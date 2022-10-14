ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eater

Try These Five Lunch and Brunch Buffets Around Atlanta

Brunch has always been big business in Atlanta, especially on the weekends. There are even entire restaurants now dedicated to serving the meal that combines breakfast and lunch served all day, everyday. But there’s something super appealing about the array of food options offered on a brunch or lunch buffet. It’s like a choose your own adventure meal filled with omelette and waffle stations, comforting dishes like shrimp and grits or shakshuka, breakfast meats, and biscuits, breads, and potatoes done every which way.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

8 Spots In Atlanta To Enjoy Sweets For National Dessert Day

If you’ve got a sweet tooth then you’ve landed on the right page. Today is a special day for all you dessert lovers! That’s right a whole day dedicated to all things sweet and decadent. National Dessert Day. We have compiled a list of 8 must visit restaurants for such an occasion. Bon A petit!
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Chicken Salad Chick Commemorates Fayetteville Opening with $1,096 Donation to Local Nonprofit

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, opened its first Fayetteville restaurant on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Located at 1175 N. Glynn Street, Chicken Salad Chick celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony led by brand leadership, local employees, the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce and Ed Johnson, Mayor of Fayetteville. Continuing its mission to serve others, the company partnered with the Midwest Foodbankfor the opening to support its work in serving the community through passion and faith.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
11Alive

Watch | Video shows moment car smashes through patio at Buckhead restaurant overnight

ATLANTA — 11Alive has obtained video that shows the moment the patio area at a Buckhead restaurant was smashed up overnight when a car ran through it. 11Alive's Cody Alcorn took photos of the scene showing Sauce Buckhead patio tossed about as a result of the incident, which occurred while the restaurant was closed. Part of the patio's awning was collapsed, the photos show. There was also a bumper from the car still on scene. The pizza restaurant is located on Irby Avenue in Buckhead.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Buckhead apartment complex making changes after 11Alive story ran highlighting problems residents faced

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Residents of Camden Phipps Apartments received some relief Friday after being forced to live through extensive renovations. They complained of a large tarp hung up inside of their apartments put in place of their windows for renovation. Since the 11Alive story ran, Camden offered residents a onetime $500 credit and gave tenants the choice to break their lease with a 30-days notice.
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

This $4.795M Private Gated Property Ideally Designed for Grand Scale Entertaining and Daily Living in Atlanta

The Property in Atlanta boasts both a main & upper-level luxurious, primary suite, an elevator, hard to find 5 car, now available for sale. This home located at 4220 Harris Trl NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 8,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Cindy Smith – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: (404.274.3787) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Atlanta.
