I’ve covered every Lehi City Council meeting for a bit more than four years now at the Lehi Free Press and I want to offer kudos to our council members for showing up. Over the last year we’ve seen Councilwoman Paige Albrecht battling cancer and still showing up. Although not always in person, almost every time she isn’t able to attend live, she attends virtually. This has been true not only from the comfort of her home but even during the unfortunate times she has been hospitalized.

LEHI, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO