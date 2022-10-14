Read full article on original website
Two of the highest level matches that were likely to be found in contemporary boxing went down Saturday at London’s O2 Arena. That’s where Claressa Shields put her WBC, WBA, and IBF middleweight titles on the line against WBO middleweight champion Savanah Marhsall in a scheduled 10 rounder. Before that, however, the WBO, WBC, and IBF junior lightweight belts were up for grabs as Mikayla Mayer took on Alycia Baumgardner in another scheduled 10 rounder. Both these fights featured top divisional talent squaring off for divisional supremacy. The fact that each woman was no fan of her opponent only added to the tension.
Preview: Haney Kambosos 2
He made it look easy last time. Those who felt that George Kambosos was going to fluster Devin Haney the way he had flustered Teofimo Lopez were sadly mistaken when the two men met in Kambosos’ native Australia back in June. Whereas Kambosos’ skill set surprised Lopez en route to winning the man Lopez’ IBF, WBA and WBO lightweight titles, it was Kambosos who was overwhelmed when he faced Haney in first, his and last, defense of those belts. Now, however, Kambosos has a chance to win those belts back – along with the WBC lightweight title when he faces Haney tomorrow for the second time.
Preview: The Return. Wilder-Helenius; Plant-Dirrell
The 42-2-1 Deontay Wilder returns to the ring Saturday night after a year’s absence. His opponent will be the 31-2 longstanding heavyweight contender Robert Helenius. The bout, which is the main event of a Fox pay per view card, will be going down at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s center. Both men have power, but the real question will be how Wilder performs after suffering back to back losses within the distance to Tyson Fury over the past few years. At his best, former WBC world heavyweight titlist Wilder is extremely exciting, perhaps the hardest hitting fighter in history – which is saying something.
ASK IRA: Are Heat operating a man down to start the season?
Q: Ira, you never answer the question and instead talk about the luxury tax. Are you telling me of all the players released this week that none would be better than Udonis Haslem? – Carl. A: Or is it you’re not getting the answer you want? First, you are talking about a 14th player (to replace Udonis Haslen) or a 15th player (which would put the Heat into the luxury tax). So if the contention ...
