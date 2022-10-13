ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sfstandard.com

Scenes From the 23rd Annual ‘How Weird Street Faire’

The uniquely San Francisco How Weird Street Faire returned this Saturday with nine stages, dozens of live DJs spinning electronic music and hundreds of attendees dressed in far-out outfits, ranging from anime costumes to nothing at all. Sporting the theme “Close Encounters of the Weird Kind,” How Weird celebrates San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
7x7.com

28 Fun Things to Do This Week (10.17.22)

Put your gas rebate to good use and hit the town. This week is a foodie’s paradise with the kick-off of Eat Drink SF plus restaurant week, a free screening of The Best Chef in the World, a special Osito x Little Fish Co. collaboration dinner, and boozy brunch at Aziza.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
7x7.com

5 Most Beautiful Live Music Venues in the Bay Area

You don’t (and shouldn’t!) choose live music based on the beauty of the venue in which it will be playing. But there’s no denying that atmosphere counts. Watching an artist you love burn the stage to the ground is all the better when that stage is intricately Art Deco or framed by vineyards. From Berkeley’s historic amphitheater, The Greek, to San Francisco’s Jazz Age music and movie halls, these are the Bay Area’s most beautiful venues for seeing a show.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Food & Wine

There's an Epic Taco Trail Hiding in Northern California

If all you dream about is tacos, then it's time to head to … Concord, California?. Yes, you read that correctly. Tucked just northeast of San Francisco sits the small city of about 130,000 residents, which also happens to be one of the world's greatest taco hot spots. Concord doesn't shy away from its love of tacos. Instead, it leans all the way in, and even created the Concord Taco Trail so you can savor the nearly 40 unique taquerias in its town boundary.
CONCORD, CA
hoodline.com

Outer Sunset restaurant Hotline is already closing after opening in April

A Korean-Chinese hybrid restaurant that had only been open for a few months in San Francisco’s Outer Sunset District is suddenly closing its doors for good. The owners of Hotline, Eddo Kim and Clara Lee, made the announcement in a long and emotional post on Instagram. “We’d be lying if we said we weren’t heartbroken. As any restaurant owner who’s been in this situation knows, the last several weeks leading up to this decision is particularly soul crushing,” Lee wrote in the post.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Richmond Standard

A taste of Guadalajara in Richmond’s Hilltop

When they’re not churning out classics typical to Guadalajara from their restaurant in Richmond’s Hilltop neighborhood, owner Jose Lopez and his family might be found shopping at Los Montanas Super Market in San Pablo. Not for themselves, of course, for the restaurant. “We work hard seven days a...
Robb Report

The Two-Floor Penthouse in Oakland’s Historic Cathedral Building Is on the Market for $1.5 Million

If you ever wanted to live in a landmark, now may be your chance. The executive penthouse atop Oakland’s historic Cathedral Building is up for grabs. The crown jewel of the nine-story flatiron structure, this two-level home has been listed at $1.49 million. The condo has an open layout with gorgeous cathedral-style windows that offer some of the best views in the Bay Area. With 2,100 square feet of space, the two-bedroom, two-bath unit isn’t huge by penthouse standards. But what it lacks in sheer scale, it makes up for with loads of natural light and modern amenities—the...
OAKLAND, CA
bontraveler.com

10 Romantic Getaways Near the Bay Area

Living in San Francisco means being surrounded by an endless array of charming and diverse getaways. Whether you’re looking to go wine tasting in Napa or enjoy a mountainous escape in Tahoe, there are plenty of nearby weekend escapes for couples. When my husband and I plan a trip,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy