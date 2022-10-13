Read full article on original website
Murder, Mystery, & Mayhem! Trivia Night in River Mill Park
The last Trivia Night of the season! Test yourself as you and your team play six rounds of quirky questions for a chance to win the $100 gift card Grand Prize!. Bring up to eight team members, camp chairs or a blanket. Registration is $30 for the whole team. Sign up in advance online or at the door. Visit occoquanva.gov for weather updates.
Artists’ Undertaking Gallery 45th Anniversary
Stop by 309 Mill Street in historic Occoquan this Saturday, Oct. 15, to help the Artists’ Undertaking Gallery celebrate its 45th anniversary. The co-op gallery opened in 1977 in a former funeral home and now features more than a dozen artists working in a variety of media. Saturday’s activities will include demonstrations as well as a raffle for prizes supplied by the artists. Come by and help celebrate this Occoquan institution. And, of course, feel free to visit Occoquan’s other galleries, shops, and restaurants while you’re in the historic district.
Fairfax County students make up for pandemic time in Saturday School
LINCOLNIA, Va. — Students in Fairfax County attended Saturday School at Glasgow Middle School, completely voluntarily. It’s part of a federal program to help students catch up after time spent remote learning during the pandemic. Even though it’s a Saturday, 8th-grader Willow Rosenthal doesn’t mind spending more time...
Westminster at Lake Ridge Welcomes New Leadership
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Westminster at Lake Ridge, a premier life plan community in Prince William County, has new leadership: Kera Wooten has been named its executive director. With more than 20 years of experience in the senior living field, Wooten was promoted to executive director after serving as Westminster at Lake Ridge’s Independent Living Administrator. “Kera has already been such an incredible leader within the Westminster at Lake Ridge community,” said Ingleside COO Christine Podles. “We are so excited for this next, new chapter with Kera at the helm.”
Occoquan’s Third Annual Spirits & Spirits Oct. 28-29
The Town of Occoquan and Occoquan Business Partners are excited to launch the third annual Spirits & Spirits in historic Occoquan! This popular fall event is back October 28-29 with hauntingly fun activities for adults, kids, and families. To get you ready, it’s Movie Night:. Movie in the Park:...
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: The birth of a community activist
Helen Zurita has been on my radar for a long time. I decided to head over to her office at the East End Mobile Home Park to have a chat. I wanted to understand how a chef for a local hotel evolved into an effective community activist. Zurita was looking...
Manassas, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
mocoshow.com
Chopt is Coming to Cabin John Village
Chopt is opening a new location in Cabin John Village (Potomac), in the space next to Boulangerie Christophe, according to the Edens website. We stopped by this morning and there is plenty left to go, so we expect an early to mid 2023 opening for the salad chain. This will be Montgomery County’s fifth Chopt restaurant, with locations currently open in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and two in Bethesda.
Proud Boys disrupt DC-area Drag Queen Story Hour for children
Members of the Proud Boys disrupted a DC-area drag queen event Saturday to protest LGBTQ "grooming" of children.
Fredericksburg, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
theburn.com
Ashburn shopping center getting a facelift next spring
Just like with a house or a car, a shopping center starts to look dated as the years go. What was once the latest style in retail architecture becomes old-fashioned looking and humdrum. When that happens, it’s time for a make-over. That’s what will happen to the Ashbrook Commons...
Police: Students offered ride from stranger while walking from school in Virginia
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — The City of Falls Church police reported a group of students were walking from an elementary school when they were approached by an unknown man Wednesday afternoon. Police say a man allegedly approached the students when they were walking home from Oak Street Elementary School...
WTOP
Sup. Lawson opposes ‘Indigenous’ item on Prince William board agenda
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 6-1-1 on Oct. 11 to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day rather than Christopher Columbus Day. Supervisor Jeanine Lawson voted no,...
Sentara Spine Center Advances Neurological Care with Curve™ Image-Guided Surgery
Provided by Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. The Sentara Spine Center at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center now offers Curve™ Image-Guided Surgery for advanced neurosurgery procedures. Curve, by Brainlab, provides surgeons with better guidance and control during surgery to enable less invasive, more precise and safer procedures. “Spinal navigation...
Bull Run Mountain Conservancy Announces 23rd Annual Halloween Safari
This year, for one night only (Oct. 21), Bull Run Mountain Conservancy announces their annual Halloween Safari. Volunteers will escort you on a non-scary guided nighttime hike where you will meet native “wildlife” that perform natural history skits. After the hike relax by the bonfire, enjoy Halloween treats, and listen to live music. The Halloween Safari will be held at Leopold’s Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run. Bring a flashlight and walking shoes. Walks begin every six minutes between 7:00 and 8:00 p.m.
WTOP
Fairfax County welcomes the Reston’s new Lake Anne House for low-income seniors
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Fairfax County leaders recently celebrated Lake Anne House’s grand opening, a community of apartments for low-income seniors in Reston. Residents started moving in during the summer,...
U.S. Navy Band to Perform in Manassas
The U.S. Navy Concert Band will perform a free concert Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. All U.S. Navy Band performances are free and open to the public, but ticket reservations are strongly encouraged. Tickets can be reserved by visiting hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/united-states-navy-concert-band.
rockvillenights.com
An iconic figure is missing from the skyline in Rockville (Photos)
The Roman centurions who guard The Forum condominiums at 11801 Rockville Pike have been down at least one man recently. A signifcant renovation to the building's facade and pool has been taking place at the property this year. It has necessitated the temporary removal of one of the large centurion reliefs that adorn the sides of the condominium tower. These reliefs have made the building a landmark on the Pike over the years.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In DC
There is no shortage of top-notch Italian restaurants in Washington, DC. These restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines; some are the creations of native Italian cooks, while others adapt the best aspects of Italian culture to suit American tastes. While some experiment with new platters and unexpected pairings, several...
WUSA
9 things to do on this beautiful fall weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia | Oct. 14-16
WASHINGTON — Fall is certainly kicking into high gear by mid-October, and all of these fall festivals might be the strongest indicator. Check out everything from outdoor movies to pumpkin patches, corn mazes, markets and more!. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine local...
