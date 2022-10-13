Read full article on original website
Watch the first trailer for Netflix’s ‘Mr. Midnight’ adaptation
Netflix has released the first trailer for its live-action adaptation of the popular Southeast Asian fictional horror book series Mr. Midnight. The streaming platform shared the trailer on October 14, giving viewers a glimpse into a distinctly Southeast Asian flavour of horror, featuring indigenous spooks like dukuns and toyols among a variety of supernatural creatures that will arrive on Netflix just ahead of Halloween when the series premieres on October 24.
Pierce Brosnan reveals “stupid” comment that led to him losing part in ‘Batman’
Pierce Brosnan has opened up about the “stupid” comment he thinks led to him losing the titular role in Batman in the nineties. Before starring as James Bond, Brosnan had made a name for himself in television show Remington Steele. It was around the time of him starring...
‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ review: a gnawed gem
Before things go to hell, A Plague Tale: Requiem is a picturesque trip through medieval France. You’ll gawp at gorgeous meadows, bustle through a busy town fair, and reminisce that the bad times – the events of Asobo Studio’s first Plague Tale title – are over.
Disney+ unveils first trailer for ‘Revenge of Others’ starring Park Solomon and Shin Ye-eun
Disney+ has shared a first look at its upcoming thriller K-drama series Revenge of Others starring Park Solomon (All Of Us Are Dead) and Shin Ye-eun (He Is Psychometric). On October 17, Disney+ Korea uploaded the first trailer for the upcoming thriller series on its official YouTube channel. Revenge of Others will premiere exclusively on the streaming platform on November 9.
Watch BTS perform ‘Run BTS’ for the first time at ‘Yet To Come’ Busan concert
BTS have unveiled the official performance of ‘Proof’ B-side ‘Run BTS’ from their recent Busan concert. On October 15, the boyband held their ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan as part of the city’s World Expo 2030 bid, marking their first show in six months. At the concert, BTS also debuted the performance of ‘Run BTS’ from their June 2022 compilation album ‘Proof’. Shortly after the concert, the septet uploaded the official stream footage of the performance on their official YouTube channel.
People Are Sharing Awkward Celebrity Encounters They've Had, And Oh Lord, I'm So Embarrassed For Them
To the person who stepped on Tina Fey's toes during a photo op after a Saturday Night Live episode: I'm so, so sorry.
BLACKPINK kick off world tour in Seoul, Jennie performs unreleased solo song
BLACKPINK have opened their world tour in Seoul where bandmember Jennie treated fans to a performance of an unreleased solo song – see footage, setlist and more below. The K-pop band kicked off their tour, which is in promotion of their second album ‘Born Pink’, on Saturday (October 15) at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in South Korea. BLACKPINK play another show at the venue today (October 16) before heading to North America for a series of concerts.
Billy Eichner promotes new gay romantic comedy Bros on Channel 10's Have You Been Paying Attention
Billy Eichner and his Bros co-star Luke Macfarlane are currently Down Under to promote their new gay romantic comedy, Bros. During an appearance on Channel 10's Have You Been Paying Attention on Monday, the American comedian, 44, gushed about the groundbreaking movie. 'It's the first gay rom-com from a major...
‘Cyberpunk 2077’: Sasha Grey set to voice character in Phantom Liberty DLC
Sasha Grey has confirmed that she will be voicing a character in the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 DLC. The Phantom Liberty expansion was announced early last month, and will act as a spy-thriller set in a new district in Night City. Grey – whose real name is Marina Ann Hantz and...
‘Succession’: first look at season four shared in HBO supercut trailer
HBO have shared a first look at season four of Succession in a supercut trailer of a number of forthcoming shows – check it out below. Among sneak peeks of The Last Of Us, The White Lotus, Love & Death and more, the network have shared a short trailer of footage from Succession‘s upcoming fourth season.
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ review: another magical and multi-layered whodunnit
“This shit doesn’t happen in Cluedo,” says one of Glass Onion’s key players, ticking off suspects, motives and locations on a grid that looks exactly like the one you get in the board game. “That’s because it’s a terrible game”, drawls super-sleuth Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig). If you want a better way to spend Christmas afternoon with the family then how about Rian Johnson’s immaculate whodunnit – a slick celebrity selection box full of secrets that’ll be even more fun watched a second and third time.
Elon Musk Deletes ‘Fun Times’ Tweet Teasing Kanye Collab
Elon Musk, Twitter’s prospective new overlord, on Monday afternoon tweeted out a meme appearing to tease a team-up with Kanye West, the rapper-turned-fashion-mogul recently engulfed in a storm of criticism for his noxious antisemitism online. Within hours, Musk deleted the tweet with no comment. The low-resolution meme showed West and Musk’s faces photoshopped over two characters from the anime Dragon Ball touching fingers, with the logos of Parler and Twitter respectively superimposed on their chests. “Wait for it…” the meme was captioned, with Musk writing in a followup tweet: “Fun times ahead!!” West is reportedly purchasing Parler, the conservative social media app running on fumes, after being locked out of Instagram and later Twitter for his antisemitic posts. After Instagram restricted his account, West shifted over to Twitter, where he was greeted enthusiastically by Musk shortly before spewing a tweet about “going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” To this, Musk had a milder response, saying he had spoken to West to express his concerns, “which I think he took to heart.”The prospective owner of this platform has deleted a tweet embracing antisemitism, without apology. pic.twitter.com/JCTxj6v5Da— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 17, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
James Corden banned from NYC's Balthazar restaurant over alleged abusive behavior toward staff
New York City restaurateur Keith McNally has banned comedian James Corden from his famed eatery Balthazar after two alleged nasty interactions with staff.
Taylor Swift confirms UK ‘Midnights’ tour is happening
A post on Taylor Swift’s website has confirmed that a UK ‘Midnights’ tour is happening. Fans who pre-order her new album from the official UK store will receive a pre-sale code access “for forthcoming and yet to be announced Taylor Swift show dates” according to a post on Swift’s website.
Check out Caroline Polachek’s dreamy new video for ‘Sunset’
Caroline Polachek has today (October 17) shared a new video for her latest single, ‘Sunset’ – check it out below. The song was co-produced by Polachek with Sega Bodega; Polachek also co-directed the song’s Barcelona-filmed video with Matt Copson. She had previously teased the track’s release on Instagram earlier this month.
‘Invisible Man’ director calls out review posted by comedian Limmy more than two years ago
Limmy has been attacked online by the director of The Invisible Man (2020) for a review that he posted about the film more than two years ago. The Scottish comedian, whose real name is Brian Limmond, wrote on Twitter in June 2020 that he initially enjoyed the horror film before finding that it had too many “plot holes”.
Elon Musk reportedly thought Grimes was a simulation he’d created
Elon Musk reportedly thought that Grimes was a “simulation” he’d created in his mind. According to author Devin Gordon who appeared in the BBC‘s new docuseries, The Elon Musk Show, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO believed that Grimes was his “perfect companion” but not “real”.
MAMAMOO – ‘Mic ON’ review: a brief yet commanding return to form
In the past few years, MAMAMOO have taken slow, steady strides from the vocal-heavy performances of their early years to lighter, disco-inspired releases akin to their peers’ in the 2020s. It’s a move that’s resulted in more misses than hits. Opinions on 2019’s ‘gogobebe’ remain pretty divided, while 2021’s ‘mumumumuch’ felt out of place in the greatest hits compilation it was released with, a forgettable addition to an album designed to showcase the quartet’s legacy.
