Refinery29
Secondhand Cringe Makes Me Want To Die Inside
I suffer from a uniquely irritating affliction which constantly ruins movie nights. Whenever somebody on screen does something even slightly embarrassing, my stomach feels like it’s trying to evacuate my body and all my muscles tense up like I’ve been electrocuted. I just can’t handle the secondhand embarrassment (also known as vicarious embarrassment). I refuse to go to open-mic comedy in case the poor soul on stage forgets their set and I end up chewing my fingers off. If I'm watching a film on my own, I can skip past the painful moments but if I’m watching with friends or in the cinema, that’s just not possible.
One of Netflix’s best animated shows won’t get a season 2
Video game adaptations miss far more often than they hit, but Netflix has had a shockingly solid track record. Castlevania, Arcane, and, most recently, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners were each able to satisfy fans of the games they were based on while finding more fans along the way. Unfortunately, despite stellar reviews and viewership numbers, CD Projekt Red announced that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners won’t be returning for season 2.
Refinery29
Why Are We So Weird About Fake Hair?
As a culture, we are weird about hair. There are constant, ever-evolving rules about where and how hair should (and shouldn't be) on our bodies, for example. It's either good or bad depending on where it is, and if the style and coarseness of the hair itself is aesthetically pleasing. Bizarrely, it's the same story with the hair on our head.
Refinery29
It’s Official: MAFS Star Domenica Calarco Has Her Own Show, Dom’s Debrief
The show may have wrapped up a few months ago, but the drama from the cast of the 2022 season of Married At First Sight Australia just keeps coming. Domenica Calarco, who was known for speaking her mind on the reality TV show, is now the host of her own web series that delves into the lives of the MAFS stars after the TV experiment. If you're curious to know more, fret not, as we've got the lowdown on everything you need to know about Dom's Debrief: The MAFS Catch-ups.
Refinery29
In The School For Good And Evil, The Most Dangerous Thing You Can Do Is Play The Part
Spoilers ahead. On the surface, Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil looks like another girlboss-ified, live-action aladfairytale update. And in some ways, it is. The Paul Feig-directed adaptation of Soman Chainani’s novel stars not one, but two strong young women who must survive in a fairytale world, but unlike other recent contributions to the genre, this film isn’t satisfied with giving the female protagonists a feminist makeover and calling it a reinvention. Instead, The School for Good and Evil goes one step further, not just updating the genre to reflect a modern audience, but also calling out the entire canon of beloved fairy tales as reductive and harmful.
Refinery29
Kaitlyn Dever Is A Comedy Pro In Rosaline — But That Shouldn’t Be A Surprise
In Shakespeare’s well-known tragedy Romeo and Juliet, a story that’s been re-written, adapted incessantly by Hollywood and Baz Luhrmann, and dissected by bored high school students in schools across the country for decades, there’s one voice that’s missing: Rosaline. If you're unfamiliar with the character, you're probably not alone. She’s Romeo’s initial love interest and a figure only briefly mentioned in the first few acts of the iconic play then swiftly forgotten, overshadowed by star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet and their heart-wrenching love story.
Matthew Perry Reveals He Nearly Died In 2018 Amid Addiction Struggles
The "Friends" star said he was given a 2% chance of survival when he was hospitalized at age 49.
‘Married at First Sight’: Only Two Couples Reportedly Say ‘Yes’ on Decision Day in San Diego
Five couples said "I Do" on Season 15 of 'Married at First Sight,' with one couple choosing to divorce before Decision Day. It was the show's first season in on the West Coast in San Diego.
‘Masked Singer’s Maize Is An ‘SATC’ Alum: He Reveals The Co-Star Who Should Do The Show Next (Exclusive)
Sex and the City alum and current And Just Like That star Mario Cantone was unmasked as the Maize during the October 12 episode of The Masked Singer. He performed a rousing rendition of “Heaven On Their Minds” from Jesus Christ Superstar. Mario spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed who from AJLT could do the show next.
John Lennon Checked Other Beatles Songs for Hidden Drug References After ‘Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds’ Controversy
John Lennon once explained what ‘Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds’ is actually about and why he had to search other Beatles songs for drug references
