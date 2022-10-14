The number of food incidents rose this past year but recalls and sampling declined, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland’s (FSAI) annual report. During 2021, 154 warnings about food being recalled or withdrawn from the market were issued, a slight decrease from 2020. FSAI also dealt with more incidents than the year before. The number of complaints from consumers about food or food premises, labelling, and allergens was higher than in 2020. Challenges included the COVID-19 pandemic, Brexit and limited resources.

