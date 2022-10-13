ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Changed Poem by A. C.

That I'll never show you. My heart is lonely without you. And I'll give you mine in return. I'm falling for you hard.
Perceptional Change Poem by Timothy Long

The fickle thing known as life force will grow sick,. my energy will complete and so my ideas and dreams,. No amount of wise cracks or snap backs can help me heal,. the discipline of life was never mind. Some time has passed,. my mind is clearer now,. but one...
Thoughts On The Children Of War Poem by Jim Yerman

I wish we adults would think of our children more…. before we decide to fight…before we go to war. I wish we could remember our words are pervasive…. and will serve to shape the future of the children we are teaching. I wish we'd understand…as we fight for power...
Compelling Poem by Ima Ryma

An old dead tree is hollowed out. With eyes and nose and mouth no doubt. I feel being watched in this place. Anywhere on or 'round this tree. As though the trunk does grin at me. I take a picture on my phone,. Something to show later for fun. Then...
Wakeful Sleep Effect! Poem by Ramesh T A

It's like sleepless night leading to somnambulism,. When dreams full of fantasy and reality are mixing;. be deciphered by any alert way possible in nights!. Some never feel that they have slept at all after sleep;. Too much thinking leads one to ambiguous state;. In thoughts continuing in sleep they...
Forbidden Poem by C.S Benjamin

Because you know it isn't right. If you try it, they will fight you. Fight back they will kill you. But that is how life goes. Can't stop till one of us die. Can't stop till one of us die. Two hearts tied and glued,. Love shared, trite and true.
Old Cliche Or Not Poem by Ima Ryma

You up and dropped dead from old age. Of being stuck here in this house. Gotta make plans on what to do. I've gotta find some food no doubt. Just lying there, tongue hanging out. I know that it's an old cliche,. But gonna get your tongue today.
Age Poem by Kate Kate

And then you forget the simple stuff like their birthday. I don't want to think of this as a phrase in my life.
Reincarnation Poem by Scott Raikes

My pillow saturated with nightmares, the sheets drip with regret. Always in the past as the future fly's bye, wake now and unshackle from this. Lift up your soul to the beauty of life, climb high to the boundaries of mortals and touch the hand of the god.
Addiction On Planet Earth Today Poem by The Original Tom Maxwell

Most everyone seeks more wealth during this life's stay,. Most want to pretend, or talk about expensive things,. That's why television, Is at the top, as a mind-controlling. The majority who are addicted, would not watch if the,. Actors, and celebrated athletes, were paid a very small wage. When campaigning...
Holy Power Poem by Angie M..

The Spirit prompts the moments of grace that sends currents of compassion and healing. There is either courage, or idleness. Teleports us from one perspective to another that is more sympathetic (sometimes, painfully empathetic) . It is strength that follows, not weakness. The Spirit casts surges of sorrow that re-enlightens...
The Aid Of The Sportsmen Poem by Rohan Bendre

Sportsplayer Says to himself. Sportsman - What a Glorius Achievement have i in my Kitty. Haven't I Done something for my Country. Sportsfan - Your Hard work and Perseverance have paved the way for Success. For the road of Greatness you will have Access. Haven't you worked hard in excess.
Habitually Poem by Oluwaseun Oshamiluyi

I would've stared at your picture all night while I await your reply. I would've seen you walking down the alter in my fantasy. I would've wished to wake up everyday to the sound of your breath on my neck. I would've imagined the warmth of your lips. And the...
Purify Me Poem by Satish Verma

You did not finish the saga. putting off the unwritten song. The candlestick is bending. A cyclone was ready to blow off the light. My candle burns in all colors.

