. It was tough accepting that a line had been crossed, and they were never going back to the independent lives they’d lived.
KENTUCKY STATE
Boo-tiful Events To Take The Grandkids To At Halloween

Research shows that Halloween is the second largest holiday in America, but don’t let this statistic scare you. Halloween brings out the imagination and the sweet tooth in all of us, creating a great opportunity to help your grandchild with one of the most important decisions they will make this year: what to be for Halloween! Step into the magical excitement of this holiday when you put one (or all) of these 3 local events on your family calendar. No trick!
LOUISVILLE, KY
Today’s Taste: Corn Chowder

Temperatures are dropping, Sunday football is playing, leaves are changing — fall is here in Kentuckiana. Let’s make a delicious pot of creamy and sweet corn chowder!. Dice bacon and cook on stove top until crispy. About 10 minutes. Remove pan from heat, drain, and transfer to plate with paper towel. Set aside for topping.
Get Outside Your Bubble: Online Meeting Apps To Try

1. Facebook Groups: With over 1.8 billion people using Facebook Groups every month, you’ll be able to find “your people” with the greatest of ease. Facebook holds this space for people to communicate interests and you can join (or create) groups for book clubs, hiking quests, or even your long-lost fourth grade math club. The Facebook Help Center is, well…helpful in answering any and all questions you may have, but you must have a Facebook profile before beginning your new social-butterfly adventure. If you don’t have an account, go to facebook.com and follow the prompts to get started.
Volunteer Spotlight: A Photo Tribute To Elmer Lucille Allen

LOUISVILLE, KY
Plan A Dream European Vacation To Greece

They say that three is a sacred number. Pythagoras, the famous Greek mathematician, deemed it the perfect number: strong, harmonious, wise. Throughout history, most good things — all memorable ones — come in threes. Amy planned and executed a dream European vacation around three diverse cities in one...
FLORIDA STATE
