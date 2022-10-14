Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Injuries impacting WVU as it prepares for Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer football team heads to Texas Tech this weekend for a Saturday showdown with the 3-3 Red Raiders. West Virginia, which is also 3-3, is riding the momentum of a 43-40 victory over Baylor last Thursday. Unfortunately for Neal Brown’s WVU squad, it is also...
WVNews
Colts' Davies scores goals, eyes business career
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The 2022 season has been one of transition for Philip Barbour boys soccer. After a run of consistent winning seasons in recent years, the loss of a significant senior class and an influx of young players has led to a bit of a rebuild.
WVNews
Friday night lights preview: One week before playoffs
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - Only one week left... for Ohio, anyway. The eight schools of the River Cities are ramping up for the final week of the regular season in Ohio and the penultimate week in West Virginia, as schools from both states vie for the remaining playoff spots.
WVNews
RedStorm men, WVU-Tech battle to 1-1 draw
RIO GRANDE, Ohio — A recent River States Conference men's soccer showdown between the University of Rio Grande and West Virginia University-Tech had everything a fan from the two schools could've asked for. Everything except a winner, that is.
WVNews
Mountain Lions surge past Rams
OAKLAND — The Southern Rams battled hard, but they couldn’t contain Tucker County’s high-powered offense as the visiting Mountain Lions rolled to a 56-27 victory in last Friday’s football matchup on Autumn Glory weekend. Tucker County came into Oakland on Friday as one of West Virginia’s...
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, native inducted into Glenville State University Athletic Hall of Fame
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Six individuals were inducted into the Glenville State University Curtis Elam Athletic Hall of Fame during a banquet and induction ceremony held Oct. 1. Among those inductees was Brian Hill. Hill, who is originally from Clarksburg, was a defensive lineman for the Pioneer Football...
WVNews
Double Your Impact YCF campaign logo
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia Inc. …
WVNews
Tara Lynn Leary
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A man serving 40 years for a first-degree robbery conviction i…
WVNews
WVU Alumni Association announces Homecoming and Alumni Service Award winners
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia University Alumni Association will celebrate recipients of the 2022 Homecoming and Alumni Service Awards during Homecoming Week, starting next Monday. These awards honor individuals who embody what it means to be a Mountaineer and mark accomplishments of alumni around the globe,...
WVNews
Two ribbon cuttings planned for outdoor recreation locations in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Bridgeport will be holding two ribbon cutting events on Oct. 26. The first ribbon cutting will be to dedicate the Virginia Avenue Walking Trail at 4 p.m.
WVNews
Gena Rebekah Nelson
ASPINWALL, P.A. (WV News) — Gena Rebekah Nelson, 90, of Pittsburgh, PA, formerly of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. Visitation will be held at the Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home, 100 Center Ave. Aspinwall, PA 15215 on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a funeral service at noon.
WVNews
County commissions from Harrison, Taylor, West Virginia donate to YCF campaign
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia Inc. (YCF) has received $10,000 donations from the Harrison and Taylor County commissions for the $1 Million Match Campaign. The Taylor County Commission approved their donation to establish the Taylor County IMPACT Fund, which will generate...
WVNews
Mary Marantz
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia University Alumni Association will celebrate…
WVNews
Update: Man rescued after falling down elevator shaft in old Fairmont, West Virginia, box factory
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — A man fell down an elevator shaft at the abandoned box factory on 12th St. in Fairmont Wednesday afternoon. The Marion County 911 Center told WV News that as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, police, fire and EMS services were at the scene.
WVNews
West Virginia State Police: Pennsylvanian killed in Preston County crash
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — A Pennsylvanian was killed in a crash Friday in Preston County, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy. The two-vehicle wreck occurred on W.Va. 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road, according to State Police.
WVNews
Man serving time for robbing 2 elderly Grafton, West Virginia, residents loses appeal of sentence
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A man serving 40 years for a first-degree robbery conviction in a Grafton home invasion where two elderly people were victimized had his challenge of his sentence slapped down by the state Supreme Court. Rodney Stemple’s attorney, James Hawkins Jr., had contended the sentence...
WVNews
Marion County, West Virginia, Christmas Toy Shop committee plans for 2022 event
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — On Dec. 3, the Marion County Election Center will be alive with holiday magic as the 13th annual Christmas Toy Shop kicks off. But before that can happen, the event’s planning committee has some more fundraising and planning to do.
WVNews
Marion Co. Commission meets
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Sheriff's Office and the Marion County Departm…
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Commission hears update on county's school safety plan
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) updated the Marion County Commission Wednesday on the goal to make schools throughout the county safer places. Over the past few months, law enforcement officers from...
WVNews
Harrison County Commission approves $28,600 HVAC fix, resolution opposing Amendment 2
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission on Wednesday approved a $28,577 rebuild of a chiller that is expected to fix air conditioning issues in the courthouse's jail annex and, on a 2-1 vote, passed a resolution raising concerns about the potential passage of Amendment 2. The...
Comments / 0