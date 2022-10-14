Read full article on original website
Child actor who played "Beau Wilkes" in Gone With the Wind is now 90 but still remembers Clark Gable's kindnessAnita DurairajMarietta, GA
Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
How Creatives Are Helping to Reshape Cities and AlamogordoAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Eater
Try These Five Lunch and Brunch Buffets Around Atlanta
Brunch has always been big business in Atlanta, especially on the weekends. There are even entire restaurants now dedicated to serving the meal that combines breakfast and lunch served all day, everyday. But there’s something super appealing about the array of food options offered on a brunch or lunch buffet. It’s like a choose your own adventure meal filled with omelette and waffle stations, comforting dishes like shrimp and grits or shakshuka, breakfast meats, and biscuits, breads, and potatoes done every which way.
Chick-fil-A now offering full-size bottles of salad dressing
ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A fans, rejoice!. The Atlanta-based fast food chain announced on Thursday that they would begin selling 12-ounce bottles of their most popular salad dressings. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Selected retailers will begin carrying bottles of Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing, Garden Herb...
secretatlanta.co
8 Spots In Atlanta To Enjoy Sweets For National Dessert Day
If you’ve got a sweet tooth then you’ve landed on the right page. Today is a special day for all you dessert lovers! That’s right a whole day dedicated to all things sweet and decadent. National Dessert Day. We have compiled a list of 8 must visit restaurants for such an occasion. Bon A petit!
Chicken Salad Chick Commemorates Fayetteville Opening with $1,096 Donation to Local Nonprofit
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, opened its first Fayetteville restaurant on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Located at 1175 N. Glynn Street, Chicken Salad Chick celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony led by brand leadership, local employees, the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce and Ed Johnson, Mayor of Fayetteville. Continuing its mission to serve others, the company partnered with the Midwest Foodbankfor the opening to support its work in serving the community through passion and faith.
Gocha’s Tapas Bar Opens November 1 in Sandtown Crossing
Tapas eatery is third sit-down venture for namesake Gocha Hawkins who also operates two breakfast bar locations.
Car slams into Buckhead pizza restaurant, driver tries freeing car
ATLANTA — Surveillance video captured the moment a Dodge Charger slammed into a Buckhead pizza restaurant. Atlanta police say the car crashed into the patio of Sauce Buckhead and damaged the windows, tables, chair and structure of the patio on Friday morning. Restaurant owners shared surveillance video with Channel...
Watch | Video shows moment car smashes through patio at Buckhead restaurant overnight
ATLANTA — 11Alive has obtained video that shows the moment the patio area at a Buckhead restaurant was smashed up overnight when a car ran through it. 11Alive's Cody Alcorn took photos of the scene showing Sauce Buckhead patio tossed about as a result of the incident, which occurred while the restaurant was closed. Part of the patio's awning was collapsed, the photos show. There was also a bumper from the car still on scene. The pizza restaurant is located on Irby Avenue in Buckhead.
Lady Danzy promotes diversity with Fit for a Queen luxury dress store
Atlanta entrepreneur Lady Danzy is taking fashion to a new level with her elegant prom, formal, pageant, and bridal store, Fit for a Queen in Midtown Atlanta. The company started in a smaller storefront but is now located in Midtown only a couple of doors down from the Fox Theatre.
North Point Mall could get hotel, green space in $500 million makeover
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — One of the biggest malls in metro Atlanta is poised to undergo a $500 million makeover that would feature not only retail space, but restaurants, offices, green space, townhomes and apartments. North Point Mall in Alpharetta, which opened in 1993, has struggled in recent years, especially...
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this month
If you're a fan of juicy chicken sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new restaurant location in Georgia this month. Read on to learn more.
Here are 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Oct. 14 - 16
ATLANTA — It's Friday, and there are tons to do this weekend in Atlanta, as usual. As we creep closer to Oct. 31, many places in the city have decided to get in the spooky spirit. Enjoy several fall and Halloween-themed events as well as the Taste of Soul Festival.
Gridlock Guy: Grading the first week of ‘I-285 Gridlock: Game of Cones’
Doom. Jams. Profound delays....
atlantaonthecheap.com
Fall Glow Festival in Gwinnett features games, hayrides, and trunk-or-treating
The Fall Glow Festival takes place on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The location is the Community Recreation Center at Lucky Shoals Park, located at 4651 Britt Road in Norcross. Kids can wear their costumes and bring a goody bag to collect treats as they go...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia-Greensville woman compete to in the Ms. Full-Figured USA National Pageant in Atlanta
Shelly Renee' Scott won the Title of Ms. Exquisite Full-Figured Virginia 2022, in May 2022, which affords her the opportunity to represent the state of Virginia at the Ms. Full-Figured USA National Pageant that will be held in Atlanta, GA, November 11-12, 2022. Shelly’s platform is DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Breaking the Silence.
Buckhead apartment complex making changes after 11Alive story ran highlighting problems residents faced
BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Residents of Camden Phipps Apartments received some relief Friday after being forced to live through extensive renovations. They complained of a large tarp hung up inside of their apartments put in place of their windows for renovation. Since the 11Alive story ran, Camden offered residents a onetime $500 credit and gave tenants the choice to break their lease with a 30-days notice.
People still living in condemned Roswell apartments having hard time finding new homes
ROSWELL, Ga. — Some residents of a condemned apartment complex in Roswell are struggling to move out. The building is plagued with structural problems, but more than a dozen tenants still live there. It’s known as the Pelfrey Pines Apartments on Grove Way. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims learned...
A peek inside massive wholesale showroom opening in downtown Atlanta, its local economic impact
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News got an exclusive look inside downtown Atlanta’s Americasmart. It’s a massive wholesale showroom where store buyers and sellers show off their merchandise, but it also has a significant impact on our local economy. Americasmart is three buildings on 7.2 million square...
luxury-houses.net
This $4.795M Private Gated Property Ideally Designed for Grand Scale Entertaining and Daily Living in Atlanta
The Property in Atlanta boasts both a main & upper-level luxurious, primary suite, an elevator, hard to find 5 car, now available for sale. This home located at 4220 Harris Trl NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 8,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Cindy Smith – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: (404.274.3787) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Atlanta.
AccessAtlanta
One of the country’s best art museums is just north of Atlanta
If you’re looking for a trip to the American West but don’t have the time or money for a cross-country vacation, we’ve got good news: you can see it all right here in Georgia. And we promise it’s worth the quick road trip!. The Booth Western...
These Georgia restaurants have made Southern Living’s ‘The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints’ for 2022
ATLANTA — Barbecue lovers rejoice: Three Georgia barbecue joints have made Southern Living’s “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”. From brisket to pulled pork, these barbecue joints have everything to cure your craving. “Taken as a whole, the rankings offer a capsule assessment of ‘The State...
