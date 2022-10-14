Read full article on original website
FSAI highlights incidents, recalls and fraud in its annual report
The number of food incidents rose this past year but recalls and sampling declined, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland’s (FSAI) annual report. During 2021, 154 warnings about food being recalled or withdrawn from the market were issued, a slight decrease from 2020. FSAI also dealt with more incidents than the year before. The number of complaints from consumers about food or food premises, labelling, and allergens was higher than in 2020. Challenges included the COVID-19 pandemic, Brexit and limited resources.
Seaweed products recalled for potential to cause botulism poisoning
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has recalled lemonade and gel products sold by Royalty Sea Moss. After a complaint from the Maryland Department of Health, an investigation found that Royalty Sea Moss, based out of Mt. Pleasant, MI, produced products with inadequate processing controls that are needed to stop the growth of foodborne pathogens, according to the department.
Enoki Mushrooms recalled in Canada after testing finds Listeria
Goldenway Import and Export is recalling Enoki Mushrooms because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia and Manitoba, Canada, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. Recalled...
Circle K sandwiches, wraps and more sold in Canada listed in expanded recall over Listeria concerns
Aristo Cuisine is recalling certain Circle K / Couche Tard brand sandwiches, wraps and egg salads over potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recalled products have been sold in Quebec, Canada, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.. This is an...
Public meeting set on USDA’s plan to propose considerations to control Salmonella in Chicken
As promised, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has scheduled a public meeting to discuss its proposed framework that is designed to consider how to control certain Salmonella in poultry. The virtual meeting is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST time on Nov. 3 and will...
USDA changing foreign audit practices
During the pandemic, USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service largely replaced its in-country visitation teams with so-called remote verification audits. FSIS audits foreign countries that export meat and eggs to the United States to verify that equivalent food safety standards exist. Typically, that means teams from the FSIS Office...
Experience shows the pros and cons of remote audits
Remote audits should not replace physical visits but can be used as part of a hybrid approach, said presenters at the Vienna Food Safety Forum. The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Standards and Trade Development Facility (STDF) and the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry organized the event, which was attended by 400 participants from 65 countries.
WHO unveils food safety strategy and promises to support take-up
The World Health Organization (WHO) has set out a plan that it hopes will help reduce the burden of foodborne disease. WHO officially launched its food safety strategy for 2022 to 2030 this week and pledged support for countries to implement it. The agency was asked to update a 2002 document in 2020.
