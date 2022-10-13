Read full article on original website
Changed Poem by A. C.
That I'll never show you. My heart is lonely without you. And I'll give you mine in return. I'm falling for you hard.
Peace Poem by Bill Cantrell
Oh how I have been distorted by articulated slander. I make concessions for imperfections, that is within reason. and I must say the most short lived when once established. While at the same time being impersonated by a crafty slight of a forked tongue,. their song goes as this,. "One...
Nature Is Only Science Poem by Chan Mongol
For rain, cold, warm, systematically. With low standard behavior and war.
Joy For Life Poem by Ima Ryma
To end my life by suicide. Better for loved ones if I died. I was saved though my head did pound. A nurse named Joy gave me great care. She knew that I was still in hell. Attempt to end it all as well. Her honesty touched me for sure.
Thoughts On The Children Of War Poem by Jim Yerman
I wish we adults would think of our children more…. before we decide to fight…before we go to war. I wish we could remember our words are pervasive…. and will serve to shape the future of the children we are teaching. I wish we'd understand…as we fight for power...
Human Needs Joy And Satisfaction! Poem by Ramesh T A
Love kindles activities to bring fulfilment in joy in humans;. Scientific invention and artistic creation by developments. In technology and art bring finished ones in beautiful forms;. All are done for joy by love to make things beautiful ever!. Civilization, modernity and technology sans joy is useless;. For, prime importance...
Prove Me Wrong Poem by Quênia Lalita
Baby, I love it when there's nothing beneath my feet. the rain is not dying down and it's music to my ears.
To A Muse... Poem by Kevin Hulme
What would you say should it be known, would that cheek blush for joy or shame, and would your heart leap in flattered joy, or forever curse my just name? For in dreams where lucid scenes unfold, that font of all life's desire, you haunt my nights to gild the long day, for all verse you prove to inspire. And what fourteen lines could tell the truth a hymn to a soul beloved, to pull jewels from the air and set them in words, if done would you greatly approve? For all fervent lines are forged in you, expressions when the heart is laid bare, instilled by your name emotions break out, so forgive my bold cry's in the only way I can share. So what would you say should it be known, this praise you unwaveringly invoke, would you charge me a " Love Lorn Wonder of Prose" or simply an impertinent roque?
When Is That Golden Moment? Poem by Murtaza Hashwani
When the cop pulls me over but spares me the ticket. When my ice cream cone drips and I get to lick it,. When I'm on the dance floor and a man asks to cut in,. When it's time for a movie and I get to choose it,. When I...
To The Unknown Poet Poem by Mary Angela Douglas
By government experiments. and the jeweless Nightingale. grow pale as dawn now, fade from the fading. no second guessing. poet in waiting. to those who forget to acknowledge you. at all. mary angela douglas 17 october 2022.
Madness In Love,2nd Edition, Flowers In Flames Poem by Matloob Bokhari
There is always madness in love. There is always no reason in this madness. Love can fly from Paris to Baluch Mess Abbottabad only to have a cup of tea. Truth is that Love is blindness. Love is madness. Love is sweetness.
Reincarnation Poem by Scott Raikes
My pillow saturated with nightmares, the sheets drip with regret. Always in the past as the future fly's bye, wake now and unshackle from this. Lift up your soul to the beauty of life, climb high to the boundaries of mortals and touch the hand of the god.
Love Is Gift And Boon To Humans! Poem by Ramesh T A
Love of Nature has created life on Earth in the Universe;. Love of Nature has created beautiful trees, flowers and fruits;. Things of beauty in Nature are food for life to grow forever;. Beautiful love is like Nature, music and Poetry undefinable!. For, words are unsuitable to say what love...
Purify Me Poem by Satish Verma
You did not finish the saga. putting off the unwritten song. The candlestick is bending. A cyclone was ready to blow off the light. My candle burns in all colors.
Cherished Poem by Alexander Romanov
Don't let the silence wake her. My reality, dreams, and oblivion. With a glass of thawed water. In the dungeons of your red lips. as the stars twinkle and fall. Between two vanishing skies. Wake me. With a glass of thawed water. Cast away all doubts. I'll imprison my thoughts.
Compelling Poem by Ima Ryma
An old dead tree is hollowed out. With eyes and nose and mouth no doubt. I feel being watched in this place. Anywhere on or 'round this tree. As though the trunk does grin at me. I take a picture on my phone,. Something to show later for fun. Then...
Wakeful Sleep Effect! Poem by Ramesh T A
It's like sleepless night leading to somnambulism,. When dreams full of fantasy and reality are mixing;. be deciphered by any alert way possible in nights!. Some never feel that they have slept at all after sleep;. Too much thinking leads one to ambiguous state;. In thoughts continuing in sleep they...
The Stage (Near The Grotto) : Class 101 Poem by rosalinda flores rosevoc
And some yellow shrubs, like soft gold. Angels and Saints watch over us and the children. She recites like a fairy godmother. And they tell me, you can crush a mountain, Teacher,. Even when you stay on top alone. Many things happen if you understand the word. The language of...
