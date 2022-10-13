ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Road to Restoration driver’s license clinic stops in Benton Harbor

(Benton Harbor, MI) – Today, the Michigan Department of State (MDOS) and Michigan Department of Attorney General brought the latest Road to Restoration free driver’s license clinic to Benton Harbor, helping area residents in restoring their driving privileges. “As we’ve traveled the state this year providing help to...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
buildingindiana.com

$40 Million Awarded in South Bend – Elkhart Region READI Funds

The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) awarded $40 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grant funds to 19 of Quality of Place projects and set aside $7 million for programmatic funding during its meeting at the Beacon Health Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center. The $40 million in READI grant funding will be leveraged to infuse $465 million of total regional investments across the Quality of Place projects.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Sunday Morning Spotlight: Former South Bend Mayor Roger Parent

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -16 News Now Sunday Morning sat down with a former South Bend mayor for our Sunday Morning Spotlight. Roger Parent spoke with Jack Springgate about his new book coming out called “Getting Things Done”. Parent served the City of South Bend as mayor from...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Transpo cancels one route for week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Transpo route #17, The Sweep, will not run for one week starting Monday, according to the South Bend Public Transportation Corporation. The route will be back up and running on October 24. The route does not run when the University of Notre Dame, Saint...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Two Houses Burn Again on Same Morning

(Michigan City, IN) - There were two house fires in Michigan City this morning. Officials said the structures in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street and Coolspring Avenue were heavily damaged. According to the fire department, a smoke detector in one of the residences woke up a sleeping couple, whose...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
thechicagogenius.com

Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan

GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
CHICAGO, IL
MLive

Should a Michigan village be dissolved? Local voters will decide

BREEDSVILLE, MI -- Voters will decide in November’s election if Breedsville shall remain an incorporated village, or instead vacate its village status to be governed by the surrounding township. If approved by two-thirds of voters in the township that includes the village of Breedsville, all property now in the...
BREEDSVILLE, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Michigan City Mayor Replacing Chief of Police

(Michigan City, IN) - On Friday evening Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry made a major announcement via a press release. Dion Campbell is being relieved of his duties as Chief of Police. He has served in that role since October 2019. Parry cited increasing gun violence coupled with too many...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Meer Points Blame at Mayor

(Michigan City, IN) - The former mayor of Michigan City says the change in leadership at the police department has more to do with the current administration's failure. Mayor Duane Parry announced on Friday that continued high crime and turnover at the department were the primary factors in replacing police chief Dion Campbell.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Boil water advisory lifted in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The boil water advisory for residents on the northeast side of South Bend has been lifted. The city announced Saturday morning that water quality tests showed no signs of contamination.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Over 1K I&M customers still without power

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fallen tree branches and power outages accompanied the first snow of the season Monday evening. As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 1,100 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power, including a significant number in Allen County, according to I&M’s outage map. The...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy