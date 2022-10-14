AMITY TWP., Pa. — A Birdsboro woman died late Tuesday morning, when her car was hit by a tractor-trailer in eastern Berks County, according to the police. Justine Twardowski was traveling north on River Bridge Road in Amity Township, crossing the eastbound lanes of Route 422, when her car was hit by a tractor-trailer shortly before 10:30 a.m., police said.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO