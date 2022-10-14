ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Asian stocks gain after Wall St rebounds from inflation jolt

By JOE McDONALD
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EeBeN_0iYV3DbJ00

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets surged Friday after Wall Street rebounded from a slump caused by worse-than-forecast inflation numbers.

Japan's market benchmark soared by an unusually wide margin of 3.4%. Hong Kong gained 3.3% and Shanghai also rose. Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose more than $2 per barrel.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index tumbled Thursday after the headline U.S. consumer price index for September rose 8.2% over a year earlier. But the market benchmark quickly rebounded to end up 2.6% for its biggest daily gain in 2 1/2 years.

The “sticker shock” of inflation was "shrugged off,” possibly because traders already expect another sharp interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month to cool surging prices, said Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank in a report.

The Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia have raised rates by unusually wide margins this year to contain inflation that is at multi-decade highs. Traders worry they might tip the global economy into recession.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 jumped 3.4% to 27,141.18 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 3.3% to 16,935.67.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 1.7% to 3,067.65 and the Kospi in Seoul rose 2.4% to 2,214.48.

Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 advanced 1.8% to 6,759.40. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also rose.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose to 3,669.91 after a swing of five percentage points from its lowest point during the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.8% at 30,038.72. The Nasdaq composite climbed 2.2% at 10,649.15.

The U.S. government data showed inflation is spreading more widely across the economy. One component that is closely followed by policy makers and investors accelerated to its hottest level in 40 years.

The CPI was down from August's 8.3% increase but not as much as expected.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy costs to show the long-term trend, accelerated to 6.6% from August's 6.3%. Prices in September rose 0.6% from the previous month.

That appeared likely to reinforce Fed plans for more big rate hikes. Most traders already expected a rise of up to three-quarters of a percentage point, three times its usual margin, at the U.S. central bank's next meeting in November.

Thursday's data prompted some investors to expect yet another rate hike of the same size in December.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and many other loans, rose to 3.96% from 3.90% late Wednesday. Earlier in the day, it topped 4%.

The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for Fed action, rose to 4.48% from 4.29%. It crossed above 4.50% earlier in the morning.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose $2.16 to $89.43 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 19 cents to $94.76 per barrel in London.

The dollar rose to 147.34 yen from Thursday's 147.17 yen. The euro gained to 97.92 cents from 97.85 cents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Stocks lose ground as more earnings roll in; yields rise

A broad slide on Wall Street reversed two days of gains for stocks Wednesday, as Treasury yields climbed to multiyear highs, tempting traders with higher returns on relatively low-risk investments. The pullback came as investors reviewed a mix of quarterly reports from several companies. Netflix and United Airlines rose sharply...
KRMG

Tesla 3Q profit more than doubles from a year ago to $3.29B

DETROIT — (AP) — Tesla reported Wednesday that its third-quarter profit more than doubled from a year ago, fueled by higher vehicle sales. The Austin, Texas, electric vehicle and solar panel maker posted net income of $3.29 billion from July through September. CEO Elon Musk said on the...
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

EU leaders united against Russia, divided over energy summit

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union has shown rock-solid unity in confronting Russia over its war in Ukraine, but EU leaders lack that common purpose heading into Thursday’s summit to seek joint measures to contain an energy crisis that has already dented their economy and threatens to spread hardship among the bloc's 450 million people this winter.
KRMG

US clears Novavax COVID booster dose

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. regulators on Wednesday authorized a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Novavax. The Food and Drug Administration said the new booster option is for people 18 and older who can’t get the updated omicron-targeting Pfizer or Moderna boosters for medical or accessibility reasons -- or who otherwise would not receive a COVID-19 booster shot at all.
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

What the potential JetBlue and Spirit merger could mean for consumers

WASHINGTON — Spirit Airlines shareholders approved a takeover of JetBlue Airways on Wednesday, a merger that could create the fifth largest carrier in the U.S. "This is an important step forward on our path to closing a combination that will create the most compelling national low-fare challenger to the dominant U.S. carriers," Ted Christie, president and CEO of Spirit Airlines, said in a press release. "We look forward to continuing our ongoing discussions with regulators as we work toward completing the transaction and delivering value to Team Members, Guests and stockholders."
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

US general on rare visit to nuclear-armed sub in Arabian Sea

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The top U.S. military commander for the Middle East boarded a U.S. ballistic missile submarine in the Arabian Sea on Wednesday, a rare move that highlighted U.S. nuclear undersea capabilities during tense times with Iran and Russia. Gen. Erik Kurilla was shuttled out to...
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

US busts network providing technology to Russian military

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
98K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy