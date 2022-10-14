Bucs swim and dive gives team effort on senior night to knock off Rams; first dual win since '01

GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Too often, we pay outsized attention to the winners.

“If you ain’t first, you’re last.”

“Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing.”

On Thursday night, Grand Haven girls swim and dive made sure everyone felt a little love, because they needed every last kick and stretch to the finish.

Facing an unfortunate deficit just as their senior night meet against Rockford began, the Buccaneers put forth an entire team effort, scrapping for points and putting together their most special performance of an already-memorable season. It ended by winning the final event of the night to secure a 163-152 victory over the Rams.

It’s the Bucs’ first win over the Rams in a dual-meet setting since 2001 – and that victory continues their undefeated run in the OK Red with one meet left, against Hudsonville next week. Thursday was a night Grand Haven had every reason to celebrate.

“It’s the most rewarding feeling,” senior captain Marin Stork said. “Obviously Rockford has been a major competitor for years and years, this is always an exciting meet and to come away with a win is so special. All of us as seniors, this is one we’ll always remember.”

When all eight teams gathered inside the GHHS aquatic center last November for the OK Red championships, that combined cheering from entire teams raised the decibel level dramatically.

As the meet wound toward a conclusion Thursday, the noise level just kept building toward a reward, as a pair of Buccaneer teams finished first and third in the 400-yard freestyle relay to clinch victory.

“At the end of that relay, that’s the loudest I’ve heard this facility, scream, yell, cheer. I’ve never heard it that loud before in here,” coach Doug Thorne said. “It was epic, it was amazing. Even 20 minutes later, I’m still a little dumbfounded.”

The night started poorly for the Bucs and put them behind right away. Their top medley relay team won easily in the night’s first event, but an early dive in between legs meant disqualification. Instead of an early 13-5 lead for Grand Haven, Rockford had a 15-3 edge.

By locking down good finishes in a handful of other finals, the Rams raced out to an early lead and held it through the diving portion – a 1-2 finish for Claudia Busse and Olivia Schafer in the 50-yard freestyle helped cut into the lead, and the night started to change once the duo did the same thing in the 100 free.

Victories in the butterfly and in the 500 free for Ellie Todd pushed the teams toward equal footing, and in the final races, every position mattered for point-scoring.

With Grand Haven’s top swimmers taking home most of the race wins, attention would shift in the direction of battles for third, fifth, even seventh place.

“We have the benefit of having our girls up front that can win races, but Rockford’s a deep team,” Stork said. “We know how it can be, we beat Jenison by a point. Tonight was about bringing the energy to all our lanes and making sure girls understand that they needed to bring it.”

By the final race of the night, Todd, Busse, Rosalee Springer and Grace Ackerman could take a victory lap, winning by 11 seconds in 3 minutes, 35.2 seconds in the 400 free relay to close out the night.

The Bucs’ ‘B’ relay could add the cherry on top, as Kaia DeSchaaf, Stork, Abby Sponaas and Jocelyn Tolliver edged Rockford’s second team for third place.

It was a highly-anticipated night that delivered for the program, which honored its six seniors following the celebrations. It’s an abnormally low number for a Buccaneer graduating class, but their leadership and hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed in recent weeks.

“They know they’re not the most talented group, but what they give is their dedication and heart,” Thorne said. “They’re willing to buy into the program and come in and show the younger kids that it’s not about being the best, but that you can get better by working hard.”

Thorne always finds a way to make the seniors’ night a special one, and students are quick to point out that his desire to form individual connections has helped build the program into its current status.

“He gets to know you as a person, not just as an athlete,” captain Emma Skodack said. “That really makes all the difference, we can form such amazing bonds with him. That way when he asks you to do something difficult, you know there’s a purpose and an intent. He proves he knows what he’s doing when you’re in the pool.”

Now, the Bucs will head to Hudsonville next Thursday to wrap up their dual-meet season. They’ll travel to Hudsonville the first week of November for the OK Red conference championships with a target on their back, but on Thursday’s evidence, it’ll take some special swims for opponents to deny the Bucs back-to-back conference titles.

“We know we have something to prove once the conference meet hits, and we want to deliver,” Stork said.

Next Thursday’s meet at Hudsonville is set for a 6 p.m. start.