Chicago, IL

Bears come up inches short in loss to Commanders

By Field Level Media
 5 days ago
Oct 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) runs past Washington Commanders defensive end Efe Obada (97) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Robinson scored on a 1-yard run with 7:21 remaining to capitalize on a turnover two plays earlier and Joey Slye connected on two field goals as the visiting Washington Commanders rallied for a 12-7 win against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. The Commanders missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt with 1:49 left that would have pushed their lead to 15-7. Instead, the Bears took over at their own 38. A 39-yard Justin Fields run put the Bears at the Washington 5 with less than a minute to play, but Chicago was unable to convert a winning touchdown as a fourth-and-goal completion to Darnell Mooney was inches short of the goal line in the closing seconds. Washington (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak while Chicago (2-4) lost its third in a row. The game pivoted in the Commanders' favor midway through the fourth quarter, as Chicago's Velus Jones Jr. muffed a punt return and Washington recovered the ball at the Chicago 6-yard line. Washington entered the week with just one takeaway through its first five games but forced a pair of turnovers on Thursday. The other: a Jonathan Allen interception of Fields at the Washington 5-yard line late in the first quarter. Fields was 14 of 27 for 190 yards with a touchdown and the pick while rushing for 88 yards on 12 carries. Fields connected with Dante Petts for a 40-yard touchdown with 7:16 remaining in the third quarter to punctuate a nine-play, 94-yard drive and give the Bears a 7-3 lead. Washington responded with a 28-yard field goal to cap a 15-play, 65-yard drive, pulling within 7-6 with 14:51 left in the game. Chicago punted on its ensuing possession before Washington followed suit. The gaffe from Jones Jr. set the stage for the Commanders' running game. Robinson led the way with 60 yards on 17 carries, while Antonio Gibson rushed for 35 yards on five carries. Caron Wentz was 12-for-22 passing for 99 yards. The Bears outgained the Commanders 392-214 behind 238 yards on the ground. Khalil Herbert rushed for 75 yards, with David Montgomery adding 67. The teams played to a scoreless tie in the first quarter before the Commanders opened the scoring with a 38-yard field goal from Slye with 46 seconds remaining in the second quarter. --Field Level Media

