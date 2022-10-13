For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. Just think about the savvy investors who held Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) shares for the last five years, while they gained 967%. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. It's also good to see the share price up 41% over the last quarter. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

18 HOURS AGO