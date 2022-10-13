ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS 11

Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Gets Tattoo in Honor of Late Comedian

Kelly Rizzo has a permanent reminder of her late husband, Bob Saget. The 43-year-old Eat Travel Rock TV host showed off her new delicate ink on Instagram. "My tattoo for Bob," she captioned the photo of the martini glass on her arm. "He loved his martinis so much. Amazing single needle work by @inkbyrico."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy