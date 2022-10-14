There’s so much to love about Disney resorts, right?. Staying at a Disney hotel gives you special perks like Early Theme Park Entry and Extended Evening Hours, not to mention the theming can also be an extra dose of magic. However, Disney resort stays are EXPENSIVE and can rack up the cost of your vacation quickly. Resort hopping is a great way to visit each resort and see their offerings without paying to stay there, but how can you see all of them during your trip and still experience all you want to in the park? Here’s Your Ultimate One-Day Plan for Resort Hopping in Disney World.

TRAVEL ・ 7 HOURS AGO