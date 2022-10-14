Read full article on original website
Women's hockey suffers setback vs. No. 14 Providence
WORCESTER, Mass. — The Holy Cross women's ice hockey team came up short against No. 14 Providence, falling 4-0 on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Hart Center Rink. The Crusaders (2-4-0, 1-3-0 Hockey East) blocked 18 shots as a team, with senior defenseman Kailey Langefels blocking four total shots while recording three shots on goal. Sophomore defensemen Emilie Fortunato and Emma Min each blocked three shots. Junior right wing Bryn Saarela had a team-high four shots on goal.
Field hockey defeats Long Island in double overtime
WORCESTER, Mass. – The Holy Cross women's field hockey team shut out the Long Island sharks in double overtime, 1-0. The win sends the Crusaders to 6-8 and the Sharks to 6-9 on the season. Junior forwardAllie McDonough scored the lone goal of the day for the Crusaders. HOW...
Women’s hockey comes up short at No. 14 Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Holy Cross women's ice hockey team fell to No. 14 Providence, 4-0, on Friday, Oct. 14 at Schneider Arena. Holy Cross (2-3-0, 1-2-0 Hockey East) was led by freshman forwards Lane Lewis and. , who both landed three shots on goal. Senior defenseman Kailey Langefels...
Women’s swimming and diving comes in fourth at BC Invitational
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The Holy Cross women's swimming and diving team finished in fourth place at the Boston College Invitational Saturday at the Margot Connell Recreation Center. The Crusaders tallied 418 points overall. The host Eagles brought home first place with 831.5 points followed by Massachusetts (703.5), Bryant...
Women’s soccer tops Lafayette 1-0 on Senior Day
WORCESTER, Mass. – Senior midfielder Melanie Lytle scored the only goal of the day, as the Holy Cross women's soccer team defeated Lafayette 1-0 at Linda Johnson Smith Soccer Stadium. The Crusaders improve to 1-10-4 overall and 1-5-1 in the Patriot League, while the Leopards fall to 3-10-2 on the year and 1-5-1 in the conference.
Death of Bruins head chef Keith Garman has hit players hard as team honors longtime friend
BOSTON — Keith Garman’s name is not on the Boston Bruins’ roster. He is, however, in the hearts and minds of every person in the historic organization. He was an important member of the Bruins as the team’s head chef the last four years. He passed away unexpectedly Oct. 11. He was 33. ...
Holy Cross hits the road to face American
The Holy Cross men's soccer team will head south this weekend to play at American on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1:00 p.m. Things to Know About the Crusaders (4-7-2, 0-4-1 Patriot League):. • Holy Cross has an overall record of 4-7-2 on the season, with an 0-4-1 mark in the...
Volleyball to wrap up home and home series with Lafayette
The Holy Cross volleyball program concludes their home and home series with a Title IX Game against Patriot League opponent Lafayette Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. The contest will stream live through ESPN+. WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT HOLY CROSS (2-17, 0-8 PL):. Holy Cross is looking to snap their nine...
Men's rowing secures first at Quinsigamond Snake Regatta
WORCESTER, Mass. – The Holy Cross men's rowing team raced four boats at the Quinsigamond Snake Regatta. Holy Cross A secured the first-place spot in the Men's Collegiate 8 in a time of 13:13.508, edging out MIT A by just a couple of seconds. The Crusaders' B (13:38.746) and...
Crusaders host Lafayette for senior day
The Holy Cross women's soccer team will play host to Lafayette on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 12:00 p.m. This will be Senior Day at Linda Johnson Smith Stadium, with the members of the program's senior class being honored in a special pregame ceremony. The eight Crusader seniors are Izzy Castagnetti, Claire Carew, Shelley Blumsack, Erin Goss, Brooke Robinson, Melanie Lytle, Colleen McIlvenna and Katie Quinn.
2021 Boston Marathon women’s winner disqualified
BOSTON (WHDH) - Diana Kipyokei, the women’s winner of the 2021 Boston Marathon, has been disqualified, according to the Boston Athletic Association. “The Boston Athletic Association supports strict anti-doping measures to ensure fair competition and clean sport,” the organization said in a statement. They added that athletes in the professional divisions at the Boston Marathon are tested for doping in according with national and international guidelines.
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
9-year-old falls on needle during football practice at Boston park
ROXBURY, Mass. — A 9-year-old boy is receiving treatment after his family says he fell on a needle during football practice. It happened on Wednesday night at Clifford Park in Roxbury. Boston 25 News has been regularly reporting on concerns about littered needles at the park for years now.
BRIDGEWATER STATE UNIVERSITY – “SEEKING ANSWERS”
International student finds her place as researcher. As a first-time researcher Paulina Aguilar, ’23, admits she was initially nervous about participating in Bridgewater State University’s nationally recognized undergraduate research program. “Sometimes we think of research as collecting data in a lab or it’s science-based,” the criminal justice major...
Halifax mourns youth softball coach
Beloved Halifax youth softball coach Thomas R. “TJ” Bauer, Jr., was struck and killed early Saturday morning while walking on Route I-495 near Plainville. He is believed to have been walking north when he was struck by a Volvo SUV, just north of Exit 36B. The Volvo driver was not hurt.
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
15 Best Restaurants in Ipswich, MA
The idyllic coastal town of Ipswich is located in Essex County, Massachusetts. One of the many things that Ipswich is known for is great food. For a somewhat smaller town, the restaurant scene here is quite diverse. Whether you are looking to start your day with a scrumptious breakfast, go for dessert after visiting the beach, or grab a hearty lunch or a delicious dinner, you will be spoiled for choice.
Man takes power trip at fall fest
WOONSOCKET – Police arrested a man Wednesday who was accused of stealing a power generator from a food trailer during Autumnfest. Brian Mansfield, 48, of Burnside Avenue, was later identified as the suspect seen in surveillance video of the incident. Detective Timothy Hammond got the report in person while...
Straight Shooters in Fall River temporarily closes until it can open at new home
A popular pool hall in Fall River will be temporarily closing their doors until they can open at their new location. In a social media post, Straight Shooters stated that they are moving from 288 Plymouth Avenue to The Crescent Mill located on Front Street, on the corner of Plymouth Ave and Pleasent Street.
2 killed in Mansfield highway crash
MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — Two people were killed in a crash on the highway in Mansfield early Saturday morning. Massachusetts State Police said the five-car crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Interstate 495 south. State police said the driver of a gray Honda Civic, identified as a 32-year-old...
