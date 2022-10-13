Read full article on original website
Lisa Boone
18h ago
Personally I won't Vote for Lee. The Wonderful thing about Voting is Choice! But I definitely don't Hate or Degrade ANYONE because of Politics! Christians don't Hate and They Don't Berate People!
Fear meZebra
14h ago
also he's made being homeless a FELONY! the ban on abortion. he believes a man has more rights to a woman's body than a woman. says he's pro life but just shorted the orphanages again. building more prisons when we need educated officers. book banning. wants only one side of history to be told in schools. God forbid they learn the truth!
Wiley Lampkin
1d ago
Vote for John Gentry and put him in the governor's seat. bill lee might have the gold, but John Gentry has the brass.
