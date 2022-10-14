List of 20 Things to Do As a Family in the Yakima Valley. Is your kid one of those who doesn't do much with you as a family unit? Do they always seem to be on their tablet or phone playing video games like Roblox and Minecraft? I can relate. In fact, every time I want to go out and do something with my 11-year-old daughter Willow, she says she'd rather stay home and watch stuff on YouTube and look at tons of TikTok videos! I realized the other day that I was in a sad predicament where my child would rather be with ELECTRONICS than spend time with me as a family. That made me sit on my bed and cry.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO