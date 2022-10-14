Read full article on original website
Former WWE Tag Team to Debut on Tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” Show, Jacques Rougeau Students In Action, More
Seven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode. Tonight’s show will feature the AEW debuts of former WWE Superstars The Bollywood Boyz, also known as The Singh Brothers. They were released from WWE on June 25, 2021, and will face The Gunn Club tonight. Elevation tonight will also see several students of the legendary Jacques Rougeau in action.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 10/17/2022
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up live on the USA Network from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Bobby Lashley is already speaking on the mic from in the ring, going on about Brock Lesnar. He calls Lesnar to the ring. Corey Graves welcomes us to RAW and he’s joined at ringside by Kevin Patrick. They talk about how Lesnar attacked Lashley last week, which softened him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title.
Chris Bey Says Re-Signing With IMPACT Was A No Brainer
IMPACT star and Bullet Club member Chris Bey recently joined the Vegas Bad Boyz of Podcasting to discuss his decision to re-sign with the promotion, a decision he says was a no-brainer. During his time with IMPACT Bey is a former one-time X-Division champion. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Opening Betting Odds For WWE NXT Title Match At Halloween Havoc
Bron Breakker will defend the WWE NXT Title against JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov at the upcoming WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event. The early betting odds are out for the match and list Breakker as the -500 favorite to retain the title while Dragunov +350 and McDonagh +750 are the underdogs, according to Betonline.com.
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:. Kratos vs. Question Mark (with Aron Stevens) EC3 vs. Mercurio. Angelina Love in action.
News on Next Week’s Special Edition of WWE NXT
A special Tag Team Title Tuesday edition of WWE NXT has been announced for next week. Next Tuesday’s show will see NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly defend against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, while NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defend against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark.
AEW Dynamite 10/18/22 Results
It’s a special Tuesday edition of Dynamite this week, which I will refer to as Tuesday Night Titans going forward. Let’s check out the card:. Ring of Honor World Title: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Dalton Castle. AEW World Trios Titles: Death Triangle (c) vs. Best Friends. AEW Interim...
WWE House Show Results From Topeka, Kansas 10/16/22
Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka, Kansas, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com:. Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory (with a Stunner) Omos (w/ MVP) defeated R-Truth (in 3 minutes) Mustafa Ali defeated Chad Gable (w/ Otis) after Otis was ejected from ringside. Dolph...
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 10/20/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars Debut)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Oklahoma City to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
Can’t Knock The Hustle: WWE’s All-Time Mr. Monday Night Raw, Mr. Smackdown, Mr. WWE Pay-Per-View & More
I first started posting my columns here on this site, back when it was known as LordsOfPain.net, in 2008. From 2008 until I left the site in about 2014, I posted the occasional column that was basically a cornucopia of random statistics. When I write, I like to do a lot of research, and a lot of times, that means finding statistics and numbers, usually done to back my arguments and points up. In my research, I’ll often come across stats and numbers that I find interesting, but they don’t relate to what I’m looking up, and they often aren’t enough to mold entire columns around.
Several Matches Set For NJPW Rumble on 44th Street
NJPW has announced that Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) will defend the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships against the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) and Kevin Knight & The DKC at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street. Also, Minori Suzuki will battle Clark Connors...
Backstage Notes on Cameron Grimes Working More WWE Main Roster Dates
WWE NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes is expected to work more main roster dates in the near future. As noted, Grimes appeared on last night’s RAW to recruit Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to face The Schism on tonight’s Halloween Havoc edition of NXT. Grimes also wrestled Akira Tozawa in a pre-RAW WWE Main Event match (spoilers here) to air later this week.
First Match Revealed for Next Week’s WWE RAW
The first match has been announced for next week’s WWE RAW from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. WWE has announced that RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face Bayley next Monday. This will be a non-title match, but could lead to another title shot for Bayley.
Austin Theory To Cash In Money In the Bank for the WWE NXT Title?
Austin Theory is teasing that he may cash in his Money In the Bank contract for the WWE NXT Title. Tonight’s Halloween Havoc go-home edition of NXT was headlined by Kevin Owens hosting a special edition of The KO Show, featuring the Halloween Havoc main event competitors – Ilja Dragunov, JD McDonagh and Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker.
Kurt Angle Remembers When Vince McMahon Decided To Take A Chance On Rey Mysterio As A Main Event Act In WWE
On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show the Olympic Hero spoke about WWE superstar Rey Mysterio, and how the now-retired Vince McMahon was not keen on letting the lucha-libre legend be a main event act due to his size, but eventually coming around and giving the former world champion a chance. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
NWA Powerrr Results 10/18/22
Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm) Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Murdoch backs Taven into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Murdoch goes for a Bodyslam, but Taven lands back on his feet. Taven applies a waist lock. Taven with The O’Connor Roll for a one count. Taven signals for the test of strength. Taven applies a wrist lock. Murdoch with a forearm smash. Murdoch with clubbing blows to Taven’s back. Taven dropkicks Murdoch. Taven with a Stinger Splash. Murdoch reverses out of the irish whip from Taven. Taven with a deep arm-drag. Taven applies an arm-bar. Murdoch tugs on Taven’s hair. Murdoch drives his knee into the midsection of Taven. Murdoch whips Taven across the ring. Murdoch scores the elbow knockdown. Murdoch with clubbing elbow smashes. Murdoch whips Taven out of the ring.
Big Spoiler on a Return Set for Tonight’s WWE RAW
WWE Hall of Famer JBL is reportedly scheduled for tonight’s RAW from Oklahoma City. We noted earlier how there was recent talk of JBL possibly appearing at the next few RAW episodes in some capacity. In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that JBL is booked for tonight’s RAW.
Backstage Talk on WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Tonight
The Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network will go head-to-head with the Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS tonight. WWE went into the week with a major round of promotion for NXT, which actually began on last week’s SmackDown, and continued on RAW last night. WWE has several main roster Superstars booked for tonight’s show, which is a part of more brand crossover that the company has planned. The major promotion was planned as part of the effort to beat AEW Dynamite tonight.
Chris Jericho Retains The ROH World Title On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured Chris Jericho successfully defending the Ring of Honor World title against Dalton Castle, who despite putting up a great effort was not able to survive The Ocho’s devstating Judas Effect finisher. This marks Jericho’s third successful defense of the ROH world title since dethroning...
Tony Khan Reacts to WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Ratings from Last Night
AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter this afternoon and reacted to AEW Dynamite beating WWE NXT in the ratings last night. As noted, the Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite drew 752,000 viewers with a 0.26 key demo rating, while the Halloween Havoc go-home edition of NXT drew 676,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic. You can click here for the full Dynamite ratings report, and you can click here for the full NXT ratings report.
