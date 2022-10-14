Read full article on original website
Guardians-Yankees Game 5 lineups, FAQ (7 ET, TBS)
CLEVELAND -- The momentum has shifted back in New York’s favor, as the Yankees forced the American League Division Series to head back to the Bronx for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Monday night. • ALDS Game 5: Tonight, 7 p.m. ET on TBS. Cleveland has thrived in the...
Here's why Astros are optimistic entering 6th straight ALCS
HOUSTON -- Now that everyone has recovered from the Astros’ epic American League Division Series victory over the Mariners on Saturday -- capped off when rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña broke a scoreless deadlock with an 18th-inning homer -- it’s time for some rest and reflection for the hometown team.
Civale set for winner-take-all playoff debut
CLEVELAND -- Aaron Civale endured three stints on the injured list for three different injuries to return in time to help the Guardians get to the postseason. He waited patiently in the bullpen in case manager Terry Francona needed him in their AL Division Series opener. He’s not going to complain that his introduction to playoff baseball is a winner-take-all Game 5 on Monday night at Yankee Stadium.
Cole 'in command of the moment,' steers ALDS to G5
CLEVELAND -- By the seventh inning on Sunday, as waves of fatigue began to crash in Gerrit Cole’s prized right arm and legs, the right-hander had already achieved his stated objective of cutting through noise and finding his postseason focus. He had answered the call in a critical win-or-else scenario, needing a win to keep the Yankees’ season alive.
You Bader believe it: Yanks' late acquisition homers again
CLEVELAND -- Harrison Bader was acquired by the Yankees for moments like this. On Sunday night at Progressive Field, with New York staring down the prospect of elimination in Game 4 of the American League Division Series, Bader found the seats for the third time in this series. He hammered the first pitch he saw from Guardians starter Cal Quantrill in the second inning, launching a Statcast-projected 429-foot blast to left-center field.
Rock the baby! Naylor's HR trot is must-see
CLEVELAND -- Not only does Josh Naylor continue to deliver hits in the American League Division Series battle against the Yankees, he’s acting as their Guardian, pun totally intended. In the fourth inning of Cleveland's 4-2 loss in Game 4 that evened the series at two games each, Naylor...
Here are 8 possible landing spots for Trea Turner
Trea Turner has been one of the most durable, reliable shortstops in the Majors since 2018, putting the 29-year-old in position to be one of the biggest names on the free-agent market this winter. Turner leads another stacked shortstop class, one that is likely to include Dansby Swanson, Xander Bogaerts...
Important decisions the Dodgers need to make this offseason
LOS ANGELES -- After a franchise-record 111 wins during the regular season, the Dodgers’ hopes of winning a second World Series title in three seasons came to a disappointing end with a 5-3 loss to the Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Saturday night.
After thrilling NLDS, what do Friars have in store?
SAN DIEGO -- How can they possibly top that? How on earth do you produce an encore to a dragon-slaying?. The Padres would sure like to find out. When the dust settled on their history-making upset of the Dodgers on Saturday night, this much was suddenly abundantly clear: The Padres have a legitimate chance to win the whole dang thing.
Garcia gives Astros relief outing of a lifetime in G3
SEATTLE -- When thinking about the performance of his bullpen in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, Astros manager Dusty Baker recalled the 2000 NLDS, when he was the manager of the Giants facing the Mets. That night, he said, the Giants eventually ran out of pitching in...
Astros win 18-inning marathon to reach 6th straight ALCS
SEATTLE -- The Astros weren’t too tired to party. Far from it. The music was pumping in the visiting clubhouse at T-Mobile Park, the smell of champagne filled the air and a group of bewildered, exhausted and excited players tried to digest and appreciate what they had just witnessed.
Holmes, Boone back on same page after G3 'miscommunication'
CLEVELAND -- One day after Clay Holmes stood in the visiting bullpen at Progressive Field, watching a ninth-inning lead melt away and wondering why his name wasn’t called, manager Aaron Boone said that he and the reliever were on the same page. • ALDS Game 5: Tonight, 7 p.m....
Braves-Phillies Game 4 lineups, FAQ (LIVE on FS1)
PHILADELPHIA -- The Braves didn’t face an elimination game last year on their path to winning the World Series. The Phillies have not played a potential postseason series clincher at home since Game 5 of the 2011 National League Division Series against the Cardinals. That all changes Saturday afternoon,...
Mariners' postseason run ends after 18-inning duel
SEATTLE -- It was worth the agonizingly long wait. The sea of navy and teal stretched 47,690 strong, in tune with every pitch and sending roar after deafening roar throughout a venue that hasn’t experienced anything like this. Postseason baseball had been played within the walls of T-Mobile Park...
At long last! Padres stun Dodgers, reach NLCS
SAN DIEGO -- They've waited a long, long time for this particular moment of catharsis in San Diego:. The playoffs. The Dodgers. A packed house at Petco Park with everything on the line. The Padres sure did make it dramatic, didn't they?. • NLCS Game 1, presented by loanDepot: Tuesday,...
Inside 'pure elation' of Cronenworth's NLDS-winning hit
SAN DIEGO -- Jake Cronenworth may never have to pay for a drink in San Diego again. Cronenworth’s game-winning, two-run single off left-hander Alex Vesia capped a stunning five-run rally in the seventh inning that propelled the Padres to a wild 5-3 win over the Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Saturday night at Petco Park, sending San Diego to its first NL Championship Series appearance in 24 years.
8 wild facts about the 18-inning Game 3 nail-biter
Before Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Saturday, it had been 21 years since the Mariners last hosted a playoff game. So, despite Seattle coming into the game facing elimination, it was only fitting for that first playoff game in two decades to be one for the ages -- a 18-inning marathon between division rivals that necessitated the use of 18 pitchers and was won, ultimately, by a score of 1-0, closing out a series sweep for the ALCS-bound Astros.
Hopeful in Seattle: Mariners pitching has bright future
SEATTLE -- It took 21 years for the Mariners to bring postseason baseball back to Seattle. After George Kirby left the mound to a hero's roar at the end of the seventh inning, it took what felt like another 21 years to finish. Kirby’s brilliance was long forgotten by the...
'Gut-wrenching ending' to G3 raises bullpen questions for Yanks
CLEVELAND -- The phone rang in the visitors’ bullpen during the ninth inning on Saturday evening as Wandy Peralta neared the end of his line, a two-run Yankees lead appearing more in jeopardy with each fatigued pitch. The voice crackled through the earpiece, identifying Clarke Schmidt as the choice to warm up. No one was more surprised than Clay Holmes.
The 7 best moments from a wild day of baseball
Did you watch all of that? Did you watch all of that? We all thought last Saturday was crazy (the one with the first Oscar Gonzalez walk-off hit), but yesterday was perhaps even wilder. We had a walk-off. We had an inside-the-park homer. We had multiple late-inning comebacks. We had multiple eliminations. We had SpongeBob.
