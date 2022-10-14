He made it look easy last time. Those who felt that George Kambosos was going to fluster Devin Haney the way he had flustered Teofimo Lopez were sadly mistaken when the two men met in Kambosos’ native Australia back in June. Whereas Kambosos’ skill set surprised Lopez en route to winning the man Lopez’ IBF, WBA and WBO lightweight titles, it was Kambosos who was overwhelmed when he faced Haney in first, his and last, defense of those belts. Now, however, Kambosos has a chance to win those belts back – along with the WBC lightweight title when he faces Haney tomorrow for the second time.

