Greeneview stomps Springfield CC, now 4-0 in OHC
The Greeneview Rams dominated the Catholic Central Irish with a final score of 51-0.
dayton.com
City Barbeque to open Kettering location next month
City Barbeque is getting closer to opening its new restaurant in Kettering at the former Rapid Fired Pizza location at 2001 E. Dorothy Lane. “We cannot wait to serve and create happiness in another Dayton Neighborhood,” said Kelsey Schottmiller, City Barbeque’s regional marketing manager for Indianapolis, Dayton, Cincinnati, Louisville and Lexington.
WFMJ.com
Fire engulfs Liberty Twp. home, closes part of Belmont Ave.
Dispatchers say fire forced residents of a Liberty Township home to flee early Sunday. The fire broke out in a garage at Lincoln Ave and Edwards Street shortly before 6:30 a.m. The flames spread to the home. A police officer reported that flames fully engulfed the structure. Belmont Avenue was...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Brookwood Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Brookwood Avenue in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
dayton.com
Northwest Dayton boutique to host fashion show this weekend
TheZe DealZ boutique in Northwest Dayton will present an array of styles at its “Fall Fashion Review” on Sunday, Oct. 16. The fashion show will be next door to the shop at Imperial Events, located at 3183 W. Siebenthaler Drive. Zontaye Richardson, owner of TheZe DealZ, said they...
wnewsj.com
Bridge to past & future: Community celebrates 150 years of Champion Bridge Co.
WILMINGTON — Champion Bridge Company publicly celebrated its 150th birthday on Friday and honored employees past and present that have served the company. The noon event at 261 E. Sugartree St. included the reading of a proclamation from Clinton County Commissioners Brenda Woods and Mike McCarty, and Mayor John Stanforth — also a longtime customer — spoke, as did members of owners the Dell family.
WLWT 5
Stonelick Twp. fire: 1 dead after camper fire behind Batavia home
BATAVIA, Ohio — One person has died in a camper fire in Batavia, according to the Stone Lake Township fire department. Stonelick Twp. Fire Chief Jim Pemberton tells WLWT they received a call reporting a fire in the 5000 block of SR 132 around 6:51 a.m. Sunday. Officials say...
iheart.com
Trick or Treat Date and Time Set in WCH and Hillsboro
With October now in full swing, the date and time for this year’s Trick or Treat in Washington CH has been announced. According to the Washington CH Police Department, Trick or Treat in the city of Washington CH will take place on Thursday, October 27th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury at Taylor and Oxford College Corner roads in Oxford Township
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injury at Taylor and Oxford College Corner roads in Oxford Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Police arrest suspect following chase ending in crash near Tractor Supply in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WXIX) -A suspect was arrested Sunday following a police chase in Springboro that ended in a crash near the Tractor Supply, according to the City of Franklin police. Officers say they got a call from a woman who stated her ex-boyfriend, Michael J. Scott, 22, arrived a home...
dayton.com
Mac and cheese flights coming to brewery south of Dayton
Grainworks Brewing Company in West Chester is teaming up with a popular food truck to bring their award-winning Mac and Cheese to brewery customers daily. “MamaBear’s has consistently been one of our customers’ favorite food trucks,” said Paul Blakely, manager of Grainworks taproom. “So we’re thrilled to be able to have their great food available in the taproom every day.”
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Springboro, OH
The best restaurants in this quaint suburb offer a variety of cuisines to please any palate. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, you’ll find something to suit your taste buds. From Italian and Mexican to Chinese and American fare, there’s something for everyone...
Several crews battle Sunday field fire in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Several crews responded to a field fire in Darke County late Sunday morning, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. >>Crews battle large field fire for hours in southern Darke County. Crews were sent to a reported fire in the 4100 block of U.S. 127...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Bethany Road and Liberty Court in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Bethany Road and Liberty Court in Liberty Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
More than 20 bands set for 18th annual Dayton Music Fest
DAYTON — The 18th annual Dayton Music Fest is set to kick off in downtown Dayton on Friday. The event will be held Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at Blind Bob’s Bar and The Yellow Cab Tavern, according to organizers. “There’s so much talent in Dayton...
dayton247now.com
UPDATE: No transports to the hospital after fire on Berwin Ave.
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene of an active fire on Berwin Ave. in Kettering. Kettering Fire Dispatch says crews are fighting an active fire on a residential structure. There is no word on transports to hospitals at this time. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as...
Crews respond to house fire in Kettering
KETTERING — Kettering crews responded house fire on Berwin Avenue Sunday afternoon, Kettering Dispatch told News Center 7. >>4 family members found dead in northern Ohio home, police say. Crews were sent to 1500 Berwin Avenue at around 12:42 p.m. The fire reportedly started on the first floor, according...
lovelandbeacon.com
REMINDER! St. Columban Harvest Festival: This Friday-n-Saturday
LOVELAND, OH (October 13, 2022 ) –Join us this weekend for family fun and parish community fellowship! Friday and Saturday evenings 5:30-11P.m., October 14-15, on the grounds of St. Columban Church in Loveland, Ohio. The tents are going up right now and the forecast calls for two beautiful autumn...
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cincinnati, Ohio, is a city with a great deal to offer. Unfortunately, it's also home to some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the United States. Man committing a crime.Image by Sam Williams from Pixabay.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Eight Mile Road in Anderson Township
CHERRY GROVE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Eight Mile Road in Anderson Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
