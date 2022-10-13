Read full article on original website
8 Road Fire continues to grow in south Pierce County
Eatonville, WA. – Crews with multiple agencies have been battling the 8 Road Fire over the weekend. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says that 150 acres have burned as of Sunday. A spokesperson with the agency says air and ground crews have attacked the fire throughout the day, and ground crews will continue work throughout the night.
MyNorthwest.com
Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA
A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
everettpost.com
Naval Station Everett on Lockdown
This morning a suspicious package was located at the base. Emergency response in under way. All staff are under orders to shelter in place, and all gates are closed, and the base is on lockdown. Check our Facebook for updates and we will provide updates here as soon as they become available.
MyNorthwest.com
Violent weekend in western Washington leaves 1 dead
There were several incidents of violent shootings across western Washington this weekend. Bellingham police are investigating after two men were shot and badly wounded in the 2300 block of Valencia Street early Sunday morning. Both men, ages 31 and 28, sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police. No clear motive has...
Chronicle
Judge Orders New Sentence for ex-Army Ranger Who Robbed Tacoma Bank
A federal judge said he will impose a reduced sentence for former U.S. Army Ranger Luke Sommer, who is serving 44 years in prison for leading a terrifying takeover robbery at a Tacoma bank in 2006 and then ordering a hit on the prosecutor who sent him away. U.S. District...
Gov. Inslee talks future of homelessness policy during Seattle shelter tours
SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee visited Seattle Friday, touring agencies assisting to provide care and housing as the state grapples with how to help thousands of homeless people. “We have just invested over $800 million in state funds to help all cities across the state of Washington,” Inslee...
Chronicle
Washington State Patrol Alerts Public About Missing, Possibly Endangered Thurston County Woman
The Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's help to locate a missing and possibly endangered Lacey woman. The State Patrol announced the alert about 5 p.m. Sunday after Lacey Police were dispatched earlier in the day to a domestic violence situation in the 3800 block of Rossberg Street Southeast, which is in the area of 37th and College Street in Lacey.
Department of Justice sending money to western Washington to combat gun violence
SEATTLE — U.S. Attorney Nick Brown’s office announced Thursday $268,000 dollars from the Department of Justice is coming to western Washington to combat gun violence. The funds will go to expand its Project Safe Neighborhood Program to Pierce, Snohomish, and Clark Counties. The funding comes as those counties...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Storm Carrying Hurricane Strength Winds Hits Western Washington Causing Millions of Dollars in Damage
Storms bringing hurricane force winds struck Western Washington on Friday, Oct. 12, and Saturday Oct. 13, 1962. The Chronicle published several front page stories on the storm and its aftermath in its Monday, Oct. 15, 1962, edition. “Damage to Lewis County from the Columbus Day storm will be enormous —...
Mariners down 0-2 in series, Washington taxpayers down hundreds of millions
(The Center Square) – As the Seattle Mariners head into the third game of a five game series down 0 to 2 Saturday, Washington state Taxpayers have paid hundreds of millions of dollars over the last several decades to make that possible. The Center Square used widely reported numbers...
Pierce County officials object to two potential airport locations
(The Center Square) – Pierce County officials sent a joint letter to the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission chair objecting to two greenfield spaces as a potential airport location. The commission was considering two potential locations – one in Central Pierce County and one in East Pierce County. Officials object...
capitolhillseattle.com
Pikes/Pines | That sound you heard over Capitol Hill in the middle of the night might have been a bird
Despite sirens, airplanes, and the overall hum of the city, it is still possible to hear them traveling overhead at night. Not every bird calls during migration, but I expect to hear the thin “seeps” of sparrows and plaintive whispers of thrushes when I step outside on an ideal night in the spring or fall. The weeks between the end of September and just about now are peak travel times for birds pouring south for their wintering grounds. The night before writing this, around 300,000 birds moved over King County.
FOX 28 Spokane
Bob Ferguson formally asks for maximum penalty for Facebook violating Washington campaign laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Attorney General Bob Ferguson has formally filed a motion asking the King County Superior Court to give the maximum penalty to Meta for Facebook’s violations of Washington’s campaign finance law. On Oct. 6, King County Superior Court ruled that Meta intentionally violated Washington law...
County steps back on SODO homeless shelter expansion after community uproar
SEATTLE — King County will not expand a homeless shelter in Seattle's SODO neighborhood after pushback from residents and business owners. The proposed expansion near the Chinatown-International District would have added space for an additional 150 people at Salvation Army's Lighthouse Shelter which currently has 270 beds. If approved by the King County Council, money for the expansion will be used for other projects that provide access to shelter or housing.
Seattle Wakeboarder Killed By Boat Pulling Him On Lake Washington, Cops Say
The 42-year-old victim died from his injuries, according to authorities.
Woman kidnapped by husband in Lacey found, WSP says
LACEY, Wash. — UPDATE: At 2:01 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, the Washington State Patrol tweeted that 42-year-old Young An had been located. Washington State Patrol is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman who was kidnapped by her husband in Lacey on Sunday. According to...
q13fox.com
Pre-trial hearing for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer begins
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will attend a virtual pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon, ahead of his trial on charges of false reporting. The trials stem from his controversial confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021. On Jan. 27, 2021, Sedrick Altheimer was delivering newspapers...
q13fox.com
At least 1 person shot in Rainier Valley; search for suspect underway
SEATTLE - A search is underway for a suspect after a shooting Monday in the Rainier Valley. Officers responded to reports of a shooting before noon in the 4400 block of Rainier Avenue South. At this time, police said at least one person was shot. Police are asking people to...
Yakima Herald Republic
As Seattle police charge man in stabbing death of Yakama woman, family raises awareness
TOPPENISH — A small group sat in the Meninick Chambers at the Yakama Nation main office as a Seattle Police Department detective prepared to talk about the investigation into the murder of their relative, Mavis “Boots” Kindness Nelson. Homicide detective Josh Rurey drove from Seattle on Oct....
Two people survive shooting at Federal Way apartment complex
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Detectives are investigating after two people were shot in Federal Way on Monday morning. At 10:16 a.m., officers were called to a shooting at the Greystone Meadows Apartments at 31500 First Avenue South. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both victims...
