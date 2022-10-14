Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U-Haul Thieves Steal 2 Vans In BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Man Who Delivered Beers to American Soldiers in During the Vietnam WarHdogarManhattan, NY
Arrest in Subway Push Attack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Inside Adams Tent City: 3 Meals, Laundry, Wifi, Xbox, And Even More FacilitiesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Why Some Would Rather Live in Tiny Apartments Than Move from ManhattanGenius TurnerNew York City, NY
modernretail.co
How resale apps are courting Gen Z shoppers — even as they embrace fast fashion
Emma Coffey began selling clothes on resale platform Poshmark when she was just 14 years old. Inspired by the buzz around Marie Kondo’s “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up,” Coffey had cleaned out her closet to a minimalist capsule wardrobe and sold off the rest. Six years...
modernretail.co
Why retailers like Ann Taylor and Saks are turning to tier-based loyalty programs to retain customers
Gone are the days of punch cards and collecting points, several retailers are now rewarding loyal customers based on how much they spend per year or their “tier.”. Ann Taylor and Loft launched a tier-based loyalty program earlier this month, in which members’ benefits are based on whether they spend up to $499 per year (Insider) or over $500 (VIP) per year. For example, VIP members get a $15 birthday reward, while Insiders only get $10. Similarly, Saks Off 5th unveiled a three-tiered loyalty program in May where members who spend up to $299 (Star), between $300 and $1,499 (Icon) and $1,500 and above (OFFicial) are given a range of incentives based on the tier.
modernretail.co
DTC Briefing: How brands are approaching earlier-than-ever holiday sales
This is the latest installment of the DTC Briefing, a weekly Modern Retail column about the biggest challenges and trends facing the volatile direct-to-consumer startup world. To receive it in your inbox every week, sign up here. Despite holiday sales starting earlier every year, direct-to-consumer brands aren’t seeing a ton...
modernretail.co
How Adore Me messages sustainability to a mass market audience
Over the past few years, sustainability has become a hot marketing tool among brands. However, allegations of greenwashing have placed many retailers under pressure to constantly modify the language and messaging around selling eco-friendly products. That’s an especially difficult task for brands that sell to a wide range of shoppers.
modernretail.co
‘Something that adds value beyond just the discount’: Thrive Market is testing out a new rewards program
Thrive Market, an online grocery platform that offers $5 monthly memberships, is building a discount destination hub for cost-conscious consumers. Starting Monday, a random 10% of its more than 1.2 million users will have access to the new Thrive Rewards program, which compiles several deals across the site into one location. Thrive Market is looking to extend the program to all members in the next week or so and add additional benefits in the near future.
Opinion: The real culprit behind inflated grocery store prices? Look to the farm
The farmworker shortage has been going on since before COVID-19, and it has only worsened. The Farm Workforce Modernization Act passed by congress will help undocumented immigrants find legal work on U.S. farms.
Hilliard family sues Amazon for selling product that led to 16-year-old’s death by suicide
A Hilliard family is accusing Amazon of selling a product to their 16-year-old daughter that their attorneys say she used to die by suicide in 2020.
modernretail.co
With the holidays coming up, brands and retailers still face big inventory and fulfillment obstacles
For the past two holiday seasons, brands and retailers have struggled with Covid-induced inventory and fulfillment delays. But this year, the big issue may be overstocked warehouses. The risk of inventory issues during the holiday season appears to have increased in the past couple of weeks due to external variables...
