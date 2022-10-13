ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Deputy Director Rebecca Purdy has been elected to a 2-year term as Secretary on the Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Rebecca Purdy has worked at CRRL in several Youth Services roles, including...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Town of Belle Haven receives 25K Revitalization Grant

The Town of Belle Haven was recently awarded a $25,000 grant from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation to beautify and improve the town’s outdoor space on the corner of Lee Street and Belle Haven Road. Belle Haven desires to provide a space the community can enjoy and be proud of,...
BELLE HAVEN, VA
Murder, Mystery, & Mayhem! Trivia Night in River Mill Park

The last Trivia Night of the season! Test yourself as you and your team play six rounds of quirky questions for a chance to win the $100 gift card Grand Prize!. Bring up to eight team members, camp chairs or a blanket. Registration is $30 for the whole team. Sign up in advance online or at the door. Visit occoquanva.gov for weather updates.
OCCOQUAN, VA
New town manager settling into Haymarket

Haymarket has a familiar face at the helm. Town Manager Emily Kyriazi stepped into her new role on July 1. Kyriazi had been a town planner and zoning administrator since September 2017 before becoming Haymarket’s top administrator. Her annual salary will be $102,960. Kyriazi was appointed as an interim...
HAYMARKET, VA
Arias, Duets, and More Performed at Fred M. Lynn Middle School

Beautiful, melodious, and poignant singing emanated from the gymnasium of Fred M. Lynn Middle School. Professionally trained opera singers serenaded all students in grades 6-8 and staff members with aria and duet performances from several genres of music, including Broadway, jazz, opera, and more. The opera show kicked off with...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Historic Mount Olivet Church Burns in Arlington (VA)

Firefighters put out a fire at Mt. Olivet Methodist Church in Arlington Friday morning. The fire broke out at about 2:30 a.m. and when firefighters arrived on scene they found flames showing from the building, Arlnow reports. The church, located at 1500 N. Glebe Road, is the oldest continuously operating...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Artists’ Undertaking Gallery 45th Anniversary

Stop by 309 Mill Street in historic Occoquan this Saturday, Oct. 15, to help the Artists’ Undertaking Gallery celebrate its 45th anniversary. The co-op gallery opened in 1977 in a former funeral home and now features more than a dozen artists working in a variety of media. Saturday’s activities will include demonstrations as well as a raffle for prizes supplied by the artists. Come by and help celebrate this Occoquan institution. And, of course, feel free to visit Occoquan’s other galleries, shops, and restaurants while you’re in the historic district.
OCCOQUAN, VA
Occoquan’s Third Annual Spirits & Spirits Oct. 28-29

The Town of Occoquan and Occoquan Business Partners are excited to launch the third annual Spirits & Spirits in historic Occoquan! This popular fall event is back October 28-29 with hauntingly fun activities for adults, kids, and families. ​To get you ready, it’s Movie Night:. Movie in the Park:...
OCCOQUAN, VA
Business born from the pandemic brings beignets to Ashburn

(Editor’s Note: Our partner publication, Ashburn Magazine, published this article just prior to the opening of Bilstad’s Beignets last week.) “Poofy.” “Pillowy.” “Pillow poofiness.”. These are some of the words Scott Bilstad comes up with as he tries to describe his signature beignets. His...
ASHBURN, VA
Join the Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra for a Celebration of Veterans

Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets: $48, $41, $28; half-price for youth through Grade 12. Celebrate Veterans Day week with Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra’s “Salute to the Military.” Vocalist Darden Purcell, George Mason University Director of Jazz Studies and Jazz Voice, joins Founder, Artistic Director, and virtuoso saxophonist Jim Carroll and his Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra for an unforgettable evening of jazz standards. Come celebrate Military Veterans, Servicemembers, and their families. Founded by Carroll, the Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra comprises the finest jazz performers in the metro region and is always a treat for our audiences.
FAIRFAX, VA
We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

