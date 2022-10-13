Read full article on original website
Inaugural CAS Golf Scramble a big hit at Karsten Creek
Media Contact: Elizabeth Gosney | CAS Marketing and Communications Manager | 405-744-7497 | egosney@okstate.edu. The spring of 2022 had Oklahoma State University alumni and friends swinging at the inaugural College of Arts and Sciences Golf Scramble hosted by CAS at the scenic Karsten Creek Golf Club just outside of Stillwater.
An old West story; how Frank Eaton shaped OSU's identity
Media Contact: Stephen Howard | Manager of Communications | 405-744-4363 | stephen.howard@okstate.edu. When Benny West was growing up in Perkins, Oklahoma in the 1940s there was a sign on the edge of town that said, “Home of the 500 friendliest people in the world.”. That number has jumped to...
