Pennsylvania State

Law & Crime

After Lori Vallow Smiles in Court, Judge Bans Television Cameras Due to ‘Detrimental Impact on Selecting an Impartial Jury’

An Idaho judge on Friday banned television and still cameras from court proceedings involving a so-called doomsday cult mother accused of murdering two of her children. In an eight-page memorandum decision and order, Idaho District Court Judge Steven W. Boyce ruled that Lori Vallow Daybell’s Sixth Amendment rights were in jeopardy due to the highly saturated coverage of the case.
The Independent

Ex-police officer Thomas Lane lashes out on hot mic as he’s sentenced to three years for George Floyd killing

Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane has been sentenced to three years in prison as part of a plea deal on a manslaughter charge for the killing of George Floyd.Lane pleaded guilty in May to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s 2020 murder.He is currently serving 30 months in a federal prison in Colorado on separate charges for violating Floyd’s civil rights. His will serve his sentences simultaneously. Lane was caught complaining on a hot mic near the end of the sentencing hearing. “I gotta register as a predatory offender? What the f*** is that?” Lane asked his...
Business Insider

Former official says Trump ordered staffers to find 'murderers,' 'rapists,' and 'criminals' at the border and 'dump them into Democratic cities'

Miles Taylor said Trump wanted criminals found at the border to be sent to Democrat-run cities. Taylor said Trump specifically wanted "murderers" and "rapists" to be identified and bussed out. Taylor said it didn't take a lawyer to "recognize this would likely be very illegal to do." Miles Taylor, the...
CBS Detroit

White deputy in Monroe County tells Black woman he's "blacker"

(AP) - A white sheriff's deputy in Michigan was reprimanded after body camera footage showed him tell a Black woman who had just been struck in the face during an altercation that he was "blacker" than she was because he's from Detroit.The woman, Tracy Douglas, 59, of Temperance, Michigan, filed a civil rights complaint with the FBI, according to her attorney.The altercation occurred Aug. 20 in a liquor store parking lot in Lambertville, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.Store surveillance video shows Douglas apparently dinging the side of a pickup truck as she opened the passenger door to...
The Associated Press

Wounded officer shot, killed suspect who killed 2 colleagues

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer who was wounded in an apparent ambush that killed two of his fellow officers fired the shot that killed the attacker, police said. In a Facebook post Saturday, police in Bristol said Alec Iurato was hit by gunfire and returned fire on Wednesday, killing Nicholas Brutcher. The state medical examiner’s office said Brutcher, 35, died from a gunshot wound to the neck with spinal cord injuries. Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were gunned down outside a home where they had responded to a 911 call about possible domestic violence that authorities said appeared to be a deliberate act to lure police there. Witnesses said they heard about 30 gunshots during the confrontation.
RadarOnline

CNN Forced To Apologize After Latest Blunder, This Time For Entering Mass Killing Site

CNN had to apologize for entering the site where dozens of children were slaughtered by a deranged ex-cop, Radar has learned. It’s the latest blunder for the three-letter news network.CNN pulled the story on the massacre of Thai preschoolers and apologized over the weekend after it faced a wave of criticism. Crews with the network entered the daycare without permission and filmed the scene where the children were killed.Two CNN journalists were fined after authorities found they had been working in the country without visas, according to media reports. They were cleared of wrongdoing for entering the school.Deputy National Police...
The Independent

Public raises half a million dollars for girl, 17, who was ordered to pay $150,000 to family of suspected rapist

More than $500,000 has been raised to help a 17-year-old trafficking victim pay $150,000 to the family of one of her abusers, whom she stabbed to death in 2020. Two years ago, then-15-year-old Pieper Lewis ran away from an abusive household and ended up living in the streets of a dangerous apartment complex in Des Moines with a man who sold her for drugs, the Associated Press reported. She was swept into a trafficking ring and only escaped it — for another nightmare — after she was taken into custody for stabbing one of her suspected rapists, 37-year-old Zachary...
