Refinery29

Secondhand Cringe Makes Me Want To Die Inside

I suffer from a uniquely irritating affliction which constantly ruins movie nights. Whenever somebody on screen does something even slightly embarrassing, my stomach feels like it’s trying to evacuate my body and all my muscles tense up like I’ve been electrocuted. I just can’t handle the secondhand embarrassment (also known as vicarious embarrassment). I refuse to go to open-mic comedy in case the poor soul on stage forgets their set and I end up chewing my fingers off. If I'm watching a film on my own, I can skip past the painful moments but if I’m watching with friends or in the cinema, that’s just not possible.
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s best animated shows won’t get a season 2

Video game adaptations miss far more often than they hit, but Netflix has had a shockingly solid track record. Castlevania, Arcane, and, most recently, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners were each able to satisfy fans of the games they were based on while finding more fans along the way. Unfortunately, despite stellar reviews and viewership numbers, CD Projekt Red announced that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners won’t be returning for season 2.
Refinery29

Why Are We So Weird About Fake Hair?

As a culture, we are weird about hair. There are constant, ever-evolving rules about where and how hair should (and shouldn't be) on our bodies, for example. It's either good or bad depending on where it is, and if the style and coarseness of the hair itself is aesthetically pleasing. Bizarrely, it's the same story with the hair on our head.
Refinery29

It’s Official: MAFS Star Domenica Calarco Has Her Own Show, Dom’s Debrief

The show may have wrapped up a few months ago, but the drama from the cast of the 2022 season of Married At First Sight Australia just keeps coming. Domenica Calarco, who was known for speaking her mind on the reality TV show, is now the host of her own web series that delves into the lives of the MAFS stars after the TV experiment. If you're curious to know more, fret not, as we've got the lowdown on everything you need to know about Dom's Debrief: The MAFS Catch-ups.
Refinery29

In The School For Good And Evil, The Most Dangerous Thing You Can Do Is Play The Part

Spoilers ahead. On the surface, Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil looks like another girlboss-ified, live-action aladfairytale update. And in some ways, it is. The Paul Feig-directed adaptation of Soman Chainani’s novel stars not one, but two strong young women who must survive in a fairytale world, but unlike other recent contributions to the genre, this film isn’t satisfied with giving the female protagonists a feminist makeover and calling it a reinvention. Instead, The School for Good and Evil goes one step further, not just updating the genre to reflect a modern audience, but also calling out the entire canon of beloved fairy tales as reductive and harmful.
Refinery29

Kaitlyn Dever Is A Comedy Pro In Rosaline — But That Shouldn’t Be A Surprise

In Shakespeare’s well-known tragedy Romeo and Juliet, a story that’s been re-written, adapted incessantly by Hollywood and Baz Luhrmann, and dissected by bored high school students in schools across the country for decades, there’s one voice that’s missing: Rosaline. If you're unfamiliar with the character, you're probably not alone. She’s Romeo’s initial love interest and a figure only briefly mentioned in the first few acts of the iconic play then swiftly forgotten, overshadowed by star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet and their heart-wrenching love story.

