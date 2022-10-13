New numbers released this week show prices are still rising, and you probably don't need us to tell you that that includes prices for food. It was against that backdrop that the Biden administration recently convened a summit on hunger, nutrition and health. It was the first such effort in decades, and it's part of a push to marshal both government and philanthropic resources toward ending hunger and food insecurity in America. We wanted to hear more about what such an effort would actually take, so we called Tambra Raye Stevenson. She is the CEO and founder of WANDA. That's a nonprofit aimed at supporting advocacy around food security. Tambra Raye Stevenson, thanks so much for joining us.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO