ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
modernretail.co

Why retailers like Ann Taylor and Saks are turning to tier-based loyalty programs to retain customers

Gone are the days of punch cards and collecting points, several retailers are now rewarding loyal customers based on how much they spend per year or their “tier.”. Ann Taylor and Loft launched a tier-based loyalty program earlier this month, in which members’ benefits are based on whether they spend up to $499 per year (Insider) or over $500 (VIP) per year. For example, VIP members get a $15 birthday reward, while Insiders only get $10. Similarly, Saks Off 5th unveiled a three-tiered loyalty program in May where members who spend up to $299 (Star), between $300 and $1,499 (Icon) and $1,500 and above (OFFicial) are given a range of incentives based on the tier.
modernretail.co

DTC Briefing: How brands are approaching earlier-than-ever holiday sales

This is the latest installment of the DTC Briefing, a weekly Modern Retail column about the biggest challenges and trends facing the volatile direct-to-consumer startup world. To receive it in your inbox every week, sign up here. Despite holiday sales starting earlier every year, direct-to-consumer brands aren’t seeing a ton...
modernretail.co

How Adore Me messages sustainability to a mass market audience

Over the past few years, sustainability has become a hot marketing tool among brands. However, allegations of greenwashing have placed many retailers under pressure to constantly modify the language and messaging around selling eco-friendly products. That’s an especially difficult task for brands that sell to a wide range of shoppers.
modernretail.co

‘Something that adds value beyond just the discount’: Thrive Market is testing out a new rewards program

Thrive Market, an online grocery platform that offers $5 monthly memberships, is building a discount destination hub for cost-conscious consumers. Starting Monday, a random 10% of its more than 1.2 million users will have access to the new Thrive Rewards program, which compiles several deals across the site into one location. Thrive Market is looking to extend the program to all members in the next week or so and add additional benefits in the near future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy