Stop by 309 Mill Street in historic Occoquan this Saturday, Oct. 15, to help the Artists’ Undertaking Gallery celebrate its 45th anniversary. The co-op gallery opened in 1977 in a former funeral home and now features more than a dozen artists working in a variety of media. Saturday’s activities will include demonstrations as well as a raffle for prizes supplied by the artists. Come by and help celebrate this Occoquan institution. And, of course, feel free to visit Occoquan’s other galleries, shops, and restaurants while you’re in the historic district.

OCCOQUAN, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO