Read full article on original website
Related
Gear Patrol
Apple's Big Announcement for October: New iPads, iPad Pros and More
A little over a month after Apple officially announced its iPhone 14 and new Apple Watch lineups (along with the AirPods Pro 2), the Cupertino giant has announced new iPads, new iPad Pros and an updated Apple TV 4K. Here's what you need to know. M2 iPad Pro. Apple has...
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: The Products Making Headlines
Forget the Razr – Motorola has just unveiled a new "rollable" smartphone concept. With a click, the phone rolls out its screen and with another click retracts it. At just four inches high, the compact smartphone can tuck into your pocket and then expand to its full 6.5 inches on demand. The new smartphone was shown off in a new video released as part of Lenovo Tech World 2022 in which Motorola’s parent company Lenovo teased a new rollable laptop. The laptop’s screen can expand similarly to the smartphone's and marks another innovation adjacent to the company’s hugely influential ThinkPad 360 laptop tablet.
Gear Patrol
Mercedes-Benz's Cars Will Be the First to Get Apple's Spatial Audio
Sound systems have become a major automotive battleground. On the high end, Jeep landed a partnership with McIntosh for Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee SUVs. And even budget compact cars these days offer branded head units. Mercedes just announced it's taking things up another notch by providing Apple Music's Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. The Mercedes vehicles will be the first non-Apple devices to do so.
Gear Patrol
The Best Vintage Cassette Tape Players (To Maybe Buy)
Vinyl is experiencing a huge resurgence. We all know this. But a rising tide lifts all ships and it has actually spawned renewed interest in other old-school audio formats as well, including CDs and, maybe a bit more surprisingly, classic cassette tapes. The heyday of classic cassette tapes was really...
Gear Patrol
Fitness Is Hard — But This All-New High-Tech Rower, Already on Sale, Makes It Easier
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Let's just be honest for a second: keeping up with a fitness routine is a chore. Even if you enjoy it, it's still hard work — that is sort of the point, after all. But you can make it easier by using technology to your advantage. Or at least that's what the folks at Aviron are banking on with their brand-spanking-new high-tech home rowing machine, the Strong Series Rower — which just came out but is already discounted by $200.
Gear Patrol
Standard & Strange's $95 T-Shirt Is the Antithesis of Fast Fashion
Standard & Strange owner Jeremy Smith has an almost encyclopedic knowledge of clothing. To others, a T-shirt is, well, just a T-shirt, but he can tell how it's made and where, on which machines and in which era. But he admits it doesn't always come easy. When he was preparing to launch Standard & Strange's first-ever loopwheel T-shirt, for example, he endured "an unthinkable number of hours of very tedious research," he says.
Gear Patrol
Prep for Holiday Travel with 30% Off Durable Luggage from Samsonite
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Whether you're gearing up for a holiday trip or a frequent traveler all year round, you know that a good piece of luggage (or two) can make or break a trip. From maneuvering through a busy airport to packing up your car, you need luggage that's durable and roomy. Luckily enough, one of the best luggage brands you can shop, Samsonite, is offering 30 percent off some of its best pieces until October 25. Shop everything from compact carry-ons to matching sets to backpacks and more.
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: Products Shaping the Conversation
Tesla has released a new home charging station that works with its own vehicles and EVs from other companies as well. The indoor/outdoor Tesla Wall Connector ($550) strikes a competitive price point (as far as EV wall chargers go) and can add "up to 44 miles of range added per hour." Compatible with most North American electric vehicles, the charger requires an additional SAE J1772 Charging Adaptor to charge a Tesla model (included in all initial Tesla purchases). Tesla’s original proprietary Wall Connector ($400) is known as a more efficient and user-friendly option compared to the competition. Releasing a universally compatible version paves a new way for at-home EV charging and could keep Tesla on top. Only time will tell.
Comments / 0