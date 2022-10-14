Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh shifts focus to Bucknell before the bye week
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh dropped a close one on the road in week seven, falling to Cornell. The Mountain Hawks now return home with a chance to get back in the win column before their bye week. Bucknell enters Goodman Stadium this Saturday, the Bisons yet to record a win...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police ID victim of fatal crash on Route 422 in Amity
AMITY TWP., Pa. — A Birdsboro woman died late Tuesday morning, when her car was hit by a tractor-trailer in eastern Berks County, according to the police. Justine Twardowski was traveling north on River Bridge Road in Amity Township, crossing the eastbound lanes of Route 422, when her car was hit by a tractor-trailer shortly before 10:30 a.m., police said.
Comments / 0