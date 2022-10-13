ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
75% of Young US Investors Want to Diversify Portfolios With Crypto (BoA Survey)

75% of Millennial and Generation X investors are fond of alternative investment tools, such as crypto. Two-thirds of the polled American investors, aged between 21 and 42, believe it is impossible to achieve above-average returns relying only on traditional finance. Instead, they see cryptocurrencies as appropriate tools for the job.
Only the Smartest (and Most Foolish) Investors Own Bitcoin: Bank of Canada

A Bank of Canada survey showed that average literacy investors were the least likely to buy Bitcoin. A new report from the Bank of Canada has unearthed some intriguing facts about the state of Bitcoin ownership across the country. The report found that about 13% of Canadians owned Bitcoin in...
Two Reasons Bitcoin’s Bear Market is Far From Over: Analysis

The Bitcoin bear market is not yet over, and some metrics suggest it’s not going away anytime soon. The cryptocurrency market is in a state of ongoing range-bound trading, and this is especially true for Bitcoin’s price. BTC seems to have been confined within a range between $18,000...
Why Bitcoin is Still a Great Opportunity According to DBS Bank

DBS Bank’s investment strategist and senior vice president, Daryl Ho, thinks Bitcoin is still a great opportunity. Here is why. Singaporean financial services firm DBS Bank believes that Bitcoin remains an unprecedented opportunity despite concerns about the high volatility in the crypto market. During a recent media briefing, DBS...
North Korean Hacker Group Lazarus Phishing for Crypto in Japan: Report

The notorious North Korean hacker collective has been targeting crypto asset exchanges in Japan as it expands its wave of cyber attacks. Over the weekend, Japanese local media reported that Lazarus has been attacking local crypto companies, according to the National Police Agency. The group has been using social engineering,...
Cardano (ADA) Drops 13% Weekly, Bitcoin Flat at $19K (Weekend Watch)

While HT is up by almost 80% for the past week, ADA is down by about 13%. After the enhanced volatility at the end of the working week, bitcoin has calmed and stands firm at $19,000. Most altcoins are also quite stagnant now. On a weekly scale, though, there’re some...
India Police Launch Pilot Polygon-Based Complaint Registration Portal

They aim to fight corruption and manipulation in the registration of complaints by the victims of crime. An Indian district, Firozabad, about 40 km from Agra of Taj Mahal’s fame in the Indian province of Uttar Pradesh, would start the registration of complaints police complaints on the blockchain network.
Arbitrum Developer Acquires Ethereum Consensus Client Prysmatic Labs

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed yet. Ethereum smart contract scaling solution developer Offchain Labs announced that it is acquiring Prysmatic Labs, one of the core engineering teams that architected the Merge and built Prysm. According to the announcement, Prysmatic Labs chose to join Offchain Lab...
