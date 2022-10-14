Gone are the days of punch cards and collecting points, several retailers are now rewarding loyal customers based on how much they spend per year or their “tier.”. Ann Taylor and Loft launched a tier-based loyalty program earlier this month, in which members’ benefits are based on whether they spend up to $499 per year (Insider) or over $500 (VIP) per year. For example, VIP members get a $15 birthday reward, while Insiders only get $10. Similarly, Saks Off 5th unveiled a three-tiered loyalty program in May where members who spend up to $299 (Star), between $300 and $1,499 (Icon) and $1,500 and above (OFFicial) are given a range of incentives based on the tier.

