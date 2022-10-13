ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Love Is Gift And Boon To Humans! Poem by Ramesh T A

Love of Nature has created life on Earth in the Universe;. Love of Nature has created beautiful trees, flowers and fruits;. Things of beauty in Nature are food for life to grow forever;. Beautiful love is like Nature, music and Poetry undefinable!. For, words are unsuitable to say what love...
Human Needs Joy And Satisfaction! Poem by Ramesh T A

Love kindles activities to bring fulfilment in joy in humans;. Scientific invention and artistic creation by developments. In technology and art bring finished ones in beautiful forms;. All are done for joy by love to make things beautiful ever!. Civilization, modernity and technology sans joy is useless;. For, prime importance...
Wakeful Sleep Effect! Poem by Ramesh T A

It's like sleepless night leading to somnambulism,. When dreams full of fantasy and reality are mixing;. be deciphered by any alert way possible in nights!. Some never feel that they have slept at all after sleep;. Too much thinking leads one to ambiguous state;. In thoughts continuing in sleep they...
Democratize World To Realize Dream Of One Paradise! Poem by Ramesh T A

Life of joy, peace and progress are what the main object of all;. For that, unity of nations to function as one world humanity loves;. Stock piling of Nuclear weapons is threatening world peace ever;. Such weapons are eternal danger to safety of world forever sure!. Political differences of nations...
Changed Poem by A. C.

That I'll never show you. My heart is lonely without you. And I'll give you mine in return. I'm falling for you hard.
Addiction On Planet Earth Today Poem by The Original Tom Maxwell

Most everyone seeks more wealth during this life's stay,. Most want to pretend, or talk about expensive things,. That's why television, Is at the top, as a mind-controlling. The majority who are addicted, would not watch if the,. Actors, and celebrated athletes, were paid a very small wage. When campaigning...
Habitually Poem by Oluwaseun Oshamiluyi

I would've stared at your picture all night while I await your reply. I would've seen you walking down the alter in my fantasy. I would've wished to wake up everyday to the sound of your breath on my neck. I would've imagined the warmth of your lips. And the...
The Great Artist Poem by Munashe Gumbonzvanda

The perfect phrase to describe one who creates spiritual art. I have spent days in awe, discussing and looking. Thinking of the profound beauty echoing on many levels. Which I am only beginning to understand.
Age Poem by Kate Kate

And then you forget the simple stuff like their birthday. I don't want to think of this as a phrase in my life.
Rosie Poem by keith brown

Cause I'm talking to a teddy and she thinks I've gone insane. We're here in isolation and it's covid we must thank. I don't believe you've even heard a single word I said. You just sit there silly grinning on your bed of scarlet red. Rosie oh Rosie don't talk...
Reincarnation Poem by Scott Raikes

My pillow saturated with nightmares, the sheets drip with regret. Always in the past as the future fly's bye, wake now and unshackle from this. Lift up your soul to the beauty of life, climb high to the boundaries of mortals and touch the hand of the god.
Perceptional Change Poem by Timothy Long

The fickle thing known as life force will grow sick,. my energy will complete and so my ideas and dreams,. No amount of wise cracks or snap backs can help me heal,. the discipline of life was never mind. Some time has passed,. my mind is clearer now,. but one...
Holy Power Poem by Angie M..

The Spirit prompts the moments of grace that sends currents of compassion and healing. There is either courage, or idleness. Teleports us from one perspective to another that is more sympathetic (sometimes, painfully empathetic) . It is strength that follows, not weakness. The Spirit casts surges of sorrow that re-enlightens...
A Respectable Neighbor Poem by Alexander Julian

We must follow some guidelines. First of all, to respect your neighbor, you must know what a neighbor is. Not everybody is your neighbor. In fact, most people on Earth are not your neighbors. You must respect your neighbor when he is a good neighbor. However, you must also respect...
Transcending Existence Poem by JOBY JOHN

(Dedicated to Dr. Miguel Nicolelis) No…no…no…why try a sudden end? " Am I merely CNS cum PNS? " What is my existence if there is death? " I asked. To what extent does my transformation extend? " I found no one with an answer or to stop...

