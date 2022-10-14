ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Huskers Win Ninth Straight in Sweep of Northwestern

LINCOLN, Neb. - The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team took care of business with a 25-23, 25-16, 25-18 sweep of Northwestern on Sunday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in front of a crowd of 8,175. The Huskers (16-1, 8-0 Big Ten) won their ninth match in a row and...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Huskers fall despite Palmer's career day

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Despite a career night by Trey Palmer, the Nebraska football team had had its comeback bid fall short against Purdue. Aidan O’Connell matched Palmer’s performance, leading the Boilermakers to a 43-37 win over the Huskers. Purdue scored the opening 10 points, but Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Mickey Joseph talks Huskers' loss on the road against Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In Mickey Joseph's fourth round as interim head coach for the Huskers, Purdue came out on top in a close game: 43-47. Nebraska is now 3-4 for the season after their loss on the road. Mickey Joseph shares his thoughts on Nebraska's execution against Purdue,...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska vs Penn State Volleyball Game Thread!

Nebraska takes on Penn State at Devaney tonight at 7:30 pm on Big Ten Network. This is your quickly put together game thread. Nebraska (14-1, 6-0 Big Ten) is riding a seven-match win streak and is the only Big Ten team without a conference loss after six matches played. The Huskers swept Michigan State and No. 24 Michigan last week on the road.
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
GoCreighton.com

Trio Inducted Into Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame

OMAHA, Neb. —Carol Ketcham, Renae Sinkler-O'Gorman and Megan (Bober) Varasteh were inducted into the Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 15 at a ceremony held at Hilton Omaha. The selections continued Creighton's celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX and marked just the fourth all-female Creighton...
OMAHA, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska

What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Lanny J. Burr, 62 of Syracuse, NE

Lanny J. Burr, age 62 of Syracuse, NE passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln, NE. Lanny John Burr was born on January 25, 1960, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City, NE; the son of Robert A. and Ruth Ann (Heng) Burr. He graduated from Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca High School with the Class of 1978. He farmed with his Dad and brother, and was a member of Young Farmers. He later attended Peru State College from 1985 to 1987 where he received a degree in Accounting. He passed the exam to become a Certified Public Accountant in 1987.
SYRACUSE, NE
kfornow.com

STATE SOFTBALL: East, Southwest, Waverly and Malcolm Are Eliminated

HASTINGS–(KFOR Oct. 13)–The Lincoln metro area’s four representatives at the NSAA State Softball Tournament in Hastings were eliminated on Thursday, put a wrap on each team’s successful run in 2022. In Class A, Lincoln East was eliminated by Elkhorn South 9-7, despite the Spartans getting home...
HASTINGS, NE
waynedailynews.com

Class D1, D2 Playoff Brackets Released

LINCOLN – A field of 32 eight-man football teams have qualified for both the Class D1 and Class D2 playoffs. According to a release from the NSAA, each class will be placed in two, 16-team brackets. The 16 winners from each Class will then be re-seeded 1 through 16 in their respective statewide bracket to be used moving into the second round.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Knights take luck from the Irish in big win at the Oak Bowl

PERU, Neb. - In the final week of the regular season, and with so much to play for in terms of potential postseason seeding, Lourdes Central Catholic turned in its best performance of the year, dismantling powerhouse Falls City Sacred Heart at the Oak Bowl Thursday night. The Knight's scored...
FALLS CITY, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska High School scores Friday

Doniphan-Trumbull 28, Grand Island Central Catholic 27. Humphrey St. Francis 60, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 82, Tri County Northeast 26. Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-19, 25-15, 25-16 Hitchcock County def. Cheylin, Kan., 25-15, 26-24, 25-13 Minatare def. Crawford, 25-14, 25-16, 25-21 Omaha Burke def. Lincoln North Star, 21-25,...
NEBRASKA STATE
kfrxfm.com

“Going For Two” Being Filmed In Omaha

A WOWT viewer alerted the news station that “Going for Two” is currently being filmed in Omaha. The movie is centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984. Their base...
OMAHA, NE
agupdate.com

Wellman family blessed tenfold by agricultural community

The Wellman family of Waverly, Neb. has a lot of irons in the fire. Rusty and Dixi both work full-time jobs. Their daughter Skye is a nurse recruiter in Texas. Their son Kolter is in junior high and heavily involved in agriculture, showing cattle at the county fair and helping with the day-to-day ranching operations. In addition to selling farm-fresh eggs and breeding hunting dogs, the Wellmans are also marketing their Wagyu beef line that has taken years to develop. All while making time to give back to their community.
WAVERLY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Steven Sacco, 62, Randolph, IA

Steven Dean Sacco was born on September 4, 1960 in Omaha, NE; the son of William Dean and Arletta (Blum) Sacco. He attended school in Omaha and graduated from Omaha Northwest High School with the Class of 1978. He later attended Universal Technical Institute in Omaha where he studied refrigeration.
RANDOLPH, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man arrested in Fayette County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office looked into a suspicious vehicle located at High and Dry Storage Units in Oelwein, Iowa. After investigating, they arrested 47-year-old Christopher Monzu from Omaha, Nebraska for an out of state warrant for a...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA

