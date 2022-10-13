Read full article on original website
can you change the internal storage to the SD card on a samsung galaxy S5 phone?
I've used all my 16 G of storage on my S5 phone. Can you have this internal memory moved to the SD card. Possible you could but against it as SD cards are prone to failure, Freezes, slower write speed compared internal storage. That device will is considered unsafe and...
Best Pixel 7 Pro screen protectors
We all drop our phones sometimes so it's best to make sure you're protected from day 1. While screen protectors can't prevent all damage, they can prevent some of the most expensive damage.
Can you use reverse wireless charging with Pixel 7?
The Google Pixel 7 has tons of features, but one in particular fans might be curious about is reverse charging.
Google Pixel 7 Pro owners report annoying screen behavior of their phones
Some users have complained about the inconsistent scrolling on their Google Pixel 7 Pro, though a system update might fix the issue.
Samsung teases new features inbound for Good Lock on One UI 5 (Android 13)
Samsung detailed upcoming updates to Good Lock tailored for One UI 5. Among stepping back and updating older features, Good Lock will soon offer users the chance to alter detailed camera settings and to also share their specific Good Lock settings with people they know.
Will Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases fit the Z Flip 4?
Curious whether you can reuse your Z Flip 3's case on your Flip 4? Here's the answer to your question.
Why does my phone spaz out when charging with a certain cord?
I'm using a TCL ax3 running android 11, and was sitting at my desk on my phone when I got a low battery notification. I don't usually use the charger at my desk for my phone, but didn't want to put it on my bed. But after plugging in my phone using the desk charger, my touch would spaz out. Certain parts of the screen didn't work and it would take significant pressure for a touch to work. I got scared thinking my phone was broken until I unplugged it. After unplugging it, it worked fine. I then put my phone in my bed and plugged it into my bed charger, and was about to leave it there to charge, but it worked. If I use my bed charger my phone works perfectly fine, and touch works perfectly, but the second I use the desk cord, my phone has a seizure. I'm super confused and if someone has an answer as to why this happens, let me know.
Nothing Phone (1) gets the first taste of Android 13 via Paranoid Android
Folks at Paranoid Android have developed the Topaz Alpha 1 build based on Android 13 for Nothing Phone (1).
Android 13 UI 5.0 Beta
Samsung have begun rolling out the beta test version of Android 13 UI 5.0 to selected members on the unlocked international devices, F936B. Check in your Samsung Members app to see if you have received an invitation to the Beta firmware. Once you have enrolled in the Beta programme and...
New rumors about the Google Pixel 7 'Ultra' model suggest a few upgrades
The rumored "Ultra" model under the Google Pixel 7 series could bring a few improvements in camera sensor as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.
How to set up the Pixel Watch
The setup process for the Pixel Watch is quite simple, as it really just consists of tapping the "Next" button a bunch of times.
Is it possibe to have one phone and use it on 2 carriers?
We currently have Verizon and it's great everywhere. We switched from Sprint before they merged and it's been so good. We get signal in places we didn't get before with Sprint. Well my husband started a new job near our main airport and for some reason he has no signal and can't do anything on his phone at work. He says it has to do with towers he thinks the airport may have something to do with it but you would think he would roam on another carriers tower but he has no signal. The ones that do have signal all have t-mobile. We were wondering if he could get a tmobile sim and use it on his S22 Ultra with a different number of course just so he can use his phone while at work and then use Verizon at all other times. Is that possible? I love Verizon and our bill is cheap with 4 people plus insurance and I am not looking to switch everyone. But I think just to have one line on tmobile would be to much. But if it's possible to switch out the sim on the same phone he might want to try it as long as he can cancel within a certain amount of time if it doesn't work.
Google Pixel Watch Faces app hits Play Store to offer customizable tiles on your wrist
After the Google Pixel Watch app, there's a new watch face app for the smartwatch on the Play Store.
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals of October 2022
Who says you need to pay for perfection? With these Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals, your dream foldable is just a mouse click away.
Transfer pictures from internal to sdcard fail
So i got my wife a larger sdcard for her Samsung S10. I transfered a bunch of pictures from the internal drive to the new sdcard. There was an error at some point. Pretty sure the phone said it put the card in read only so there is no damage. When i go to the gallery i can see the files with file size and name in the details but cant see them in my files. Is there something happening when it when into ready only and did not finish the transfer? Are the pitures gone? Any help is appreciated. Thanks.
Visible Buyer's Guide: Plans, Phones, and Deals
Using Verizon's massive 5G and LTE network, Visible is a great carrier for someone who needs a lot of data for less cash. Here's everything you need to know.
Best battery cases for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 2022
Even though it has a fairly big powerpack of its own, with these Galaxy S22 Plus battery cases, you'll never have to worry about running out of juice.
P7P - Sticky scrolling issues
I was surprised to not see a thread here on the scrolling issues I'm seeing on my Pixel 7 Pro. Its really bad and I took the day one udpate and haven't seen any improvements. Basically when you do a flick when trying to scroll, it just stops. You have to filck really hard and then its way too fast. I am coming from a Pixel 6 and did not have this problem. I have them side by side and the Pixel 6 is perfectly smooth and the P7P is horrible. Any one else having this problem??
Confusion: Which passowrds to use on sync'd Outlook?
I have Thunderbird-latest version (on my PC and using Provider addon) sync'd with Outlook (on my A13 5G). Just now, when trying to reply or send an email from the phone, I'm being prompted to sign in. Also, I'm being asked to fill-in my PW for my IMAP and SMTP. I have used the PW that I have within Thunderbird for IMAP/SMTP and get error to try again. Prior to this, things seemed to be working as they should. I am now quite confused as to which PWs are wanted? I have tried my PW for IMAP/SMTP that is listed within Thunderbird on the PC, but that isn't working. BTW, what I haven't tried is the PW used for my Google acct.
Show us your S22 cases!
Speck Presidio 2 Grip. Excellent grip, buttons, front glass protection, fit and feel. Overall this is a fantastic case. This case has some of the best side glass protection in any case I've tried so far. Speck did away with the raised rubber ridges on the back and now only on the sides which is fine with me. Case lays nice and flat on the back. Got the gray one but worried about it getting dirty, maybe I should exchange it for the flat black?
