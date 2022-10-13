Read full article on original website
Related
GW Hatchet
Nursing, medical schools offering dual enrollment courses to Virginia high school students
The School of Nursing and the School of Medicine and Health Sciences are offering dual enrollment courses this fall to Alexandria high school students who want to enter the nursing field. The Governor’s Health Sciences Academy, now in its second year, allows high school students in Alexandria City Public Schools...
fredericksburg.today
Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee
Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Deputy Director Rebecca Purdy has been elected to a 2-year term as Secretary on the Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Rebecca Purdy has worked at CRRL in several Youth Services roles, including...
Westminster at Lake Ridge Welcomes New Leadership
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Westminster at Lake Ridge, a premier life plan community in Prince William County, has new leadership: Kera Wooten has been named its executive director. With more than 20 years of experience in the senior living field, Wooten was promoted to executive director after serving as Westminster at Lake Ridge’s Independent Living Administrator. “Kera has already been such an incredible leader within the Westminster at Lake Ridge community,” said Ingleside COO Christine Podles. “We are so excited for this next, new chapter with Kera at the helm.”
thsthepack.com
Should you apply to the Academies of Loudoun?
LEESBURG, VA – Jenna Gould, a Sophomore at Tuscarora High School, attends the Academies of Loudoun every B Day. She is on the computer science track in the Academy of Engineering and Technology (AET), which runs for four years. The Academies of Loudoun is a program through the school...
Fairfax Times
Fairfax County Schools puts teachers through new ‘Equity Dialogue’ training
Fairfax County Public Schools this week required staff to go through new teacher training to learn “Culturally Responsive and Equitable Teaching Practices,” including “New Nation” fourth-grade social studies curriculum that asks students: “Did our founders and founding documents protect liberty or slavery?”. In addition, one...
WTOP
Sup. Lawson opposes ‘Indigenous’ item on Prince William board agenda
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 6-1-1 on Oct. 11 to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day rather than Christopher Columbus Day. Supervisor Jeanine Lawson voted no,...
northernvirginiamag.com
Officials to Consider Renaming 10 Loudoun County Schools
The school names are associated with Confederate or segregationist history. Ten school names have been presented to the Loudoun County School Board for consideration to be renamed due to their association with Confederate or segregationist history. Local researchers, including individuals from the Black History Committee of the Friends of Thomas...
Clarksburg families frustrated after homecoming dance tickets sell out
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Despite the fact there are around 2,200 students enrolled at Clarksburg High School, only 1,000 tickets were available for the homecoming dance. Those tickets sold out, and a lot of families are upset about it. “I’m just like really upset because I was kind of looking forward to […]
Sentara Spine Center Advances Neurological Care with Curve™ Image-Guided Surgery
Provided by Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. The Sentara Spine Center at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center now offers Curve™ Image-Guided Surgery for advanced neurosurgery procedures. Curve, by Brainlab, provides surgeons with better guidance and control during surgery to enable less invasive, more precise and safer procedures. “Spinal navigation...
Washington Examiner
Forty-five percent of Montgomery County students identified as nonbinary in survey
Officials in Montgomery County Public Schools are pushing back on reports that the district has seen a significant increase in nonbinary students after a picture of a slide revealing district data from counseling surveys circulated online. A picture of the slide was shared on Twitter by Elicia Eberhart-Bliss, the acting...
fox5dc.com
Learning about the Capital Art and Craft Festival in Virginia
The Capital Art and Craft Festival is being held at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, Virginia this weekend. Judy Spargo and Dennis Ray join FOX 5 Morning Saturday to tell us about the festival.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. schools to repurpose some snow days for virtual learning
In case of inclement weather, students in Prince George’s County, Maryland, will not have to miss too many days of school this year. But don’t despair kids, there will still be snow days. The Maryland State Department of Education gave Prince George’s County Public Schools permission to replace...
WTOP
Fairfax County welcomes the Reston’s new Lake Anne House for low-income seniors
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Fairfax County leaders recently celebrated Lake Anne House’s grand opening, a community of apartments for low-income seniors in Reston. Residents started moving in during the summer,...
mocoshow.com
Shady Grove Medical Center Earns Certification in Breakthrough Stroke Treatment from The Joint Commission
Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center has earned national certification for mechanical thrombectomy, a minimally invasive surgical treatment for stroke that studies show can improve outcomes for many patients. Shady Grove Medical Center attained Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center (TSC) Certification from The Joint Commission, in collaboration with the American Heart Association/American Stoke Association. To earn the certification, Shady Grove met high standards for providing thrombectomy and caring for patients after the procedure.
WTOP
Ex-DC deputy mayor explains Virginia home, says he ‘geo bachelored’
Former D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart — who resigned this week after an argument in an Arlington, Virginia, parking lot led to a police statement that the District official lived in Falls Church — is defending his living arrangement. Geldart stepped down Wednesday as deputy mayor for public...
Join the Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra for a Celebration of Veterans
Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets: $48, $41, $28; half-price for youth through Grade 12. Celebrate Veterans Day week with Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra’s “Salute to the Military.” Vocalist Darden Purcell, George Mason University Director of Jazz Studies and Jazz Voice, joins Founder, Artistic Director, and virtuoso saxophonist Jim Carroll and his Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra for an unforgettable evening of jazz standards. Come celebrate Military Veterans, Servicemembers, and their families. Founded by Carroll, the Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra comprises the finest jazz performers in the metro region and is always a treat for our audiences.
mocoshow.com
Chopt is Coming to Cabin John Village
Chopt is opening a new location in Cabin John Village (Potomac), in the space next to Boulangerie Christophe, according to the Edens website. We stopped by this morning and there is plenty left to go, so we expect an early to mid 2023 opening for the salad chain. This will be Montgomery County’s fifth Chopt restaurant, with locations currently open in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and two in Bethesda.
theburn.com
Raising Cane’s aiming for December opening in Loudoun County
One of the most eagerly awaiting new businesses coming to Loudoun County — and Northern Virginia as a whole — has to be the pending arrival of Raising Cane’s. The chicken tender and chicken sandwich chain is opening its first location in the DC region in Sterling.
Kaiser Permanente Mid-Atlantic Named Among Nation’s Best Medicare Health Plans for 11th Year
Kaiser Permanente once again is among the nation’s stars when it comes to providing high-quality, seamless care and outstanding service for Medicare members. The Kaiser Permanente Medicare health plan in the Mid-Atlantic states (Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.) received 5 out of 5 stars, the highest rating possible, in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services annual Medicare Star Quality Ratings for 2023.
WTOP
Short-term safety improvements for US 15 ranked for Loudoun Co. supervisors
Loudoun County’s Board of Supervisors is set to consider 10 prioritized short-term safety improvements that can be implemented long before U.S. Route 15 north of Leesburg, Virginia, is widened from two lanes to four. In July, the board amended its 2019 Countywide Transportation Plan to widen the picturesque, but...
PWLiving
Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT
We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.https://princewilliamliving.com/
Comments / 0