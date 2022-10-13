Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
Fremont Rated the Safest City in CaliforniaAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Meet 'Pan Solo,' a 6-foot bread replica of the 'Star Wars' hero created by a California bakery.Zoran BogdanovicSan Francisco, CA
2022 Oakland A’s Season ReviewIBWAAOakland, CA
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
Related
This 85-year-old dive bar in San Francisco's Chinatown is perfect
"I'd seen a lot of wild things at bars before, but never like what happened at Li Po."
sfstandard.com
Scenes From the 23rd Annual ‘How Weird Street Faire’
The uniquely San Francisco How Weird Street Faire returned this Saturday with nine stages, dozens of live DJs spinning electronic music and hundreds of attendees dressed in far-out outfits, ranging from anime costumes to nothing at all. Sporting the theme “Close Encounters of the Weird Kind,” How Weird celebrates San...
The story behind Casa Sanchez Foods: how one ingenious idea led to the tortilla chip
You probably have eaten tortilla chips and salsas from Casa Sanchez Foods but do you know their story?
EXCLUSIVE: Servers dressed as Power Rangers at Oakland restaurant save woman being attacked
The whole incident was documented in a now-viral series of Tweets by a woman who was having dinner.
7x7.com
28 Fun Things to Do This Week (10.17.22)
Put your gas rebate to good use and hit the town. This week is a foodie’s paradise with the kick-off of Eat Drink SF plus restaurant week, a free screening of The Best Chef in the World, a special Osito x Little Fish Co. collaboration dinner, and boozy brunch at Aziza.
sfstandard.com
You’ve Seen the Doggie Diner Heads. But Have You Seen JFK Drive’s New Beer Garden or Played Its Pianos?
The small section of JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park that’s been closed to vehicular traffic has been reborn as “JFK Promenade”—and ahead of November’s dueling ballot propositions over its future, one organization hopes to draw as many people out to play on it as possible.
7x7.com
5 Most Beautiful Live Music Venues in the Bay Area
You don’t (and shouldn’t!) choose live music based on the beauty of the venue in which it will be playing. But there’s no denying that atmosphere counts. Watching an artist you love burn the stage to the ground is all the better when that stage is intricately Art Deco or framed by vineyards. From Berkeley’s historic amphitheater, The Greek, to San Francisco’s Jazz Age music and movie halls, these are the Bay Area’s most beautiful venues for seeing a show.
These San Francisco restaurants are going to close. The owners just don’t know when.
While some restaurant owners found their next lily pad to land on, others continue to struggle to figure out what's next.
New COVID variants are coming. Will there be a winter surge?
SFGATE asked two experts at UCSF whether we're likely to see a repeat of last year, when the highly transmissible omicron variant caused cases to shoot up dramatically.
City View Restaurant Moving to New Space
The Financial District dim sum restaurant is moving from its current location at 662 Commercial Street just up the block to 33 Walter U. Lum Place.
Food & Wine
There's an Epic Taco Trail Hiding in Northern California
If all you dream about is tacos, then it's time to head to … Concord, California?. Yes, you read that correctly. Tucked just northeast of San Francisco sits the small city of about 130,000 residents, which also happens to be one of the world's greatest taco hot spots. Concord doesn't shy away from its love of tacos. Instead, it leans all the way in, and even created the Concord Taco Trail so you can savor the nearly 40 unique taquerias in its town boundary.
One of the world's greatest chefs was found dead in SF. His killing is still unsolved.
At the height of his fame, someone killed chef Masa Kobayashi at his San Francisco home.
Historic Burr House on one of the largest parcels of land in San Francisco is for sale
It was built as a wedding present in 1875 from a former SF mayor to his son.
hoodline.com
Outer Sunset restaurant Hotline is already closing after opening in April
A Korean-Chinese hybrid restaurant that had only been open for a few months in San Francisco’s Outer Sunset District is suddenly closing its doors for good. The owners of Hotline, Eddo Kim and Clara Lee, made the announcement in a long and emotional post on Instagram. “We’d be lying if we said we weren’t heartbroken. As any restaurant owner who’s been in this situation knows, the last several weeks leading up to this decision is particularly soul crushing,” Lee wrote in the post.
Acclaimed East Bay BBQ spot faces 'hazardous' workplace allegations
A Michelin-recognized East Bay restaurant is facing unsafe work allegations after employees spoke out against the eatery in an investigation with SFGATE.
A taste of Guadalajara in Richmond’s Hilltop
When they’re not churning out classics typical to Guadalajara from their restaurant in Richmond’s Hilltop neighborhood, owner Jose Lopez and his family might be found shopping at Los Montanas Super Market in San Pablo. Not for themselves, of course, for the restaurant. “We work hard seven days a...
The Two-Floor Penthouse in Oakland’s Historic Cathedral Building Is on the Market for $1.5 Million
If you ever wanted to live in a landmark, now may be your chance. The executive penthouse atop Oakland’s historic Cathedral Building is up for grabs. The crown jewel of the nine-story flatiron structure, this two-level home has been listed at $1.49 million. The condo has an open layout with gorgeous cathedral-style windows that offer some of the best views in the Bay Area. With 2,100 square feet of space, the two-bedroom, two-bath unit isn’t huge by penthouse standards. But what it lacks in sheer scale, it makes up for with loads of natural light and modern amenities—the...
More people want to leave San Francisco than any other city, survey shows
Nearly one in five San Franciscans plan on moving from their home in the next year, data show.
'Birdseed Lady' speaks out on excessive piles of seeds dumped around SF neighborhood
"I am not denying that I had birdseed. But I'm denying that I had done it recently," said Chevarria. "I'm a very compassionate woman. I love animals. I love nature."
bontraveler.com
10 Romantic Getaways Near the Bay Area
Living in San Francisco means being surrounded by an endless array of charming and diverse getaways. Whether you’re looking to go wine tasting in Napa or enjoy a mountainous escape in Tahoe, there are plenty of nearby weekend escapes for couples. When my husband and I plan a trip,...
Comments / 3