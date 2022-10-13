What would you say should it be known, would that cheek blush for joy or shame, and would your heart leap in flattered joy, or forever curse my just name? For in dreams where lucid scenes unfold, that font of all life's desire, you haunt my nights to gild the long day, for all verse you prove to inspire. And what fourteen lines could tell the truth a hymn to a soul beloved, to pull jewels from the air and set them in words, if done would you greatly approve? For all fervent lines are forged in you, expressions when the heart is laid bare, instilled by your name emotions break out, so forgive my bold cry's in the only way I can share. So what would you say should it be known, this praise you unwaveringly invoke, would you charge me a " Love Lorn Wonder of Prose" or simply an impertinent roque?

2 DAYS AGO