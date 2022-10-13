Read full article on original website
fredericksburg.today
Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee
Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Deputy Director Rebecca Purdy has been elected to a 2-year term as Secretary on the Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Rebecca Purdy has worked at CRRL in several Youth Services roles, including...
Fairfax County students make up for pandemic time in Saturday School
LINCOLNIA, Va. — Students in Fairfax County attended Saturday School at Glasgow Middle School, completely voluntarily. It’s part of a federal program to help students catch up after time spent remote learning during the pandemic. Even though it’s a Saturday, 8th-grader Willow Rosenthal doesn’t mind spending more time...
WTOP
Fairfax County welcomes the Reston’s new Lake Anne House for low-income seniors
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Fairfax County leaders recently celebrated Lake Anne House’s grand opening, a community of apartments for low-income seniors in Reston. Residents started moving in during the summer,...
shoredailynews.com
Town of Belle Haven receives 25K Revitalization Grant
The Town of Belle Haven was recently awarded a $25,000 grant from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation to beautify and improve the town’s outdoor space on the corner of Lee Street and Belle Haven Road. Belle Haven desires to provide a space the community can enjoy and be proud of,...
Fairfax Times
Fairfax County Schools puts teachers through new ‘Equity Dialogue’ training
Fairfax County Public Schools this week required staff to go through new teacher training to learn “Culturally Responsive and Equitable Teaching Practices,” including “New Nation” fourth-grade social studies curriculum that asks students: “Did our founders and founding documents protect liberty or slavery?”. In addition, one...
Washington Examiner
Loudoun County parents speak on transgender policy at school board meeting
(The Center Square) – Some Loudoun County parents are urging the school board to adopt the new transgender guidance issued by the Virginia Department of Education, but others want the board to ignore the state mandate. At a Loudoun County School Board meeting, parents spoke during the public comment...
Funeral set for NAACP leader from Arlington murdered on Turks and Caicos
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — People will gather to honor and remember an NAACP leader who was killed while on vacation on Turks and Caicos earlier this month. The celebration of life for Kent DeWayne Carter is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, located at 1601 […]
Murder, Mystery, & Mayhem! Trivia Night in River Mill Park
The last Trivia Night of the season! Test yourself as you and your team play six rounds of quirky questions for a chance to win the $100 gift card Grand Prize!. Bring up to eight team members, camp chairs or a blanket. Registration is $30 for the whole team. Sign up in advance online or at the door. Visit occoquanva.gov for weather updates.
Police: Students offered ride from stranger while walking from school in Virginia
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — The City of Falls Church police reported a group of students were walking from an elementary school when they were approached by an unknown man Wednesday afternoon. Police say a man allegedly approached the students when they were walking home from Oak Street Elementary School...
fox5dc.com
DC school maintenance worker arrested for carrying registered gun onto school grounds: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a maintenance worker at a D.C. high school was arrested Monday after he carried his registered gun with him onto school grounds. The discovery was made just before 10 a.m. at Anacostia High School on 16th Street in southeast D.C. Police tell FOX 5 that the...
Inside Nova
New town manager settling into Haymarket
Haymarket has a familiar face at the helm. Town Manager Emily Kyriazi stepped into her new role on July 1. Kyriazi had been a town planner and zoning administrator since September 2017 before becoming Haymarket’s top administrator. Her annual salary will be $102,960. Kyriazi was appointed as an interim...
WUSA
Former DC deputy mayor scheduled to be arraigned on assault charges at Arlington County District Court
In an interview with the Washington Post, Ex-D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart said he was "geo bacheloring." Geldart was staying part-time with a friend in D.C.
Arias, Duets, and More Performed at Fred M. Lynn Middle School
Beautiful, melodious, and poignant singing emanated from the gymnasium of Fred M. Lynn Middle School. Professionally trained opera singers serenaded all students in grades 6-8 and staff members with aria and duet performances from several genres of music, including Broadway, jazz, opera, and more. The opera show kicked off with...
alxnow.com
Just Listed in Alexandria
Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
firefighternation.com
Historic Mount Olivet Church Burns in Arlington (VA)
Firefighters put out a fire at Mt. Olivet Methodist Church in Arlington Friday morning. The fire broke out at about 2:30 a.m. and when firefighters arrived on scene they found flames showing from the building, Arlnow reports. The church, located at 1500 N. Glebe Road, is the oldest continuously operating...
Artists’ Undertaking Gallery 45th Anniversary
Stop by 309 Mill Street in historic Occoquan this Saturday, Oct. 15, to help the Artists’ Undertaking Gallery celebrate its 45th anniversary. The co-op gallery opened in 1977 in a former funeral home and now features more than a dozen artists working in a variety of media. Saturday’s activities will include demonstrations as well as a raffle for prizes supplied by the artists. Come by and help celebrate this Occoquan institution. And, of course, feel free to visit Occoquan’s other galleries, shops, and restaurants while you’re in the historic district.
Occoquan’s Third Annual Spirits & Spirits Oct. 28-29
The Town of Occoquan and Occoquan Business Partners are excited to launch the third annual Spirits & Spirits in historic Occoquan! This popular fall event is back October 28-29 with hauntingly fun activities for adults, kids, and families. To get you ready, it’s Movie Night:. Movie in the Park:...
Georgetown Voice
Mayor Bowser creates new program to support families transitioning out of homelessness
Mayor Muriel Bowser has introduced the Career Mobility Act Plan, a rent and income support plan that started its pilot phase at the end of September. This “Career MAP” program aims to help 600 selected families with transitioning out of homelessness by providing personalized career support, up to $10,000 in cash, and rent assistance.
theburn.com
Business born from the pandemic brings beignets to Ashburn
(Editor’s Note: Our partner publication, Ashburn Magazine, published this article just prior to the opening of Bilstad’s Beignets last week.) “Poofy.” “Pillowy.” “Pillow poofiness.”. These are some of the words Scott Bilstad comes up with as he tries to describe his signature beignets. His...
Join the Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra for a Celebration of Veterans
Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets: $48, $41, $28; half-price for youth through Grade 12. Celebrate Veterans Day week with Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra’s “Salute to the Military.” Vocalist Darden Purcell, George Mason University Director of Jazz Studies and Jazz Voice, joins Founder, Artistic Director, and virtuoso saxophonist Jim Carroll and his Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra for an unforgettable evening of jazz standards. Come celebrate Military Veterans, Servicemembers, and their families. Founded by Carroll, the Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra comprises the finest jazz performers in the metro region and is always a treat for our audiences.
