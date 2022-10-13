Read full article on original website
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Birmingham. The Minor High School football team will have a game with Parker High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00. The Carver-Birmingham High School football team will have a game with Wenonah High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:01.
Kilgore College (Texas) offensive line duo commits to UAB
Wallace Unamba attended his first-ever NCAA Division I football game last week, taking an unofficial visit to witness the UAB football team in its annual Children’s Harbor homecoming game, and the Kilgore College (Texas) offensive lineman came away thoroughly impressed. So much so, that not only did he commit...
Bham Now
3 reasons why you need to be at the Magic City HBCU Breakfast Oct. 27, including NASCAR’s VP of DE&I
Internships are a great way to create diversity in the workplace—just ask Brandon Thompson, NASCAR’s VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I). He’s an HBCU grad who started at NASCAR as an intern, then rose through the ranks to become an executive officer of the company. He’ll be the keynote speaker at this year’s Magic City HBCU Breakfast, which is all about creating a diverse talent pipeline in our city. Get your ticket now.
Cullman, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Cullman. The Cordova High School football team will have a game with Good Hope High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00. The Muscle Shoals High School football team will have a game with Cullman High School on October 17, 2022, 16:30:00.
WAAY-TV
Fans thrilled with first football game at Toyota Field
For the first time, Toyota Field hosted a football game on Saturday, between the University of North Alabama Lions and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Typically reserved for baseball games, the venue was picked as the host for the football game in April. The city of Madison was thrilled with hosting...
Alabama Basketball Adds 4-Star Mouhamed Dioubate to 2023 Class
Dioubate marks the fourth commitment in the 2023 class for the Crimson Tide.
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian
I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
ABC 33/40 News
Saban lays down the law about penalties
Alabama Coach Nick Saban was clear as he could be about the Tide's lack of discipline which has led his team to incur 66 penalties this season, including a school record 17 flags in the 52-49 loss to Tennessee. A pass interference call on Malachi Moore wiped off an interception by Kool-Aid McKinstry. It also kept Tennessee's game-tying drive alive in the fourth quarter.
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
College Football World Was Shocked By Nick Saban's Decision
It's not being talked about much, but Nick Saban blew it at the end of regulation last night, right?. Alabama lost to Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide missed a game-winning field goal attempt, but left serious time left on the clock, allowing the Volunteers to get in position for a game-winning kick.
The crazy scene outside Alabama locker room as Tide exited Neyland chaos
Security officials were scrambling Saturday night in Knoxville. Down the Neyland Stadium tunnel was orange chaos on a field awash in the emotional a-bomb release after a 15-year horror. Tennessee finally beat Alabama and the scene from the Crimson Tide extraction from Neyland Stadium was a practice in managed mayhem.
Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama
All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
NBC Sports
Watch: Tennessee fans throw goalpost into river after Alabama win
Neyland Stadium is going to need some new goalposts. After No. 6 Tennessee's thrilling last-second 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, Volunteers fans stormed the field in celebration. And some of the 100,000-plus in attendance left the chaotic scene with a piece of memorabilia from Tennessee's first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006.
‘College GameDay’ signs take aim at Alabama: ‘Tennessee on top, not your cousin’
Signs at ESPN’s “College GameDay” locations is as much college football as bands and tailgating. On Saturday, the Tennessee faithful had their sights set on No. 3 Alabama ahead of the Crimson Tide’s visit to Neyland Stadium for a meeting with No. 6 Tennessee. The game...
Lane Kiffin trolls after Tennessee’s game-winning FG against Alabama, references 2009 game
Leave it to Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin to stir the masses. As Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal lifted No. 6 Tennessee 52-49 over No. 3 Alabama to snap a 15-game losing streak to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, the Ole Miss coach took to Twitter become a part of the story.
Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond faces spike in homicides: ‘We’re destroying ourselves’
This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series ”Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond took the helm of Alabama’s largest police force at an unenviable time. The...
Shelby Reporter
Carrying on his name: Mother of Pelham actor starts nonprofit for Veterans in his name
PELHAM – Driving through Birmingham on a brisk night, something catches the eye of Houston Tumlin as he pulls off to the side of the road and gets out of his car with a coat in hand. He then leans down to hand a coat to a homeless man...
Record Cold In The Forecast This Week
If our forecast high of 53° on Tuesday for Birmingham pans out, that would break the record low high temperature by 2 degrees.
Miles grad makes largest alum donation in school history, hopes to be ‘catalyst’ for giving to HBCUs
This is an opinion column. Dale Thornton embodies what can happen when a child is raised by an empowering example. Now, he wants to be one. Dale is the son of Larry Thornton, a man who is a gifted artist, an inspiring author and speaker, one of Alabama’s most successful entrepreneurs, and a respected board member at several prominent companies, including McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. A man, too, who gained custody of his 10-year-old son following a divorce, who attended PTA meetings, washed and folded clothes, who hugged his son — all while birthing his first McDonald’s franchise. A man who taught and showed his son how to be.
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
