Lehi, UT

Falcon girls soccer bows out in semis

The Skyridge girls soccer team ended their exciting playoff appearances in the semifinal round of the 6A state tournament on Tuesday (Oct. 18) as they fell to No. 7 Davis (13-5) 3-0 at Juan Diego High School in Draper. It was a battle from the beginning whistle until the clock...
DRAPER, UT
Commissioners green-light plan for Mill Pond Road area

Commissioners unanimously approved or gave positive recommendations to all the items on their agenda during the first regular Planning Commission meeting of the month on October13. Almost a third of the meeting time was taken by representatives from the Gardner Company and Stack on the proposed Thanksgiving Point Area Amendment...
LEHI, UT
OPINION: Council members deserve credit for showing up

I’ve covered every Lehi City Council meeting for a bit more than four years now at the Lehi Free Press and I want to offer kudos to our council members for showing up. Over the last year we’ve seen Councilwoman Paige Albrecht battling cancer and still showing up. Although not always in person, almost every time she isn’t able to attend live, she attends virtually. This has been true not only from the comfort of her home but even during the unfortunate times she has been hospitalized.
LEHI, UT

