Prince William County, VA

fredericksburg.today

Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee

Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Deputy Director Rebecca Purdy has been elected to a 2-year term as Secretary on the Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Rebecca Purdy has worked at CRRL in several Youth Services roles, including...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
PWLiving

Westminster at Lake Ridge Welcomes New Leadership

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Westminster at Lake Ridge, a premier life plan community in Prince William County, has new leadership: Kera Wooten has been named its executive director. With more than 20 years of experience in the senior living field, Wooten was promoted to executive director after serving as Westminster at Lake Ridge’s Independent Living Administrator. “Kera has already been such an incredible leader within the Westminster at Lake Ridge community,” said Ingleside COO Christine Podles. “We are so excited for this next, new chapter with Kera at the helm.”
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
thsthepack.com

Should you apply to the Academies of Loudoun?

LEESBURG, VA – Jenna Gould, a Sophomore at Tuscarora High School, attends the Academies of Loudoun every B Day. She is on the computer science track in the Academy of Engineering and Technology (AET), which runs for four years. The Academies of Loudoun is a program through the school...
LEESBURG, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

Officials to Consider Renaming 10 Loudoun County Schools

The school names are associated with Confederate or segregationist history. Ten school names have been presented to the Loudoun County School Board for consideration to be renamed due to their association with Confederate or segregationist history. Local researchers, including individuals from the Black History Committee of the Friends of Thomas...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Sentara Spine Center Advances Neurological Care with Curve™ Image-Guided Surgery

Provided by Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. The Sentara Spine Center at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center now offers Curve™ Image-Guided Surgery for advanced neurosurgery procedures. Curve, by Brainlab, provides surgeons with better guidance and control during surgery to enable less invasive, more precise and safer procedures. “Spinal navigation...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
mocoshow.com

Shady Grove Medical Center Earns Certification in Breakthrough Stroke Treatment from The Joint Commission

Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center has earned national certification for mechanical thrombectomy, a minimally invasive surgical treatment for stroke that studies show can improve outcomes for many patients. Shady Grove Medical Center attained Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center (TSC) Certification from The Joint Commission, in collaboration with the American Heart Association/American Stoke Association. To earn the certification, Shady Grove met high standards for providing thrombectomy and caring for patients after the procedure.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
PWLiving

Join the Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra for a Celebration of Veterans

Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets: $48, $41, $28; half-price for youth through Grade 12. Celebrate Veterans Day week with Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra’s “Salute to the Military.” Vocalist Darden Purcell, George Mason University Director of Jazz Studies and Jazz Voice, joins Founder, Artistic Director, and virtuoso saxophonist Jim Carroll and his Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra for an unforgettable evening of jazz standards. Come celebrate Military Veterans, Servicemembers, and their families. Founded by Carroll, the Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra comprises the finest jazz performers in the metro region and is always a treat for our audiences.
FAIRFAX, VA
mocoshow.com

Chopt is Coming to Cabin John Village

Chopt is opening a new location in Cabin John Village (Potomac), in the space next to Boulangerie Christophe, according to the Edens website. We stopped by this morning and there is plenty left to go, so we expect an early to mid 2023 opening for the salad chain. This will be Montgomery County’s fifth Chopt restaurant, with locations currently open in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and two in Bethesda.
POTOMAC, MD
PWLiving

Kaiser Permanente Mid-Atlantic Named Among Nation’s Best Medicare Health Plans for 11th Year

Kaiser Permanente once again is among the nation’s stars when it comes to providing high-quality, seamless care and outstanding service for Medicare members. The Kaiser Permanente Medicare health plan in the Mid-Atlantic states (Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.) received 5 out of 5 stars, the highest rating possible, in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services annual Medicare Star Quality Ratings for 2023.
WASHINGTON, DC
