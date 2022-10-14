This event was recorded on October 18, 2022 at TACAW, as part of the 2022 Aspen Words Writers in Residence program, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio. Leath Tonino is a freelance writer publishing prose and poetry in Orion, The Sun, New England Review, Tricycle, High Country News, Outside, and a couple dozen other magazines and journals. He’s the author of two essay collections: “The Animal One Thousand Miles Long” and “The West Will Swallow You” (Trinity University Press, 2018 and 2019). His work has been supported by the Ellen Meloy Fund for Desert Writers, the Taft-Nicholson Center for Environmental Humanities, the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference and the Awesome Foundation, among others. Prior to committing to full-time freelancing at age twenty-four, he shoveled snow at the South Pole and tracked raptors with the US Forest Service on the Grand Canyon’s North Rim.

