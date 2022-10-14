Read full article on original website
Local Newscast: October 19, 2022
On today's newscast: the BLM has opened public comment for a proposed 20 year ban on mining in the Thompson Divide, Aspen residents can expect to see small increases to their utility bills next year, a plethora of arts events are coming to the Roaring Fork Valley this week, Colorado's Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl has tempered her calls for restricting abortions, new research finds that federal funds for wildfire and drought mitigation often don’t reach rural communities, and more.
Aspen Words Author Talk: Leath Tonino
This event was recorded on October 18, 2022 at TACAW, as part of the 2022 Aspen Words Writers in Residence program, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio. Leath Tonino is a freelance writer publishing prose and poetry in Orion, The Sun, New England Review, Tricycle, High Country News, Outside, and a couple dozen other magazines and journals. He’s the author of two essay collections: “The Animal One Thousand Miles Long” and “The West Will Swallow You” (Trinity University Press, 2018 and 2019). His work has been supported by the Ellen Meloy Fund for Desert Writers, the Taft-Nicholson Center for Environmental Humanities, the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference and the Awesome Foundation, among others. Prior to committing to full-time freelancing at age twenty-four, he shoveled snow at the South Pole and tracked raptors with the US Forest Service on the Grand Canyon’s North Rim.
Anderson Ranch strives for representation and sustainability with long-term Latinx arts programming
At the Anderson Ranch Arts Center Hispanic Heritage Celebration in Snowmass Village last month, art and education converged in dance performances, live music, art-making tents and pop-ups with partner organizations. Folklorico dancers from the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet mesmerized the crowds. People picked up dance moves in a lesson with...
Aspen Public Radio welcomes producer James Barrs to team
Aspen Public Radio is honored to welcome James Barrs as community engagement producer, a newly-created position responsible for recording and producing audio in the studios, at live events, and in the field. Barrs began his role with the station earlier this month. Originally hailing from St. Louis, Barrs graduated from...
Survivors of abuse will share 'Voices of Courage' at Wheeler Opera House
Response is a local nonprofit that provides services and resources to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. The organization, which also provides community outreach, will produce a live storytelling event Thursday with five survivors of abuse. "Voices of Courage" will take place at the Wheeler Opera House in Aspen starting at 5:30 p.m.
