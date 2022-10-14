Read full article on original website
Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Updates on Hurricane Ian Recovery
Governor Ron DeSantis today visited the Cape Coral Police Department to visit with and thank the officers for their efforts during and in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Governor DeSantis presented six new recruits with $5,000 bonus payments awarded through the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program. This is in combination with the second annual thousand dollar bonus payments for all sworn law enforcement officers and the $2 million allocated to four first responder organizations from the Florida Disaster Fund. To watch the press conference, click here.
Florida’s HAF Program Awards Nearly $434 Million in Relief to Florida Homeowners
Florida’s Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) Program Awards Relief to More Than 19,900 Homeowners. Weekly Update for the Homeowner Assistance Fund, Week of October 10 – October 14. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) today announced the Homeowner Assistance Fund program has awarded nearly $434 million in relief...
