Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pct.edu
Penn College building automation student earns scholarship
A Pennsylvania College of Technology student is one of 59 individuals nationwide to receive a scholarship from the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association’s Educational Foundation. Riley E. Van Liew, of Stevensville, Maryland, earned a $2,500 scholarship sponsored by Delta Faucet Co. Liew is seeking a bachelor’s degree in building automation engineering...
pct.edu
Fall tennis season over for Penn College
While the fall tennis season came to a close last week for Pennsylvania College of Technology, both the men’s and women’s soccer teams recorded United East victories and cross-country runners looked strong in a race leading to the conference championships. FLASHBACK. Tennis. A 9-0 loss at Susquehanna University...
pct.edu
Hydraulics Lab celebrated amid tribute to Foley Inc. partnership
The two-decade alliance between Pennsylvania College of Technology and Foley Inc. was punctuated Oct. 10 with formal recognition of the Foley Hydraulics Lab in tribute to the first Caterpillar dealer to brand its territory at the college’s Schneebeli Earth Science Center. Designation of the lab is just one part...
pct.edu
Coterra donation boosts Penn College Dual Enrollment
A $35,000 contribution from Coterra will cover fees for 26 Pennsylvania high schools and career and technology centers participating in Pennsylvania College of Technology’s dual enrollment program in 2022-23. Coterra’a support is in the form of an Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program contribution. The Penn College Foundation is approved...
Comments / 0