Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Oct. 17–24)
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Road to Restoration driver’s license clinic stops in Benton Harbor
(Benton Harbor, MI) – Today, the Michigan Department of State (MDOS) and Michigan Department of Attorney General brought the latest Road to Restoration free driver’s license clinic to Benton Harbor, helping area residents in restoring their driving privileges. “As we’ve traveled the state this year providing help to...
buildingindiana.com
$40 Million Awarded in South Bend – Elkhart Region READI Funds
The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) awarded $40 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grant funds to 19 of Quality of Place projects and set aside $7 million for programmatic funding during its meeting at the Beacon Health Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center. The $40 million in READI grant funding will be leveraged to infuse $465 million of total regional investments across the Quality of Place projects.
Snyder says he did more for Flint than others have done for Benton Harbor
FLINT, MI -- Former Gov. Rick Snyder says his administration did more for Flint than others have done for Benton Harbor and other communities faced with water contamination issues since he left office. Appearing on Fox 2 Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 15, Snyder promoted his work with SensCy, a cybersecurity...
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Former South Bend Mayor Roger Parent
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -16 News Now Sunday Morning sat down with a former South Bend mayor for our Sunday Morning Spotlight. Roger Parent spoke with Jack Springgate about his new book coming out called “Getting Things Done”. Parent served the City of South Bend as mayor from...
abc57.com
Transpo cancels one route for week
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Transpo route #17, The Sweep, will not run for one week starting Monday, according to the South Bend Public Transportation Corporation. The route will be back up and running on October 24. The route does not run when the University of Notre Dame, Saint...
hometownnewsnow.com
Two Houses Burn Again on Same Morning
(Michigan City, IN) - There were two house fires in Michigan City this morning. Officials said the structures in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street and Coolspring Avenue were heavily damaged. According to the fire department, a smoke detector in one of the residences woke up a sleeping couple, whose...
thechicagogenius.com
Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan
GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
Should a Michigan village be dissolved? Local voters will decide
BREEDSVILLE, MI -- Voters will decide in November’s election if Breedsville shall remain an incorporated village, or instead vacate its village status to be governed by the surrounding township. If approved by two-thirds of voters in the township that includes the village of Breedsville, all property now in the...
WNDU
Youth Service Bureau proposes low-income housing, shelter for homeless teens
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A charitable donation could go a long way in addressing a variety of housing headaches in St. Joseph County, beginning with the plight of homeless teens. An organization that has helped homeless teens for 50 years is about to get a new home of its...
18-Year-Old Alex Foster Injured In A Car Crash In Pokagon Township (Pokagon Township, MI)
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on Peavine Street In Pokagon Township. The crash happened on Sunday around 8:34 p.m. that injured a person. A preliminary investigation revealed Alex Foster, 18, was driving east on Peavine Street when he lost control of his vehicle in the curve, down an embankment, and struck a tree.
abc57.com
Police identify juvenile as person who made false active shooter call at Success Academy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Police have identified a juvenile in connection with an active shooter call at the Success Academy on Tuesday afternoon that was found to be false. At 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the school on Ardmore Trail for a report of an active shooter...
WNDU
574 Stop the Violence held a basketball game Saturday to rally the community and combat gun violence. Officers were called just after 2:45 p.m. Saturday to the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place regarding a shooting with injuries.
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
hometownnewsnow.com
Michigan City Mayor Replacing Chief of Police
(Michigan City, IN) - On Friday evening Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry made a major announcement via a press release. Dion Campbell is being relieved of his duties as Chief of Police. He has served in that role since October 2019. Parry cited increasing gun violence coupled with too many...
Pickup hits gas line after crash, setting house ablaze in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A car crash started a house fire Monday in Southwest Michigan. At about 7:33 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, two vehicles were being driven south Barron Lake Road near Mannix Street, in Howard Township, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. One of the drivers, a...
hometownnewsnow.com
Meer Points Blame at Mayor
(Michigan City, IN) - The former mayor of Michigan City says the change in leadership at the police department has more to do with the current administration's failure. Mayor Duane Parry announced on Friday that continued high crime and turnover at the department were the primary factors in replacing police chief Dion Campbell.
abc57.com
Boil water advisory lifted in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The boil water advisory for residents on the northeast side of South Bend has been lifted. The city announced Saturday morning that water quality tests showed no signs of contamination.
WANE-TV
Over 1K I&M customers still without power
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fallen tree branches and power outages accompanied the first snow of the season Monday evening. As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 1,100 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power, including a significant number in Allen County, according to I&M’s outage map. The...
