Us Weekly

‘The Big Bang Theory’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Bazinga! Fans welcomed the cast of The Big Bang Theory into their living rooms for 12 seasons before saying goodbye to the sitcom, but the stars did not disappear after the show ended. In fact, they have popped up in a slew of projects ever since. Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper), Kaley Cuoco (Penny Teller), Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter), Simon […]
WHAS 11

'She-Hulk' Star Tatiana Maslany on the Season 1 Finale, Daredevil & the New Hulk in the Family (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Major spoilers ahead for the season 1 finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Whose Show Is This?" Don't read on if you haven't watched!. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wrapped up its first season on Thursday with a majorly-meta finale that found Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), literally breaking the fourth wall to reset the things that had gone wrong with her story.
BGR.com

The Watcher: What everyone is saying about the #1 Netflix TV series

“What did I just watch? Terrible dialogue and writing.”. These are just some of the many negative responses left on Rotten Tomatoes by people who streamed The Watcher, the newly released Netflix series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan — the same team, by the way, behind Netflix’s recent smash hit Dahmer. The 7-episode new show stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, and Mia Farrow, and it’s noteworthy for at least one remarkable reason — this Netflix release, which only hit the streamer less than a week ago, has already rocketed past Dahmer to take the #1 spot on the US TV list.
