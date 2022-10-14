Governor Ron DeSantis today visited the Cape Coral Police Department to visit with and thank the officers for their efforts during and in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Governor DeSantis presented six new recruits with $5,000 bonus payments awarded through the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program. This is in combination with the second annual thousand dollar bonus payments for all sworn law enforcement officers and the $2 million allocated to four first responder organizations from the Florida Disaster Fund. To watch the press conference, click here.

