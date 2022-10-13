Read full article on original website
poemhunter.com
Love Is Gift And Boon To Humans! Poem by Ramesh T A
Love of Nature has created life on Earth in the Universe;. Love of Nature has created beautiful trees, flowers and fruits;. Things of beauty in Nature are food for life to grow forever;. Beautiful love is like Nature, music and Poetry undefinable!. For, words are unsuitable to say what love...
poemhunter.com
Human Needs Joy And Satisfaction! Poem by Ramesh T A
Love kindles activities to bring fulfilment in joy in humans;. Scientific invention and artistic creation by developments. In technology and art bring finished ones in beautiful forms;. All are done for joy by love to make things beautiful ever!. Civilization, modernity and technology sans joy is useless;. For, prime importance...
poemhunter.com
Wakeful Sleep Effect! Poem by Ramesh T A
It's like sleepless night leading to somnambulism,. When dreams full of fantasy and reality are mixing;. be deciphered by any alert way possible in nights!. Some never feel that they have slept at all after sleep;. Too much thinking leads one to ambiguous state;. In thoughts continuing in sleep they...
poemhunter.com
Democratize World To Realize Dream Of One Paradise! Poem by Ramesh T A
Life of joy, peace and progress are what the main object of all;. For that, unity of nations to function as one world humanity loves;. Stock piling of Nuclear weapons is threatening world peace ever;. Such weapons are eternal danger to safety of world forever sure!. Political differences of nations...
Changed Poem by A. C.
poemhunter.com
Changed Poem by A. C.
That I'll never show you. My heart is lonely without you. And I'll give you mine in return. I'm falling for you hard.
poemhunter.com
poemhunter.com
Addiction On Planet Earth Today Poem by The Original Tom Maxwell
Most everyone seeks more wealth during this life's stay,. Most want to pretend, or talk about expensive things,. That's why television, Is at the top, as a mind-controlling. The majority who are addicted, would not watch if the,. Actors, and celebrated athletes, were paid a very small wage. When campaigning...
poemhunter.com
Nature Is Only Science Poem by Chan Mongol
For rain, cold, warm, systematically. With low standard behavior and war.
poemhunter.com
poemhunter.com
Habitually Poem by Oluwaseun Oshamiluyi
I would've stared at your picture all night while I await your reply. I would've seen you walking down the alter in my fantasy. I would've wished to wake up everyday to the sound of your breath on my neck. I would've imagined the warmth of your lips. And the...
poemhunter.com
Madness In Love,2nd Edition, Flowers In Flames Poem by Matloob Bokhari
There is always madness in love. There is always no reason in this madness. Love can fly from Paris to Baluch Mess Abbottabad only to have a cup of tea. Truth is that Love is blindness. Love is madness. Love is sweetness.
poemhunter.com
The Great Artist Poem by Munashe Gumbonzvanda
The perfect phrase to describe one who creates spiritual art. I have spent days in awe, discussing and looking. Thinking of the profound beauty echoing on many levels. Which I am only beginning to understand.
Age Poem by Kate Kate
Age Poem by Kate Kate
And then you forget the simple stuff like their birthday. I don't want to think of this as a phrase in my life.
poemhunter.com
Rosie Poem by keith brown
Cause I'm talking to a teddy and she thinks I've gone insane. We're here in isolation and it's covid we must thank. I don't believe you've even heard a single word I said. You just sit there silly grinning on your bed of scarlet red. Rosie oh Rosie don't talk...
poemhunter.com
Reincarnation Poem by Scott Raikes
My pillow saturated with nightmares, the sheets drip with regret. Always in the past as the future fly's bye, wake now and unshackle from this. Lift up your soul to the beauty of life, climb high to the boundaries of mortals and touch the hand of the god.
poemhunter.com
Perceptional Change Poem by Timothy Long
The fickle thing known as life force will grow sick,. my energy will complete and so my ideas and dreams,. No amount of wise cracks or snap backs can help me heal,. the discipline of life was never mind. Some time has passed,. my mind is clearer now,. but one...
poemhunter.com
Holy Power Poem by Angie M..
The Spirit prompts the moments of grace that sends currents of compassion and healing. There is either courage, or idleness. Teleports us from one perspective to another that is more sympathetic (sometimes, painfully empathetic) . It is strength that follows, not weakness. The Spirit casts surges of sorrow that re-enlightens...
poemhunter.com
A Respectable Neighbor Poem by Alexander Julian
We must follow some guidelines. First of all, to respect your neighbor, you must know what a neighbor is. Not everybody is your neighbor. In fact, most people on Earth are not your neighbors. You must respect your neighbor when he is a good neighbor. However, you must also respect...
poemhunter.com
Transcending Existence Poem by JOBY JOHN
(Dedicated to Dr. Miguel Nicolelis) No…no…no…why try a sudden end? " Am I merely CNS cum PNS? " What is my existence if there is death? " I asked. To what extent does my transformation extend? " I found no one with an answer or to stop...
