DOE Launches $32M Program to Unearth Critical Minerals
WASHINGTON, D.C.— The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) issued a Notice of Intent (NOI) to fund a $32 million Bipartisan Infrastructure Law program supporting front-end engineering design (FEED) studies to produce rare earth elements (REEs) and other critical minerals and materials (CMMs) from domestic coal-based resources. Rare earth elements and other critical minerals are key to manufacturing clean energy technologies right here in America—such as solar panels, wind turbines, electric vehicles, and hydrogen fuel cells—that will help the nation reach the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. Converting coal production waste into components of clean energy technology can create good-paying jobs in communities that have historically produced fossil energy fuels and power.
Investors likely used shady methods to move $45 billion out of China as the yuan continues its decline
China labeled $45.2 billion in outflows as "errors and omissions," which likely indicates illegal or semi-legal channels, according to Reuters.
