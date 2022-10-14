The show may have wrapped up a few months ago, but the drama from the cast of the 2022 season of Married At First Sight Australia just keeps coming. Domenica Calarco, who was known for speaking her mind on the reality TV show, is now the host of her own web series that delves into the lives of the MAFS stars after the TV experiment. If you're curious to know more, fret not, as we've got the lowdown on everything you need to know about Dom's Debrief: The MAFS Catch-ups.

