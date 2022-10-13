Read full article on original website
Faith, Family and Freedom GOP rally held in South Carolina
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Faith, family and freedom were the three main topics emphasized by the Berkeley County Republican Party during Saturday’s candidate rally. The organization said it hosted the event to educate and empower Lowcountry voters as Nov. 8 approaches. The Berkeley County Republican Party is getting voters excited ahead of Election Day. […]
greenville.com
USDA Investing $70M in Clemson, South Carolina State Climate-Smart Commodities Project
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced an initial funding pool of the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, including a $70 million investment into a Clemson-South Carolina State partnership. The award will provide incentives to South Carolina farmers, enabling them to implement selected climate-smart production practices. Clemson and South...
SC schools face 'real challenges' as state officials release report cards
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just over 20% of South Carolina schools received an overall rating of excellent as state education officials monitor the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on students, report cards issued by the SC Department of Education said. Statewide, 20.6% percent of schools received an overall excellent...
holycitysinner.com
Joe Cunningham Wants to Know If Henry McMaster Still Opposes Marriage Equality Due to History of Bigoted Remarks
Ahead of Famously Hot Pride in Columbia this weekend, Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham has called on Governor Henry McMaster to state his position on marriage equality. Governor McMaster has a long history of bigoted statements about the LGBTQ community and opposition to marriage equality. In response to President...
FOX Carolina
New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WalletHub recently named the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina based on a study they recently conducted. Officials said the study compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the US and considered factors such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. According...
South Carolina Was Named a Top Five State for Doing Business
South Carolina was recently named a top five state for doing business.Forbes. The state of South Carolina has gotten a lot of accolades over the years and in 2022 they can add one more to that list. According to areadevelopment.com and statistics, South Carolina is a "top five state for doing business", number 3 to be exact. This is not the first time South Carolina has made the list, and in this article, you will see why so many small businesses and major companies are opening up shop in the state of South Carolina!
South Carolina early voting starts Oct. 24; here’s where to cast your ballots in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina residents will begin early voting in November’s midterm general elections on Oct. 24. Early voting centers across the state, including those in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Oct. 24 through Nov. 5, according to the South Carolina […]
Charleston City Paper
Our View: Pick Cunningham to be South Carolina’s next governor
What we like about former Congressman Joe Cunningham’s race to unseat a longtime Republican incumbent is how the Charleston resident focuses on South Carolina issues, not the mess that goes on in Washington. While the incumbent fills the airwaves with garbage about Washington, it’s important to remember that South...
coladaily.com
Gilbert winemakers continue blue ribbon winning streak at SC State Fair
Some say the states typically known for producing quality wines across the country are California, New York, North Carolina, and Washington. However, here in the Midlands, we have a wine producer who has been vinting quality wine since 1999. Sally Jackson and her husband Ray first became interested in wine...
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South
Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
holycitysinner.com
Gov. Henry McMaster Suspends Allendale Town Councilman Earl Morell After Indictment
Immediately following the indictment of Allendale Town Councilman Earl Morell, Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2022-32, suspending Morell from office. Morell was indicted on charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second degree on Wednesday, October 12th. Morell is suspended until such a time as he...
WLOS.com
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is now debt free
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Transportation officials have announced that the final payment on the agency's highway bounds have been made. The agency can now save money on future interest payments and that money can be reinvested into ongoing projects. The SCDOT becomes one of the...
WTGS
Alex Murdaugh attorneys: Eddie Smith killed Maggie & Paul, state suppressing evidence
COLLETON COUNTY (WCIV) — Defense attorneys for accused murderer Alex Murdaugh are making scandalous allegations about who they think actually killed Murdaugh's wife and son, and also accuse state prosecutors of suppressing key evidence that could potentially prove Murdaugh's innocence. The eyebrow-raising claims were made Friday from Murdaugh's lawyers...
iheart.com
Up in smoke in SC?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham says his plan to make marijuana legal for medical and recreational use would help the state and particularly its veterans. Cunningham, who hopes to unseat Republican Gov. Henry McMaster in November, said he would legalize marijuana and tax it, which would...
South Carolina Election Commission explains ‘extremely rare’ cause of Horry County ballot error
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Election Commission explained that the “extremely rare” error that caused Horry County republicans to receive democratic ballots in the June primary runoff “was caused by a network drop while the Horry County [data] file was processing.” The letter, dated Oct. 7, was sent to Horry County Council […]
McMaster signs executive order on rollout of electric vehicle infrastructure in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order Thursday to formalize efforts to coordinate the rollout of electric vehicle infrastructure in the state, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Part of the executive order is to create a working group that would develop a plan “strategic deployment […]
Almost 700 incorrect ballots mailed to South Carolina voters
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Almost 700 incorrect absentee ballots were mailed to voters in Spartanburg County. According to Spartanburg County, a vendor used by the Spartanburg County Voter Registration and Elections Office to print and mail the ballots made an error. The error occurred when the file was being prepared by the vendor for […]
WLTX.com
Who is in charge of overseeing school district P-card use in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The recent indictment of a former Richland School District One employee has brought the subject of purchasing cards, or P-cards, back to the forefront. P-cards are used by government agencies to make it easier for employees to purchase needed items like supplies, equipment, and gas. Most...
wfmynews2.com
68th Anniversary | Historic Hurricane Hazel slams Myrtle Beach and NC coast October 15, 1954
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about the 65th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Oct.15 marks the 68th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Hazel struck the coast of the state line between North and South Carolina in 1954 as a Category four storm,...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Duke Energy raises rates in South Carolina
South Carolina’s Public Service Commission approved Duke Energy Carolinas’ request to raise utility bills by 10.4%, which will amount to more than $12 per month for a typical residential customer. The blame is being laid on rising fossil fuel costs. “We are disappointed that the Public Service Commission...
